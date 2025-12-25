The Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in Morocco, paused today (Thursday) for 24 hours to celebrate Christmas, with the second round of group matches set to resume tomorrow.

The Big Teams Win in the First Round

The first round concluded yesterday without major surprises, as the teams from Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Nigeria all won their matches.

Tomorrow.. The Second Round Begins

The second round of matches will kick off tomorrow afternoon (Friday) with the game between Angola and Zimbabwe, followed by the match between Egypt and South Africa, then the clash between Zambia and Comoros, and the day's matches will conclude with Morocco facing Mali.

24 Teams Competing for the Title

Morocco is hosting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 from December 21 to January 18, with 24 teams competing for the continental title.