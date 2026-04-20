أعلن حساب مهرجان أفلام السعودية قائمة الأفلام المتنافسة في مسابقات دورته الـ12، التي ستُعقد من 25 يونيو وحتى 1 من يوليو، وتتضمن القائمة 13 فيلماً قصيراً، و6 أفلام روائية طويلة.
الأفلام الروائية الطويلة
وتتضمن هذه القائمة أفلام هجرة، ربشة، مسألة حياة أو موت، سعود وينه، باب، وإركالا حلم كلكامش.
الأفلام القصيرة
وتضم القائمة أفلام حفل الافتتاح، الستر، الرجل الذي تعثر في كلماته، ابتزاز، حبل سري، برجر محلي، بذرة، صرخة نملة، سام، يوم العزاء الأول، زائف، مرزوق، ومجهول.
The Saudi Film Festival account announced the list of competing films in the competitions of its 12th edition, which will be held from June 25 to July 1. The list includes 13 short films and 6 feature films.
Feature Films
This list includes the films: Migration, Rubsha, A Matter of Life and Death, Saud Wayne, Door, and Erqala: The Dream of Gilgamesh.
Short Films
The list includes the opening ceremony films: The Veil, The Man Who Stumbled Over His Words, Extortion, Umbilical Cord, Local Burger, Seed, Ant's Scream, Sam, The First Day of Mourning, Fake, Marzouk, and Unknown.