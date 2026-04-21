Japan has announced the easing of decades-long restrictions on arms exports, in a move that represents a significant shift in its defense policy, which has been characterized by pacifism since the end of World War II.

The new decision allows Tokyo to export arms to more than 17 countries with which it has defense agreements, including the United States and the United Kingdom, after lifting restrictions that limited exports to non-combat areas such as rescue, transport, and surveillance.

Strategic Shift Amid Rising Tensions

This development comes at a time when the region is experiencing increasing tensions, prompting the Japanese government to reassess its defense approach. Prime Minister Sanae Takaiichi emphasized that the deteriorating security environment makes it difficult for any country to ensure its security alone.

Nevertheless, she stressed that her country remains committed to its principles as a "peace-loving" nation for over 80 years, affirming that any arms deals will be subject to strict and thorough evaluations.

Exceptions Despite Ongoing Ban

Despite the easing of restrictions, the ban on arms exports to countries involved in conflicts remains in place, with the possibility of granting exceptions in "special circumstances," as announced by the authorities.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara clarified in a press conference that the aim of this step is to enhance Japan's security and contribute to regional stability.

Mixed International Reactions

The decision raised concerns in China, which expressed "serious worries" about what it described as Japan's "reckless militarization," asserting that it will remain vigilant and opposed to this move.

In contrast, South Korea called for Japan's defense policies to align with the spirit of its pacifist constitution while maintaining regional stability, amid a complex historical legacy between the two countries dating back to the period of Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

Parallel Field Developments

The announcement coincided with the participation of Japan's Self-Defense Forces in joint military exercises with the United States and the Philippines, marking Japan's first involvement with combat forces instead of a monitoring role.

These maneuvers are taking place near disputed maritime areas, including regions close to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to control.

Gradual End to Decades of Pacifism

The roots of Japan's pacifist approach date back to the 1947 constitution, which stipulated the renunciation of war as a means of resolving international disputes. However, this approach has undergone gradual transformations over the past years.

In 2014, the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe eased restrictions on military cooperation, while his successor Fumio Kishida allowed the export of lethal weapons for the first time since World War II in 2023.

Takaiichi supports revising the constitution, particularly Article 9, which renounces war, in a move that supporters see as necessary to address new security challenges, while critics warn that it could push Japan toward engaging in future military conflicts.