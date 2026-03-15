The Tunisian artist Hend Sabry confirmed that her return to Ramadan drama through the series "Immunity" after a four-year absence is due to its reliance on a simple dramatic story aimed at entertaining the audience away from addressing direct issues, noting that she misses this type of storytelling during the Ramadan season.

*Inspired by the atmosphere of the Al-Batiniyah region*

Hend Sabry explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the events of the series are inspired by the atmosphere of the Al-Batiniyah region, which was once a hub for drug trafficking before it was eradicated, pointing out that the work reintroduces that era to a new generation that did not experience it.

*The reason for her enthusiasm and the secret of her fears*

Hend Sabry added that she was excited to portray a complex and imperfect character, despite her initial fears of comparisons, emphasizing that strong drama often relies on complex or law-breaking characters, especially since the events of the series take place in the 1980s.

*Social media and reality*

She also confirmed that "Immunity" represents a new experience in her artistic career, noting that reactions on social media might have an initial impact, but direct interaction with the audience in the street often reveals a reality different from the atmosphere of social media.