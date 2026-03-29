لقي مشجع حتفه في حادث مأساوي داخل ملعب أزتيكا في مكسيكو سيتي أمس (السبت)، إثر سقوطه من ارتفاع كبير قبيل انطلاق المباراة الودية التي جمعت منتخب المكسيك ونظيره منتخب البرتغال، وفق ما أوردته وكالة رويترز.
ويُعد الملعب، الذي يُعرف حالياً باسم «إستاديو بانورتي» لأسباب تتعلق بحقوق الرعاية، في أول ظهور له بعد خضوعه لعمليات تجديد واسعة استعداداً لاستضافة منافسات كأس العالم 2026. وشهدت الأمسية حادثاً مأساوياً عندما حاول أحد الحاضرين القفز من مدرج كبار الشخصيات في المستوى الثاني إلى المدرج الأول، قبل أن يسقط إلى موقف السيارات في الطابق الأرضي أثناء تسلقه الجدار الخارجي للملعب.
وقد تدخلت فرق الإسعافات الأولية على الفور لمحاولة إنقاذه، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته. وأفاد مسؤولون أمنيون في المدينة لاحقاً بأن الضحية كان في حالة سُكر وقت الحادث.
من جانبه، أعلن مكتب المدعي العام في مكسيكو سيتي، عبر بيان رسمي، مباشرة التحقيقات فور وقوع الحادث، حيث انتقل محققون وخبراء في الطب الشرعي إلى الموقع، وتم تطويق المكان وجمع الأدلة باستخدام تقنيات الأدلة الجنائية والتصوير. كما يجري تحليل تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة داخل الملعب ومداخله، إلى جانب الاستماع لشهادات الحاضرين، بهدف إعادة بناء تسلسل الواقعة وتحديد أي مسؤوليات محتملة، فضلاً عن إخضاع الجثمان للتشريح لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة والحالة الصحية للمتوفى.
ورغم الحادث، أُقيمت المباراة وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي (0-0)، في وقت أشارت تقارير إلى أن كثيراً من الجماهير وبعض أفراد الأمن لم يكونوا على علم بما جرى إلا بعد صافرة النهاية. ويُنتظر أن يستضيف الملعب عدداً من مباريات كأس العالم، من بينها المباراة الافتتاحية للمكسيك، إضافة إلى خمس مواجهات ضمن البطولة.
A fan lost his life in a tragic incident inside the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City yesterday (Saturday), after falling from a great height just before the start of the friendly match between the Mexican national team and their Portuguese counterparts, according to a report by Reuters.
The stadium, currently known as "Estadio Panorte" for sponsorship reasons, made its first appearance after undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for hosting the 2026 World Cup. The evening witnessed a tragic incident when one of the attendees attempted to jump from the second-level VIP section to the first-level seating, before falling into the parking lot on the ground floor while climbing the outer wall of the stadium.
Emergency response teams immediately intervened in an attempt to save him, but he succumbed to his injuries. City security officials later reported that the victim was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
For its part, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico City announced through an official statement that investigations were initiated immediately after the incident, with investigators and forensic experts dispatched to the site. The area was cordoned off, and evidence was collected using forensic and photographic techniques. Surveillance camera recordings inside the stadium and its entrances are being analyzed, along with testimonies from attendees, in order to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine any potential responsibilities, as well as subjecting the body to an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death and the health condition of the deceased.
Despite the incident, the match took place and ended in a goalless draw (0-0), while reports indicated that many fans and some security personnel were unaware of what had happened until after the final whistle. The stadium is expected to host several World Cup matches, including Mexico's opening match, in addition to five other matches in the tournament.