The Saudi Film Festival account announced the list of competing films in the competitions of its 12th edition, which will be held from June 25 to July 1. The list includes 13 short films and 6 feature films.

Feature Films

This list includes the films: Migration, Rubsha, A Matter of Life and Death, Saud Wayne, Door, and Erqala: The Dream of Gilgamesh.

Short Films

The list includes the opening ceremony films: The Veil, The Man Who Stumbled Over His Words, Extortion, Umbilical Cord, Local Burger, Seed, Ant's Scream, Sam, The First Day of Mourning, Fake, Marzouk, and Unknown.