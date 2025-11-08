يصطدم الاتحاد حامل اللقب بغريمه التقليدي الأهلي، اليوم (السبت)، في ديربي جدة المشتعل ضمن الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي، في مواجهة يبحث خلالها الطرفان عن العودة إلى طريق الانتصارات بعد تعثرهما في المرحلة الماضية.
ويحتضن ملعب الإنماء القمة المنتظرة، حيث يدخل الاتحاد المواجهة متسلحاً بفوزه القاري الكبير على الشارقة الإماراتي 3-0، فيما يخوضها الأهلي بروح الانتصار على السد القطري 2-1 في دوري أبطال آسيا. ويغيب عن الاتحاد لاعبه البرازيلي فابينيو، فيما يفتقد الأهلي زياد الجهني بعد طردهما في الجولة الماضية.
وعلى الرغم من تفوق الأهلي تاريخياً في دوري المحترفين منذ 2009، بفوزه في 13 مباراة مقابل 10 للاتحاد و9 تعادلات، إلا أن الاتحاد الذي لم يعرف طعم الفوز في مبارياته الأربع الأخيرة في الدوري، بينما تجاوز النصر في ثمن نهائي كأس الملك، سيسعى جاهداً للعودة لنغمة الانتصارات في الدوري من خلال الديربي.
قمة متقلبة.. وسيناريو مفتوح بين اتحاد يبحث عن استعادة هيبته، وأهلي يريد تعزيز تفوقه التاريخي في الديربي.
The defending champion Al-Ittihad clashes with its traditional rival Al-Ahli today (Saturday) in the fiery Jeddah derby as part of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi League, in a match where both sides are looking to get back on the winning track after stumbling in the last round.
The Al-Inma Stadium hosts the anticipated showdown, with Al-Ittihad entering the match bolstered by its significant continental victory over Sharjah from the UAE, winning 3-0, while Al-Ahli comes in with the spirit of victory after defeating Al-Sadd from Qatar 2-1 in the AFC Champions League. Al-Ittihad will be without its Brazilian player Fabinho, while Al-Ahli misses Ziyad Al-Jahani after both were sent off in the last round.
Despite Al-Ahli's historical superiority in the Professional League since 2009, winning 13 matches compared to Al-Ittihad's 10 and 9 draws, Al-Ittihad, which has not tasted victory in its last four league matches, while advancing past Al-Nassr in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup, will strive hard to return to winning ways in the league through this derby.
A fluctuating summit... and an open scenario between an Al-Ittihad side looking to restore its prestige and an Al-Ahli side wanting to enhance its historical dominance in the derby.