U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned of the potential for a new global catastrophe. He said during a speech today, Saturday, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany: "We are witnessing the possibility of a new conflict more than ever in history."



Reassuring Messages to Allies



Despite the recent disagreements that have surfaced between Americans and Europeans, Rubio extended a hand of cooperation and sent reassuring messages to European allies, stating that the United States and Europe belong to each other, and that Washington does not aim to end the transatlantic alliance.



Rubio emphasized that there is a shared history between America and Europe, noting that both sides have triumphed together over many challenges. He stressed that his country is connected to Europe and wants it to be strong.



He considered that the fate of the United States and Europe is intertwined, but pointed out that Washington does not want "weak partners," affirming that "it is not in America's interest for the West to collapse." The Secretary of State briefly recalled the historical origins of America, saying: "We are children of Europe... the American settlements were once built by Britain, and our continent was explored by Spain." He added: "We will always remain children of Europe even if we are geographically distant."



Building Military Capabilities



He viewed that more important than building military capabilities is defining the nature and objectives of those capabilities, pointing out the necessity of defending shared American and European values. He addressed many challenges that need to be tackled, from borders to immigration, including artificial intelligence.



He criticized some international organizations, primarily the United Nations, considering that they do not play any effective role in resolving major conflicts and disputes.



Rubio stated that global institutions stemming from the "old international order" need to be "reformed" and "rebuilt," referring to the radical shift undertaken by President Donald Trump's administration in how the United States interacts with its international partners.



In his highly anticipated speech, he emphasized that the United States "does not seek to disengage, but to revive an old friendship." He added that Washington does not want allies to justify the existing dysfunctional situation, but to confront it and work towards reforming it.



Revitalizing the Alliance with Europe



He clarified that the United States wants to revitalize the alliance with Europe based on a shared understanding that what has befallen Western societies is not merely a set of bad policies but a state of despair and complacency.



Rubio's statements contrasted sharply with those made by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance just a year ago during the Munich Security Conference, when he harshly criticized Europe for its excessive reliance on American support.



Vance's remarks still resonate in the minds of European leaders who attended Rubio's statements, during which Rubio received moments of applause from the audience when he emphasized the importance of ensuring a strong alliance between the United States and Europe.