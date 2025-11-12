أكد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أن انتقاله إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لم يكن قراراً رياضياً فقط، بل قناعة شخصية بقدراتها ورؤيتها الاستثنائية في بناء المستقبل.
وقال رونالدو خلال مشاركته في منتدى «Tourise 2025» المنعقد في العاصمة الرياض، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إنه يعتبر نفسه سعودياً ويسهم في دعم القطاعات التي تنهض بها المملكة، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع اليوم أدرك أنه كان محقاً عندما اختار الانتقال إلى الرياض.
وأوضح اللاعب العالمي أن تجربته في السعودية مثّلت مرحلة مختلفة من حياته، إذ اكتشف من خلالها بيئة محفّزة تجمع بين الاحتراف، والطموح، والانفتاح على المستقبل، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده المملكة اليوم من نمو في مجالات السياحة والرياضة والاستثمار يعكس عمق رؤيتها التنموية.
وأعرب رونالدو عن حبه لمدينة العُلا ومشروع البحر الأحمر، مشيراً إلى رغبته بأن يكون جزءاً من هذه المشاريع الوطنية الكبرى التي توازن بين الأصالة والتطور، وتعبّر عن الوجه الحضاري الجديد للمملكة.
واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تقود اليوم تحوّلاً نوعياً على مستوى الرياضة والسياحة والاقتصاد، مضيفاً: «ما يحدث هنا يجعلني فخوراً بأن أكون جزءاً من هذه المرحلة التاريخية».
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that his move to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not just a sporting decision, but a personal conviction about its capabilities and exceptional vision for building the future.
Ronaldo stated during his participation in the "Tourise 2025" forum held in the capital Riyadh yesterday (Tuesday) that he considers himself Saudi and contributes to supporting the sectors that the Kingdom is advancing, pointing out that everyone today realizes he was right when he chose to move to Riyadh.
The global player explained that his experience in Saudi Arabia represented a different phase of his life, as he discovered a stimulating environment that combines professionalism, ambition, and openness to the future, affirming that what the Kingdom is witnessing today in the fields of tourism, sports, and investment reflects the depth of its developmental vision.
Ronaldo expressed his love for the city of Al-Ula and the Red Sea Project, indicating his desire to be part of these major national projects that balance authenticity and development, and express the new civilizational face of the Kingdom.
He concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the Kingdom is today leading a qualitative transformation in the fields of sports, tourism, and the economy, adding: "What is happening here makes me proud to be part of this historic phase."