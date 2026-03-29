أعلن رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم باتريس موتسيبي، اليوم (الأحد)، رفع عدد المنتخبات المشاركة في نهائيات كأس أمم أفريقيا من 24 إلى 28 منتخباً.
وجاء هذا الإعلان خلال مؤتمر صحفي أعقب اجتماع اللجنة التنفيذية، واعتبر موتسيبي الخطوة مؤشراً إلى سعي الاتحاد لتطوير مستوى المنافسة في القارة، مع إتاحة الفرصة لمشاركة عدد أكبر من اللاعبين الأفارقة المحترفين حول العالم.
ورغم أهمية القرار، لم يكشف رئيس «كاف» عن تفاصيل تطبيق النظام الجديد أو الموعد المحدد لاعتماده، خاصة في ما يتعلق بكيفية إدراج المنتخبات الأربعة الإضافية ضمن هيكل البطولة.
يُذكر أن النسخ الأربع الأخيرة من البطولة شهدت مشاركة 24 منتخباً، بعدما كان العدد مقتصراً على 16 فريقاً حتى نسخة 2019، قبل أن يتم توسيعها.
وفي سياق متصل، شدد موتسيبي على أن نسخة 2027 ستُقام في موعدها المحدد، بتنظيم مشترك بين كينيا وتنزانيا وأوغندا.
كما أشار إلى تنظيم نسخة إضافية من البطولة في 2028، على أن تعود بعد ذلك إلى نظامها المعتاد بإقامتها مرة كل أربع سنوات.
The President of the African Football Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, announced today (Sunday) the increase in the number of teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations finals from 24 to 28 teams.
This announcement came during a press conference following a meeting of the executive committee, and Motsepe considered the step an indication of the Confederation's efforts to develop the level of competition on the continent, while providing an opportunity for a larger number of African professional players around the world to participate.
Despite the importance of the decision, the CAF President did not disclose details about the implementation of the new system or the specific date for its adoption, especially regarding how the four additional teams will be integrated into the tournament structure.
It is worth noting that the last four editions of the tournament featured 24 teams, after the number was limited to 16 teams until the 2019 edition, before it was expanded.
In a related context, Motsepe emphasized that the 2027 edition will take place on its scheduled date, organized jointly by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
He also indicated that an additional edition of the tournament will be organized in 2028, after which it will return to its usual system of being held once every four years.