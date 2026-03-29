A fan lost his life in a tragic incident inside the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City yesterday (Saturday), after falling from a great height just before the start of the friendly match between the Mexican national team and their Portuguese counterparts, according to a report by Reuters.



The stadium, currently known as "Estadio Panorte" for sponsorship reasons, made its first appearance after undergoing extensive renovations in preparation for hosting the 2026 World Cup. The evening witnessed a tragic incident when one of the attendees attempted to jump from the second-level VIP section to the first-level seating, before falling into the parking lot on the ground floor while climbing the outer wall of the stadium.



Emergency response teams immediately intervened in an attempt to save him, but he succumbed to his injuries. City security officials later reported that the victim was intoxicated at the time of the incident.



For its part, the Attorney General's Office in Mexico City announced through an official statement that investigations were initiated immediately after the incident, with investigators and forensic experts dispatched to the site. The area was cordoned off, and evidence was collected using forensic and photographic techniques. Surveillance camera recordings inside the stadium and its entrances are being analyzed, along with testimonies from attendees, in order to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine any potential responsibilities, as well as subjecting the body to an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death and the health condition of the deceased.



Despite the incident, the match took place and ended in a goalless draw (0-0), while reports indicated that many fans and some security personnel were unaware of what had happened until after the final whistle. The stadium is expected to host several World Cup matches, including Mexico's opening match, in addition to five other matches in the tournament.