يناقش وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال اجتماعهم في لوكسمبورغ، اليوم الثلاثاء، دعوة جديدة لتعليق معاهدة الشراكة مع إسرائيل، في ضوء تصاعد الهجمات على الفلسطينيين، والحرب في لبنان.


تعليق كلي أم جزئي؟


وأعلن وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، قبيل الاجتماع، أن إسبانيا وسلوفينيا وإيرلندا طلبت من الاتحاد الأوروبي مناقشة تعليق معاهدة الشراكة مع إسرائيل، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز».


فيما دعا وزير الخارجية البلجيكي ماكسيم بريفو إلى تعليق جزئي على الأقل لاتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، لافتاً إلى أن بلجيكا «تدرك أن التعليق الكامل ربما يكون بعيد المنال نظراً لمواقف الدول الأوروبية المختلفة». إلا أن نظيره الألماني يوهان فاديفول، اعتبر أن «تعليق بند التجارة في اتفاقية الشراكة مع إسرائيل سيكون غير مناسب».


سجل خطير من انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان


ونشرت وزيرة الخارجية الإيرلندية هيلين ماكنتي، رسالة مشتركة إلى مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، إلى جانب نظيريها الإسباني والسلوفيني، تطالب فيها بمراجعة اتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة RTÉ الإيرلندية.


وانتقدت الرسالة القانون الإسرائيلي الذي تم إقراره أخيراً في الكنيست، ويقضي بالإعدام شنقاً للأسرى الفلسطينيين، مؤكدة أنه «أحدث حلقة في سجل خطير من انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي».


وأضافت أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يجب أن يلتزم بمسؤوليته الأخلاقية والسياسية، وأن «يدافع عن القيم التي قام عليها المشروع الأوروبي منذ تأسيسه».


خرق المادة الثانية من الاتفاقية


وحسب الرسالة المشتركة، فإن تل أبيب باتت الآن في حالة خرق واضح للمادة الثانية من اتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، التي تُلزم الطرفين باحترام حقوق الإنسان. وطالبت إيرلندا وإسبانيا لأول مرة بمراجعة الاتفاقية في عام 2024، لكن معارضة دول أعضاء مؤيدة لإسرائيل حال دون التوصل إلى إجماع.


وفي العام الماضي، أدت مبادرة هولندية إلى إجراء مراجعة خلصت إلى أن إسرائيل «قد تكون» انتهكت التزاماتها.


وطرح تعليق العلاقات التجارية على الطاولة، لكنه لم ينفّذ بعدما قالت إسرائيل إنها ستسمح بدخول المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة.


وينتظر أن يقيم الوزراء الأوروبيون مجدداً مدى التزام إسرائيل بالمادة الثانية، في ضوء قانون عقوبة الإعدام، وتصاعد هجمات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والتدخل في لبنان.


مطالب شعبية أوروبية متزايدة بالمحاسبة


ودعا خبراء في الأمم المتحدة، أمس الإثنين، الاتحاد الأوروبي لتعليق اتفاقية الشراكة مع إسرائيل فوراً، وهي الاتفاقية التي منحت إسرائيل وصولاً تفضيليّاً إلى السوق الأوروبية منذ عام 2000.


وقالوا في بيان إن أوروبا تواجه اختباراً أخلاقياً واضحاً عندما يجتمع وزراء خارجيتها في لوكسمبورغ، للنظر في تعليق هذه الاتفاقية كلياً أو جزئياً. وأضافوا أن الاجتماع يأتي وسط مطالب شعبية متزايدة داخل أوروبا بالمحاسبة. ولفت الخبراء إلى أن المبادرة الشعبية التي تدعو للتعليق الكامل للاتفاقية على خلفية انتهاكات إسرائيل لحقوق الإنسان، جمعت حتى الآن أكثر من مليون توقيع».


وأكد الخبراء أنه لا يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يدّعي بشكل موثوق التزامه بحقوق الإنسان، بينما يواصل منح تجارة تفضيلية لدولة خلصت هيئات دولية عدة إلى أن سلوكها يرقى إلى الإبادة الجماعية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب.