يناقش وزراء خارجية الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال اجتماعهم في لوكسمبورغ، اليوم الثلاثاء، دعوة جديدة لتعليق معاهدة الشراكة مع إسرائيل، في ضوء تصاعد الهجمات على الفلسطينيين، والحرب في لبنان.
تعليق كلي أم جزئي؟
وأعلن وزير الخارجية الإسباني خوسيه مانويل ألباريس، قبيل الاجتماع، أن إسبانيا وسلوفينيا وإيرلندا طلبت من الاتحاد الأوروبي مناقشة تعليق معاهدة الشراكة مع إسرائيل، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «رويترز».
فيما دعا وزير الخارجية البلجيكي ماكسيم بريفو إلى تعليق جزئي على الأقل لاتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، لافتاً إلى أن بلجيكا «تدرك أن التعليق الكامل ربما يكون بعيد المنال نظراً لمواقف الدول الأوروبية المختلفة». إلا أن نظيره الألماني يوهان فاديفول، اعتبر أن «تعليق بند التجارة في اتفاقية الشراكة مع إسرائيل سيكون غير مناسب».
سجل خطير من انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان
ونشرت وزيرة الخارجية الإيرلندية هيلين ماكنتي، رسالة مشتركة إلى مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس، إلى جانب نظيريها الإسباني والسلوفيني، تطالب فيها بمراجعة اتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة RTÉ الإيرلندية.
وانتقدت الرسالة القانون الإسرائيلي الذي تم إقراره أخيراً في الكنيست، ويقضي بالإعدام شنقاً للأسرى الفلسطينيين، مؤكدة أنه «أحدث حلقة في سجل خطير من انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان والقانون الدولي».
وأضافت أن الاتحاد الأوروبي يجب أن يلتزم بمسؤوليته الأخلاقية والسياسية، وأن «يدافع عن القيم التي قام عليها المشروع الأوروبي منذ تأسيسه».
خرق المادة الثانية من الاتفاقية
وحسب الرسالة المشتركة، فإن تل أبيب باتت الآن في حالة خرق واضح للمادة الثانية من اتفاقية الشراكة بين الاتحاد الأوروبي وإسرائيل، التي تُلزم الطرفين باحترام حقوق الإنسان. وطالبت إيرلندا وإسبانيا لأول مرة بمراجعة الاتفاقية في عام 2024، لكن معارضة دول أعضاء مؤيدة لإسرائيل حال دون التوصل إلى إجماع.
وفي العام الماضي، أدت مبادرة هولندية إلى إجراء مراجعة خلصت إلى أن إسرائيل «قد تكون» انتهكت التزاماتها.
وطرح تعليق العلاقات التجارية على الطاولة، لكنه لم ينفّذ بعدما قالت إسرائيل إنها ستسمح بدخول المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية إلى غزة.
وينتظر أن يقيم الوزراء الأوروبيون مجدداً مدى التزام إسرائيل بالمادة الثانية، في ضوء قانون عقوبة الإعدام، وتصاعد هجمات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والتدخل في لبنان.
مطالب شعبية أوروبية متزايدة بالمحاسبة
ودعا خبراء في الأمم المتحدة، أمس الإثنين، الاتحاد الأوروبي لتعليق اتفاقية الشراكة مع إسرائيل فوراً، وهي الاتفاقية التي منحت إسرائيل وصولاً تفضيليّاً إلى السوق الأوروبية منذ عام 2000.
وقالوا في بيان إن أوروبا تواجه اختباراً أخلاقياً واضحاً عندما يجتمع وزراء خارجيتها في لوكسمبورغ، للنظر في تعليق هذه الاتفاقية كلياً أو جزئياً. وأضافوا أن الاجتماع يأتي وسط مطالب شعبية متزايدة داخل أوروبا بالمحاسبة. ولفت الخبراء إلى أن المبادرة الشعبية التي تدعو للتعليق الكامل للاتفاقية على خلفية انتهاكات إسرائيل لحقوق الإنسان، جمعت حتى الآن أكثر من مليون توقيع».
وأكد الخبراء أنه لا يمكن للاتحاد الأوروبي أن يدّعي بشكل موثوق التزامه بحقوق الإنسان، بينما يواصل منح تجارة تفضيلية لدولة خلصت هيئات دولية عدة إلى أن سلوكها يرقى إلى الإبادة الجماعية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب.
European Union foreign ministers are discussing a new call to suspend the partnership agreement with Israel during their meeting in Luxembourg today, Tuesday, in light of the escalating attacks on Palestinians and the war in Lebanon.
Complete or Partial Suspension?
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares announced ahead of the meeting that Spain, Slovenia, and Ireland have requested the EU to discuss suspending the partnership agreement with Israel, according to the Reuters news agency.
Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxim Prevot called for at least a partial suspension of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, noting that Belgium "recognizes that a complete suspension may be out of reach given the differing positions of European countries." However, his German counterpart, Johan Wadephol, considered that "suspending the trade clause in the partnership agreement with Israel would be inappropriate."
Serious Record of Human Rights Violations
Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee published a joint letter to the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, alongside her Spanish and Slovenian counterparts, calling for a review of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, according to the Irish RTÉ network.
The letter criticized the recently passed Israeli law in the Knesset, which mandates the death penalty by hanging for Palestinian prisoners, asserting that it "is the latest link in a serious record of human rights violations and international law."
It added that the EU must uphold its moral and political responsibility and "defend the values on which the European project was founded since its inception."
Violation of Article Two of the Agreement
According to the joint letter, Tel Aviv is now in clear violation of Article Two of the partnership agreement between the EU and Israel, which obligates both parties to respect human rights. Ireland and Spain first called for a review of the agreement in 2024, but opposition from EU member states supportive of Israel prevented consensus.
Last year, a Dutch initiative led to a review that concluded that Israel "may have" violated its obligations.
The suspension of trade relations was put on the table but was not implemented after Israel stated it would allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The European ministers are expected to reassess Israel's compliance with Article Two in light of the death penalty law, the escalation of attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, and the intervention in Lebanon.
Growing Public Demands in Europe for Accountability
UN experts called on the EU yesterday, Monday, to immediately suspend the partnership agreement with Israel, which has granted Israel preferential access to the European market since 2000.
They stated in a press release that Europe is facing a clear moral test as its foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg to consider suspending this agreement either completely or partially. They added that the meeting comes amid growing public demands within Europe for accountability. The experts noted that the grassroots initiative calling for a complete suspension of the agreement due to Israel's human rights violations has so far gathered over a million signatures.
The experts emphasized that the EU cannot reliably claim its commitment to human rights while continuing to grant preferential trade to a state that several international bodies have concluded engages in behavior amounting to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.