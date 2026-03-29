لقي مشجع حتفه في حادث مأساوي داخل ملعب أزتيكا في مكسيكو سيتي أمس (السبت)، إثر سقوطه من ارتفاع كبير قبيل انطلاق المباراة الودية التي جمعت منتخب المكسيك ونظيره منتخب البرتغال، وفق ما أوردته وكالة رويترز.


ويُعد الملعب، الذي يُعرف حالياً باسم «إستاديو بانورتي» لأسباب تتعلق بحقوق الرعاية، في أول ظهور له بعد خضوعه لعمليات تجديد واسعة استعداداً لاستضافة منافسات كأس العالم 2026. وشهدت الأمسية حادثاً مأساوياً عندما حاول أحد الحاضرين القفز من مدرج كبار الشخصيات في المستوى الثاني إلى المدرج الأول، قبل أن يسقط إلى موقف السيارات في الطابق الأرضي أثناء تسلقه الجدار الخارجي للملعب.


وقد تدخلت فرق الإسعافات الأولية على الفور لمحاولة إنقاذه، إلا أنه فارق الحياة متأثراً بإصاباته. وأفاد مسؤولون أمنيون في المدينة لاحقاً بأن الضحية كان في حالة سُكر وقت الحادث.


من جانبه، أعلن مكتب المدعي العام في مكسيكو سيتي، عبر بيان رسمي، مباشرة التحقيقات فور وقوع الحادث، حيث انتقل محققون وخبراء في الطب الشرعي إلى الموقع، وتم تطويق المكان وجمع الأدلة باستخدام تقنيات الأدلة الجنائية والتصوير. كما يجري تحليل تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة داخل الملعب ومداخله، إلى جانب الاستماع لشهادات الحاضرين، بهدف إعادة بناء تسلسل الواقعة وتحديد أي مسؤوليات محتملة، فضلاً عن إخضاع الجثمان للتشريح لتحديد السبب الدقيق للوفاة والحالة الصحية للمتوفى.


ورغم الحادث، أُقيمت المباراة وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي (0-0)، في وقت أشارت تقارير إلى أن كثيراً من الجماهير وبعض أفراد الأمن لم يكونوا على علم بما جرى إلا بعد صافرة النهاية. ويُنتظر أن يستضيف الملعب عدداً من مباريات كأس العالم، من بينها المباراة الافتتاحية للمكسيك، إضافة إلى خمس مواجهات ضمن البطولة.