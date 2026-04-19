The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has achieved a new historic milestone, having scored a goal in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Everton today (Sunday) at the "Hill Dickinson" stadium, as part of the 33rd round of the English Premier League.

Mohamed Salah scored the first goal of the match in the 29th minute with a precise shot from inside the penalty area, following a pass from his Dutch teammate Cody Gakpo.

Salah Matches Gerrard's Achievement

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Mohamed Salah has become the all-time top scorer in derby matches between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League, sharing this record with "Reds" legend Steven Gerrard, with 9 goals each.

Today's match was the Egyptian star's last appearance in the "Merseyside Derby," after Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season.

Salah's Numbers

Mohamed Salah has participated in 38 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored 12 goals and provided nine assists.