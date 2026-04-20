كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي للتعاقد مع لاعب نادي لايبزيغ الألماني يان ديوماندي، لخلافة نجمه المصري محمد صلاح.

وكان صلاح قد أعلن رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، بعد تسع سنوات مع «الريدز» حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.

ليفربول يبدأ التفاوض

وبحسب شبكة «سكاي ألمانيا»، يعد اللاعب الإيفواري، صاحب التسع مباريات الدولية، الخيار المفضل لدى بطل إنجلترا لتعويض رحيل محمد صلاح، وتجري حالياً مفاوضات مع وكلاء أعماله الجدد.

منافسة مع سان جيرمان

وأوضحت الشبكة أن ليفربول سيواجه منافسة من باريس سان جيرمان على ضم ديوماندي، بينما يسعى لايبزيغ لتمديد عقد اللاعب الموهوب البالغ من العمر 19 عاماً.

أرقام يان ديوماندي

وشارك الجناح الإيفواري في 32 مباراة بقميص لايبزيغ هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً وقدم ثماني تمريرات حاسمة، ويمتد عقده حتى 30 يونيو 2030.