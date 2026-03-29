أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم باتريس موتسيبي، اليوم (الأحد)، رفع عدد المنتخبات المشاركة في نهائيات كأس أمم أفريقيا من 24 إلى 28 منتخباً.


وجاء هذا الإعلان خلال مؤتمر صحفي أعقب اجتماع اللجنة التنفيذية، واعتبر موتسيبي الخطوة مؤشراً إلى سعي الاتحاد لتطوير مستوى المنافسة في القارة، مع إتاحة الفرصة لمشاركة عدد أكبر من اللاعبين الأفارقة المحترفين حول العالم.


ورغم أهمية القرار، لم يكشف رئيس «كاف» عن تفاصيل تطبيق النظام الجديد أو الموعد المحدد لاعتماده، خاصة في ما يتعلق بكيفية إدراج المنتخبات الأربعة الإضافية ضمن هيكل البطولة.


يُذكر أن النسخ الأربع الأخيرة من البطولة شهدت مشاركة 24 منتخباً، بعدما كان العدد مقتصراً على 16 فريقاً حتى نسخة 2019، قبل أن يتم توسيعها.


وفي سياق متصل، شدد موتسيبي على أن نسخة 2027 ستُقام في موعدها المحدد، بتنظيم مشترك بين كينيا وتنزانيا وأوغندا.


كما أشار إلى تنظيم نسخة إضافية من البطولة في 2028، على أن تعود بعد ذلك إلى نظامها المعتاد بإقامتها مرة كل أربع سنوات.