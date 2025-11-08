يصطدم الاتحاد حامل اللقب بغريمه التقليدي الأهلي، اليوم (السبت)، في ديربي جدة المشتعل ضمن الجولة الثامنة من دوري روشن السعودي، في مواجهة يبحث خلالها الطرفان عن العودة إلى طريق الانتصارات بعد تعثرهما في المرحلة الماضية.

ويحتضن ملعب الإنماء القمة المنتظرة، حيث يدخل الاتحاد المواجهة متسلحاً بفوزه القاري الكبير على الشارقة الإماراتي 3-0، فيما يخوضها الأهلي بروح الانتصار على السد القطري 2-1 في دوري أبطال آسيا. ويغيب عن الاتحاد لاعبه البرازيلي فابينيو، فيما يفتقد الأهلي زياد الجهني بعد طردهما في الجولة الماضية.

وعلى الرغم من تفوق الأهلي تاريخياً في دوري المحترفين منذ 2009، بفوزه في 13 مباراة مقابل 10 للاتحاد و9 تعادلات، إلا أن الاتحاد الذي لم يعرف طعم الفوز في مبارياته الأربع الأخيرة في الدوري، بينما تجاوز النصر في ثمن نهائي كأس الملك، سيسعى جاهداً للعودة لنغمة الانتصارات في الدوري من خلال الديربي.

قمة متقلبة.. وسيناريو مفتوح بين اتحاد يبحث عن استعادة هيبته، وأهلي يريد تعزيز تفوقه التاريخي في الديربي.