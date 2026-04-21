European Union foreign ministers are discussing a new call to suspend the partnership agreement with Israel during their meeting in Luxembourg today, Tuesday, in light of the escalating attacks on Palestinians and the war in Lebanon.



Complete or Partial Suspension?



Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced ahead of the meeting that Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland have requested the EU to discuss suspending the partnership agreement with Israel, according to the Reuters news agency.



Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot called for at least a partial suspension of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, noting that Belgium "recognizes that a complete suspension may be out of reach given the differing positions of European countries." However, his German counterpart, Johan Wadephol, considered that "suspending the trade clause in the partnership agreement with Israel would be inappropriate."



Serious Record of Human Rights Violations



Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee published a joint letter to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, alongside her Spanish and Slovenian counterparts, calling for a review of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, according to the Irish RTÉ network.



The letter criticized the recently passed Israeli law in the Knesset, which mandates the death penalty by hanging for Palestinian prisoners, asserting that it "is the latest link in a serious record of human rights violations and international law."



It added that the EU must uphold its moral and political responsibility and "defend the values on which the European project was founded since its inception."



Violation of Article Two of the Agreement



According to the joint letter, Tel Aviv is now in clear violation of Article Two of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, which obligates both parties to respect human rights. Ireland and Spain first called for a review of the agreement in 2024, but opposition from EU member states supportive of Israel prevented consensus.



Last year, a Dutch initiative led to a review that concluded that Israel "may have" violated its obligations.



The suspension of trade relations was put on the table but was not implemented after Israel stated it would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.



The European ministers are expected to reassess Israel's compliance with Article Two in light of the death penalty law, the escalation of attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, and the intervention in Lebanon.



Growing Public Demands in Europe for Accountability



UN experts called on the EU yesterday, Monday, to immediately suspend the partnership agreement with Israel, which has granted Israel preferential access to the European market since 2000.



They stated in a press release that Europe is facing a clear moral test as its foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to consider suspending this agreement either completely or partially. They added that the meeting comes amid growing public demands within Europe for accountability. The experts noted that the grassroots initiative calling for a complete suspension of the agreement due to Israel's human rights violations has so far gathered over a million signatures.



The experts emphasized that the EU cannot reliably claim its commitment to human rights while continuing to grant preferential trade to a state that several international bodies have concluded engages in behavior amounting to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.