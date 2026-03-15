أكدت الفنانة التونسية هند صبري أن سبب عودتها إلى الدراما الرمضانية من خلال مسلسل «مناعة» بعد غياب دام أربع سنوات، يعود إلى اعتماده على حكاية درامية بسيطة تهدف إلى تسلية الجمهور بعيدًا عن طرح القضايا المباشرة، مشيرة إلى أنها تفتقد هذا النوع من الحواديت في موسم رمضان.
*مستوحاة من أجواء منطقة الباطنية*
وأوضحت هند صبري في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن أحداث المسلسل مستوحاة من أجواء منطقة الباطنية التي كانت في الماضي بؤرة لتجارة المخدرات قبل أن يتم القضاء عليها، لافتة إلى أن العمل يعيد تقديم تلك المرحلة لجيل جديد لم يعاصرها.
*سبب حماسها وسر تخوفها*
وأضافت هند صبري أنها تحمست لتقديم شخصية مركبة وغير مثالية، رغم تخوفها في البداية من المقارنات، مؤكدة أن الدراما القوية غالبًا ما تعتمد على شخصيات مركبة أو خارجة عن القانون، خصوصا أن أحداث المسلسل تدور في حقبة الثمانينات.
*السوشيال ميديا والواقع *
كما أكدت أن «مناعة» يمثل تجربة جديدة في مسيرتها الفنية، مشيرة إلى أن ردود الفعل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي قد تؤثر في البداية، لكن الاحتكاك المباشر بالجمهور في الشارع غالبًا ما يكشف واقعًا مختلفًا عن أجواء السوشيال ميديا.
The Tunisian artist Hend Sabry confirmed that her return to Ramadan drama through the series "Immunity" after a four-year absence is due to its reliance on a simple dramatic story aimed at entertaining the audience away from addressing direct issues, noting that she misses this type of storytelling during the Ramadan season.
*Inspired by the atmosphere of the Al-Batiniyah region*
Hend Sabry explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the events of the series are inspired by the atmosphere of the Al-Batiniyah region, which was once a hub for drug trafficking before it was eradicated, pointing out that the work reintroduces that era to a new generation that did not experience it.
*The reason for her enthusiasm and the secret of her fears*
Hend Sabry added that she was excited to portray a complex and imperfect character, despite her initial fears of comparisons, emphasizing that strong drama often relies on complex or law-breaking characters, especially since the events of the series take place in the 1980s.
*Social media and reality*
She also confirmed that "Immunity" represents a new experience in her artistic career, noting that reactions on social media might have an initial impact, but direct interaction with the audience in the street often reveals a reality different from the atmosphere of social media.