حذّر وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو من احتمال تفجر كارثة عالمية جديدة. وقال خلال كلمة، اليوم السبت، في مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن في ألمانيا: «نشهد احتمال نزاع جديد أكثر من أي وقت مضى بالتاريخ».


رسائل طمأنة للحلفاء


ورغم الخلافات التي طفت، أخيراً، بين الأمريكيين والأوروبيين، مد روبيو يد التعاون، وبعث برسائل طمأنة للحلفاء الأوربيين، وأفاد بأن الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا تنتميان إلى بعضهما البعض، وإن واشنطن لا تهدف ولا ترغب في إنهاء التحالف عبر الأطلسي.


وأكد روبيو أن بين أمريكا وأوروبا تاريخ مشترك، لافتاً إلى أن الجانبين انتصرا على الكثير سوياً. وشدّد على أن بلاده مرتبطة بأوروبا وتريدها قوية.


واعتبر أن مصير الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا مشترك، لكنه لفت إلى أن واشنطن لا تريد «شركاء ضعفاء»، مؤكداً أن «لا مصلحة لأمريكا بانهيار الغرب». واستذكر وزير الخارجية إيجازاً تاريخياً حول نشأة أمريكا، فقال: «نحن أطفال أوروبا.. فقد بنيت المستوطنات الأمريكية قديماً من قبل بريطانيا، واستكشفت قارتنا من قبل إسبانيا». وأضاف: «سنبقى دائماً أبناء أوروبا وإن ابتعدنا بالجغرافيا».


بناء القدرات العسكرية


ورأى أن الأهم من بناء القدرات العسكرية، تحديد ماهية وأهداف تلك القدرات، مشيراً إلى ضرورة الدفاع عن القيم الأمريكية الأوروبية المشتركة. وتطرق إلى العديد من التحديات الواجب معالجتها، من الحدود إلى الهجرة، مروراً بالذكاء الاصطناعي.


وانتقد بعض المنظمات الدولية على رأسها الأمم المتحدة، معتبراً أنها لا تقوم بأي دول فعال في حل النزاعات والصراعات الكبرى.


وقال روبيو إن المؤسسات العالمية المنبثقة عن «النظام الدولي القديم» يجب أن يُعاد «إصلاحها» و«إعادة بنائها»، في إشارة إلى التحول الجذري الذي أقدمت عليه إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في طريقة تعامل الولايات المتحدة مع شركائها الدوليين.


وشدد في خطابه الذي كان محل ترقب كبير، على أن الولايات المتحدة «لا تسعى إلى الانفصال، بل إلى إحياء صداقة قديمة». وأضاف أن واشنطن لا تريد من الحلفاء تبرير الوضع القائم المختل، بل مواجهته والعمل على إصلاحه.


تنشيط التحالف مع أوروبا


وأوضح أن الولايات المتحدة تريد إعادة تنشيط التحالف مع أوروبا انطلاقاً من إدراك مشترك بأن ما أصاب المجتمعات الغربية ليس مجرد مجموعة من السياسات السيئة بل حالة من اليأس والرضا عن الذات.


وجاءت تصريحات روبيو، على النقيض من تلك التي ألقاها نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس قبل عام واحد فقط خلال مؤتمر ميونيخ للأمن، حين وجّه انتقادات لاذعة لأوروبا؛ بسبب اعتمادها المفرط على الدعم الأمريكي.


ولا تزال كلمة فانس حاضرة في أذهان القادة الأوروبيين الذين حضروا تصريحات روبيو، والتي حظي خلالها روبيو بلحظات من التصفيق من قبل الحضور، عندما شدد على أهمية ضمان تحالف قوي بين الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا.