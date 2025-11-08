The defending champion Al-Ittihad clashes with its traditional rival Al-Ahli today (Saturday) in the fiery Jeddah derby as part of the eighth round of the Roshen Saudi League, in a match where both sides are looking to get back on the winning track after stumbling in the last round.

The Al-Inma Stadium hosts the anticipated showdown, with Al-Ittihad entering the match bolstered by its significant continental victory over Sharjah from the UAE, winning 3-0, while Al-Ahli comes in with the spirit of victory after defeating Al-Sadd from Qatar 2-1 in the AFC Champions League. Al-Ittihad will be without its Brazilian player Fabinho, while Al-Ahli misses Ziyad Al-Jahani after both were sent off in the last round.

Despite Al-Ahli's historical superiority in the Professional League since 2009, winning 13 matches compared to Al-Ittihad's 10 and 9 draws, Al-Ittihad, which has not tasted victory in its last four league matches, while advancing past Al-Nassr in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup, will strive hard to return to winning ways in the league through this derby.

A fluctuating summit... and an open scenario between an Al-Ittihad side looking to restore its prestige and an Al-Ahli side wanting to enhance its historical dominance in the derby.