Despite the anticipation of the second round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Geneva next Tuesday, the U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of conducting operations that could last weeks against Iran, rather than just one day as occurred last summer.



A More Dangerous Conflict



Two U.S. officials revealed that the military is preparing for the possibility of launching continuous operations lasting weeks against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, which could turn into a more dangerous conflict than previously witnessed between the two countries, according to what they told Reuters.



The officials stated that the Department of Defense (Pentagon) will send an additional aircraft carrier to the Middle East, adding thousands of soldiers alongside fighter jets, guided missile destroyers, and other firepower capable of launching and defending attacks.



Targeting Government and Security Facilities



The officials disclosed that the planning underway this time is more complex, with one official stating that the U.S. military could strike Iranian government and security facilities in a sustained campaign, not just nuclear infrastructure. However, he declined to provide specific details.



Another official pointed out that the United States fully expects Tehran to respond, leading to a back-and-forth exchange of strikes over a period of time.



Analysts believe that the risks faced by U.S. forces would be significantly greater in such an operation against Iran, which possesses a stockpile of missiles, warning of an increased risk of regional conflict breaking out.



All Options on the Table



For her part, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, in response to a question about preparations for a potential long-term military operation, stated that "Trump is keeping all options on the table regarding Iran." She added that he listens to diverse viewpoints on any particular issue, but makes the final decision based on what is best for our country and national security.



The United States had sent two aircraft carriers to the region last year when it launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned that if strikes were launched on Iranian territory, it could respond by attacking any U.S. military base.