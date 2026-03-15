أكدت الفنانة التونسية هند صبري أن سبب عودتها إلى الدراما الرمضانية من خلال مسلسل «مناعة» بعد غياب دام أربع سنوات، يعود إلى اعتماده على حكاية درامية بسيطة تهدف إلى تسلية الجمهور بعيدًا عن طرح القضايا المباشرة، مشيرة إلى أنها تفتقد هذا النوع من الحواديت في موسم رمضان.

*مستوحاة من أجواء منطقة الباطنية*

وأوضحت هند صبري في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن أحداث المسلسل مستوحاة من أجواء منطقة الباطنية التي كانت في الماضي بؤرة لتجارة المخدرات قبل أن يتم القضاء عليها، لافتة إلى أن العمل يعيد تقديم تلك المرحلة لجيل جديد لم يعاصرها.

*سبب حماسها وسر تخوفها*

وأضافت هند صبري أنها تحمست لتقديم شخصية مركبة وغير مثالية، رغم تخوفها في البداية من المقارنات، مؤكدة أن الدراما القوية غالبًا ما تعتمد على شخصيات مركبة أو خارجة عن القانون، خصوصا أن أحداث المسلسل تدور في حقبة الثمانينات.

*السوشيال ميديا والواقع *

كما أكدت أن «مناعة» يمثل تجربة جديدة في مسيرتها الفنية، مشيرة إلى أن ردود الفعل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي قد تؤثر في البداية، لكن الاحتكاك المباشر بالجمهور في الشارع غالبًا ما يكشف واقعًا مختلفًا عن أجواء السوشيال ميديا.