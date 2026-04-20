A press report revealed that English club Liverpool is moving to sign German club Leipzig's player Jan Diomande, to succeed their star Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025-2026), after nine years with the "Reds" during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.

Liverpool Begins Negotiations

According to "Sky Germany," the Ivorian player, who has nine international appearances, is the preferred choice for the English champions to replace Mohamed Salah, and negotiations are currently underway with his new agents.

Competition with PSG

The network clarified that Liverpool will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for Diomande's signature, while Leipzig is looking to extend the contract of the talented 19-year-old player.

Jan Diomande's Stats

The Ivorian winger has participated in 32 matches for Leipzig this season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists, and his contract runs until June 30, 2030.