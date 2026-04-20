كشف تقرير صحفي عن تحرك نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي للتعاقد مع لاعب نادي لايبزيغ الألماني يان ديوماندي، لخلافة نجمه المصري محمد صلاح.
وكان صلاح قد أعلن رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، بعد تسع سنوات مع «الريدز» حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.
ليفربول يبدأ التفاوض
وبحسب شبكة «سكاي ألمانيا»، يعد اللاعب الإيفواري، صاحب التسع مباريات الدولية، الخيار المفضل لدى بطل إنجلترا لتعويض رحيل محمد صلاح، وتجري حالياً مفاوضات مع وكلاء أعماله الجدد.
منافسة مع سان جيرمان
وأوضحت الشبكة أن ليفربول سيواجه منافسة من باريس سان جيرمان على ضم ديوماندي، بينما يسعى لايبزيغ لتمديد عقد اللاعب الموهوب البالغ من العمر 19 عاماً.
أرقام يان ديوماندي
وشارك الجناح الإيفواري في 32 مباراة بقميص لايبزيغ هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 13 هدفاً وقدم ثماني تمريرات حاسمة، ويمتد عقده حتى 30 يونيو 2030.
A press report revealed that English club Liverpool is moving to sign German club Leipzig's player Jan Diomande, to succeed their star Egyptian Mohamed Salah.
Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025-2026), after nine years with the "Reds" during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.
Liverpool Begins Negotiations
According to "Sky Germany," the Ivorian player, who has nine international appearances, is the preferred choice for the English champions to replace Mohamed Salah, and negotiations are currently underway with his new agents.
Competition with PSG
The network clarified that Liverpool will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Diomande's signature, while Leipzig is looking to extend the contract of the talented 19-year-old player.
Jan Diomande's Stats
The Ivorian winger has participated in 32 matches for Leipzig this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists, and his contract runs until June 30, 2030.