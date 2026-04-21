أعلنت اليابان تخفيف قيود استمرت عقوداً على صادرات الأسلحة، في خطوة تمثّل تحولاً كبيراً في سياستها الدفاعية التي اتسمت بالسلمية منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية.

ويتيح القرار الجديد لطوكيو تصدير الأسلحة إلى أكثر من 17 دولة تربطها بها اتفاقيات دفاعية، من بينها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والمملكة المتحدة، بعد إلغاء القيود التي كانت تحصر الصادرات في مجالات غير قتالية مثل الإنقاذ والنقل والمراقبة.

تحوّل استراتيجي في ظل تصاعد التوترات

يأتي هذا التطور في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة توترات متزايدة، ما دفع الحكومة اليابانية إلى إعادة تقييم نهجها الدفاعي، وأكدت رئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي، أن البيئة الأمنية المتدهورة تجعل من الصعب على أي دولة ضمان أمنها بمفردها.

ورغم ذلك، شدّدت على أن بلادها لا تزال ملتزمة بمبادئها دولةً «محبة للسلام» منذ أكثر من 80 عاماً، مؤكدة أن أي صفقات تسليح ستخضع لتقييمات صارمة ودقيقة.

استثناءات رغم استمرار الحظر

ورغم تخفيف القيود، لا يزال الحظر قائماً على تصدير الأسلحة إلى الدول المنخرطة في نزاعات، مع إمكانية منح استثناءات في «ظروف خاصة»، وفق ما أعلنته السلطات.

وأوضح كبير أمناء مجلس الوزراء مينورو كيهارا في مؤتمر صحفي، أن الهدف من هذه الخطوة هو تعزيز أمن اليابان والمساهمة في استقرار المنطقة.

ردود فعل دولية متباينة

وأثار القرار قلق الصين، التي أعربت عن «مخاوف جدية» مما وصفته بـ«العسكرة المتهورة» لليابان، مؤكدة أنها ستبقى في حالة يقظة ومعارضة لهذه الخطوة.

في المقابل، دعت كوريا الجنوبية إلى ضرورة أن تتماشى السياسات الدفاعية اليابانية مع روح دستورها السلمي، مع الحفاظ على الاستقرار الإقليمي، في ظل إرث تاريخي معقد بين البلدين يعود لفترة الاحتلال الياباني لشبه الجزيرة الكورية.

تطورات ميدانية موازية

وتزامن الإعلان مع مشاركة قوات الدفاع الذاتي اليابانية في تدريبات عسكرية مشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة والفلبين، إذ تشارك اليابان لأول مرة قوةً قتاليةً بدلاً من دور المراقب.

وتجري هذه المناورات بالقرب من مناطق بحرية متنازع عليها، بما في ذلك مناطق قريبة من تايوان، التي تعتبرها بكين جزءاً من أراضيها ولم تستبعد استخدام القوة للسيطرة عليها.

نهاية تدريجية لعقود من السلمية

وتعود جذور النهج السلمي لليابان إلى دستور عام 1947، الذي نص على التخلي عن الحرب وسيلةً لحلِّ النزاعات الدولية. لكن هذا النهج شهد تحولات تدريجية خلال السنوات الماضية.

ففي عام 2014، خفّف رئيس الوزراء الراحل شينزو آبي، القيود على التعاون العسكري، بينما سمح خليفته فوميو كيشيدا في 2023 بتصدير أسلحة فتاكة للمرة الأولى منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.

وتدعم تاكاييتشي مراجعة الدستور، خصوصاً المادة التاسعة التي تنبذ الحرب، في خطوة يرى مؤيدوها أنها ضرورية لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية الجديدة، بينما يحذّر منتقدون من أن ذلك قد يدفع اليابان نحو الانخراط في صراعات عسكرية مستقبلية.