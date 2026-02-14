على الرغم من انتظار عقد الجولة الثانية من المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيراني في جنيف الثلاثاء القادم، يستعد الجيش الأمريكي لاحتمال تنفيذ عمليات تمتد أسابيع ضد إيران، وليس يوماً واحداً كما حصل الصيف الماضي.


صراع أكثر خطورة


وأفصح مسؤولان أمريكيان أن الجيش يستعد لاحتمال شن عمليات متواصلة تستمر أسابيع ضد إيران إذا أمر الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشن هجوم، فيما قد يصبح صراعا أكثر خطورة عما شهدناه من قبل بين البلدين، بحسب ما نقلت عنهما وكالة «رويترز».


وأفاد المسؤولان بأن وزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون) سترسل حاملة طائرات إضافية إلى الشرق الأوسط، مضيفة آلاف الجنود إلى جانب طائرات مقاتلة ومدمرات صواريخ موجهة وقوة نارية أخرى قادرة على شن هجمات والدفاع عنها.


استهداف المنشآت الحكومية والأمنية


وكشف المسؤولون أن التخطيط الجاري هذه المرة أكثر تعقيداً، وقال أحد المسؤولين إن الجيش الأمريكي يمكن أن يضرب في حملة مستمرة المنشآت الحكومية والأمنية الإيرانية، وليس فقط البنية التحتية النووية. لكنه رفض تقديم تفاصيل محددة.


ولفت مسؤول آخر إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تتوقع تماماً أن ترد طهران، ما يؤدي إلى تبادل الضربات على مدى فترة من الزمن.


ويعتقد محللون أن المخاطر التي ستتعرض لها القوات الأمريكية ستكون أكبر بكثير في مثل هذه العملية ضد إيران، التي تمتلك ترسانة من الصواريخ، محذرين من تزايد خطر اندلاع صراع إقليمي.


كل الخيارات على الطاولة


من جهتها، أوضحت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي، رداً على سؤال حول الاستعدادات لعملية عسكرية محتملة طويلة الأمد، أن "ترمب يضع جميع الخيارات على الطاولة فيما يتعلق بإيران". وأضافت أنه يستمع إلى وجهات نظر متنوعة حول أي قضية معينة، لكنه يتخذ القرار النهائي بناءً على ما هو أفضل لبلدنا وأمننا القومي.


وكانت الولايات المتحدة أرسلت حاملتي طائرات إلى المنطقة العام الماضي، عندما شنت ضربات على مواقع نووية إيرانية.


وحذّر الحرس الثوري الإيراني من أنه في حالة شن ضربات على الأراضي الإيرانية، فإنه قد يرد بمهاجمة أي قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية.