حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً، بعدما سجل هدفاً في فوز ليفربول على إيفرتون 2-1، اليوم (الأحد)، على ملعب «هيل ديكينسون»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

وسجل محمد صلاح أول أهداف المباراة في الدقيقة 29، بتسديدة متقنة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، بعد تمريرة من زميله الهولندي كودي غاكبو.

صلاح يعادل إنجاز جيرارد

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، أصبح محمد صلاح الهداف التاريخي لمباريات الديربي بين ليفربول وإيفرتون في الدوري الإنجليزي، مناصفة مع أسطورة «الريدز» ستيفن جيرارد، بـ9 أهداف لكل منهما.

مباراة اليوم كانت الظهور الأخير للنجم المصري في «ديربي الميرسيسايد»، بعدما أعلن صلاح رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الجاري.

أرقام صلاح

وشارك محمد صلاح في 38 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً وقدم تسع تمريرات حاسمة.