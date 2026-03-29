The President of the African Football Confederation, Patrice Motsepe, announced today (Sunday) the increase in the number of teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations finals from 24 to 28 teams.



This announcement came during a press conference following a meeting of the executive committee, and Motsepe considered the step an indication of the Confederation's efforts to develop the level of competition on the continent, while providing an opportunity for a larger number of African professional players around the world to participate.



Despite the importance of the decision, the CAF President did not disclose details about the implementation of the new system or the specific date for its adoption, especially regarding how the four additional teams will be integrated into the tournament structure.



It is worth noting that the last four editions of the tournament featured 24 teams, after the number was limited to 16 teams until the 2019 edition, before it was expanded.



In a related context, Motsepe emphasized that the 2027 edition will take place on its scheduled date, organized jointly by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.



He also indicated that an additional edition of the tournament will be organized in 2028, after which it will return to its usual system of being held once every four years.