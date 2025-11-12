أكد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، أن انتقاله إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لم يكن قراراً رياضياً فقط، بل قناعة شخصية بقدراتها ورؤيتها الاستثنائية في بناء المستقبل.


وقال رونالدو خلال مشاركته في منتدى «Tourise 2025» المنعقد في العاصمة الرياض، أمس (الثلاثاء)، إنه يعتبر نفسه سعودياً ويسهم في دعم القطاعات التي تنهض بها المملكة، مشيراً إلى أن الجميع اليوم أدرك أنه كان محقاً عندما اختار الانتقال إلى الرياض.


وأوضح اللاعب العالمي أن تجربته في السعودية مثّلت مرحلة مختلفة من حياته، إذ اكتشف من خلالها بيئة محفّزة تجمع بين الاحتراف، والطموح، والانفتاح على المستقبل، مؤكداً أن ما تشهده المملكة اليوم من نمو في مجالات السياحة والرياضة والاستثمار يعكس عمق رؤيتها التنموية.


وأعرب رونالدو عن حبه لمدينة العُلا ومشروع البحر الأحمر، مشيراً إلى رغبته بأن يكون جزءاً من هذه المشاريع الوطنية الكبرى التي توازن بين الأصالة والتطور، وتعبّر عن الوجه الحضاري الجديد للمملكة.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المملكة تقود اليوم تحوّلاً نوعياً على مستوى الرياضة والسياحة والاقتصاد، مضيفاً: «ما يحدث هنا يجعلني فخوراً بأن أكون جزءاً من هذه المرحلة التاريخية».