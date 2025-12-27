واصل ليفربول صحوته في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ»، بعدما حقق فوزه الثالث على التوالي، بتغلبه على ضيفه وولفرهامبتون بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18.
تكريم مؤثر لجوتا قبل البداية
وشهدت المباراة لفتة إنسانية مؤثرة، إذ حرص ليفربول على تكريم أسرة نجمه الراحل ديوغو جوتا قبل انطلاق اللقاء، بعد وفاته في حادث سير بإسبانيا مطلع يوليو الماضي، فيما تفاعلت جماهير الفريقين بترديد أغنيته في الدقيقة الـ20.
جرافينبيرش وفيرتز يحسمان المواجهة
وافتتح الهولندي ريان جرافينبيرش التسجيل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 41، بعد تمريرة متقنة من فريمبونغ داخل منطقة الجزاء، سددها بقوة في الشباك.
وبعدها بدقيقة واحدة، سجل الألماني فلوريان فيرتز أول أهدافه بقميص «الريدز» في الدوري الإنجليزي، عقب انفراده بحارس وولفرهامبتون ووضع الكرة بنجاح داخل المرمى.
محاولة ولفرهامبتون لم تغير النتيجة
وجاء هدف وولفرهامبتون الوحيد في الدقيقة 51، عبر ضربة رأس من اللاعب سانتياغو بوينو، إلا أنه لم يكن كافياً لتغيير مسار اللقاء.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا الفوز، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 32 نقطة، ليحتل المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، فيما تجمد رصيد وولفرهامبتون عند نقطتين فقط، في المركز الـ20. (الأخير).
Liverpool continued their resurgence in the English Premier League, achieving their third consecutive victory by defeating their guest Wolverhampton 2-1 in the match held this evening (Saturday) at Anfield, as part of the 18th round of the competition.
Emotional Tribute to Jota Before Kick-off
The match featured a touching humanitarian gesture, as Liverpool made sure to honor the family of their late star Diogo Jota before the start of the game, following his tragic death in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July. The fans of both teams reacted by chanting his song in the 20th minute.
Gravenberch and Wirtz Seal the Match
Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 41st minute, after a precise pass from Frimpong inside the penalty area, which he struck powerfully into the net.
Just a minute later, German Florian Wirtz scored his first goal in a "Reds" shirt in the Premier League, after breaking away from the Wolverhampton goalkeeper and successfully placing the ball into the net.
Wolverhampton's Attempt Did Not Change the Result
Wolverhampton's only goal came in the 51st minute, via a header from player Santiago Bueno, but it was not enough to change the course of the match.
Teams' Standings
With this victory, Liverpool raised their points to 32, occupying the fourth position in the English Premier League table, while Wolverhampton's points remained at just 2, in 20th place (last).