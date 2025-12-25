توقفت بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب اليوم (الخميس) لمدة 24 ساعة، وذلك للاحتفال بعيد الميلاد، على أن تُستأنف غداً منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.

الكبار يفوزون في الجولة الأولى

واختتمت أمس منافسات الجولة الأولى دون مفاجآت قوية، حيث حققت منتخبات المغرب، مصر، تونس، الجزائر، الكاميرون، كوت ديفوار، السنغال، ونيجيريا الفوز في مبارياتها.

غداً.. انطلاق الجولة الثانية

وتنطلق منافسات الجولة الثانية عصر غد (الجمعة) بمباراة أنغولا وزيمبابوي، يليها لقاء مصر وجنوب أفريقيا، ثم مواجهة زامبيا وجزر القمر، وتُختتم مباريات اليوم بمواجهة المغرب ومالي.

24 منتخباً تتنافس على اللقب

وتستضيف المغرب منافسات كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 خلال الفترة من 21 ديسمبر الجاري حتى 18 يناير القادم، بمشاركة 24 منتخباً تتنافس على اللقب القاري.