واصل ليفربول صحوته في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ»، بعدما حقق فوزه الثالث على التوالي، بتغلبه على ضيفه وولفرهامبتون بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18.

تكريم مؤثر لجوتا قبل البداية

وشهدت المباراة لفتة إنسانية مؤثرة، إذ حرص ليفربول على تكريم أسرة نجمه الراحل ديوغو جوتا قبل انطلاق اللقاء، بعد وفاته في حادث سير بإسبانيا مطلع يوليو الماضي، فيما تفاعلت جماهير الفريقين بترديد أغنيته في الدقيقة الـ20.

جرافينبيرش وفيرتز يحسمان المواجهة

وافتتح الهولندي ريان جرافينبيرش التسجيل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 41، بعد تمريرة متقنة من فريمبونغ داخل منطقة الجزاء، سددها بقوة في الشباك.

وبعدها بدقيقة واحدة، سجل الألماني فلوريان فيرتز أول أهدافه بقميص «الريدز» في الدوري الإنجليزي، عقب انفراده بحارس وولفرهامبتون ووضع الكرة بنجاح داخل المرمى.

محاولة ولفرهامبتون لم تغير النتيجة

وجاء هدف وولفرهامبتون الوحيد في الدقيقة 51، عبر ضربة رأس من اللاعب سانتياغو بوينو، إلا أنه لم يكن كافياً لتغيير مسار اللقاء.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 32 نقطة، ليحتل المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، فيما تجمد رصيد وولفرهامبتون عند نقطتين فقط، في المركز الـ20. (الأخير).