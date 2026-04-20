أعلن حساب مهرجان أفلام السعودية قائمة الأفلام المتنافسة في مسابقات دورته الـ12، التي ستُعقد من 25 يونيو وحتى 1 من يوليو، وتتضمن القائمة 13 فيلماً قصيراً، و6 أفلام روائية طويلة.

الأفلام الروائية الطويلة

وتتضمن هذه القائمة أفلام هجرة، ربشة، مسألة حياة أو موت، سعود وينه، باب، وإركالا حلم كلكامش.

الأفلام القصيرة

وتضم القائمة أفلام حفل الافتتاح، الستر، الرجل الذي تعثر في كلماته، ابتزاز، حبل سري، برجر محلي، بذرة، صرخة نملة، سام، يوم العزاء الأول، زائف، مرزوق، ومجهول.