توقفت بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب اليوم (الخميس) لمدة 24 ساعة، وذلك للاحتفال بعيد الميلاد، على أن تُستأنف غداً منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.
الكبار يفوزون في الجولة الأولى
واختتمت أمس منافسات الجولة الأولى دون مفاجآت قوية، حيث حققت منتخبات المغرب، مصر، تونس، الجزائر، الكاميرون، كوت ديفوار، السنغال، ونيجيريا الفوز في مبارياتها.
غداً.. انطلاق الجولة الثانية
وتنطلق منافسات الجولة الثانية عصر غد (الجمعة) بمباراة أنغولا وزيمبابوي، يليها لقاء مصر وجنوب أفريقيا، ثم مواجهة زامبيا وجزر القمر، وتُختتم مباريات اليوم بمواجهة المغرب ومالي.
24 منتخباً تتنافس على اللقب
وتستضيف المغرب منافسات كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 خلال الفترة من 21 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 18 يناير القادم، بمشاركة 24 منتخباً تتنافس على اللقب القاري.
The Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in Morocco, paused today (Thursday) for 24 hours to celebrate Christmas, with the second round of group matches set to resume tomorrow.
The Big Teams Win in the First Round
The first round concluded yesterday without major surprises, as the teams from Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Nigeria all won their matches.
Tomorrow.. The Second Round Begins
The second round of matches will kick off tomorrow afternoon (Friday) with the game between Angola and Zimbabwe, followed by the match between Egypt and South Africa, then the clash between Zambia and Comoros, and the day's matches will conclude with Morocco facing Mali.
24 Teams Competing for the Title
Morocco is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 from December 21 to January 18, with 24 teams competing for the continental title.