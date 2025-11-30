أرسل النادي الأهلي المصري خطاباً إلى الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف)، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد أحداث الشغب التي صدرت من جماهير الجيش الملكي المغربي، يوم الجمعة الماضي، في مسابقة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.
وكانت مباراة الجيش الملكي والأهلي توقفت بسبب إلقاء جماهير الفريق المغربي زجاجات مياه باتجاه أرضية الملعب، كما ألقى أحد المشجعين آلة حادة باتجاه نجم الأهلي، محمود حسن «تريزيجه».
اقتراحات الأهلي المرسلة إلى «كاف»
1- تطبيق إجراءات السلامة كافة قبل كل المباريات، في ضوء خطط تأمينية تضمن إقامة المنافسات في أجواء رياضية، وبما يتناسب مع مكانة الكرة الإفريقية.
2- اتخاذ خطوات جادة نحو تطبيق تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد «VAR» في جميع مباريات دوري الأبطال، بوصفها المسابقة الأفريقية الأكبر؛ لتحقيق الحد الأقصى من العدالة بين الفرق كافة.
3- إسناد جميع المباريات القادمة ذات الحساسية والجماهيرية الكبيرة إلى حكام النخبة في أفريقيا المصنفين لدى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا».
4- التطبيق الحاسم للوائح «كاف» والعمل على امتثال جميع عناصر اللعبة بما يحقق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بين المتنافسين.
The Egyptian Al Ahly Club sent a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) today (Sunday), following the riots caused by the fans of the Moroccan Royal Army on Friday during the African Champions League competition.
The match between the Royal Army and Al Ahly was halted due to the Moroccan fans throwing water bottles onto the pitch, and one fan threw a sharp object towards Al Ahly star Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet".
Al Ahly's Suggestions Sent to CAF
1- Implementing all safety measures before each match, in light of security plans that ensure competitions are held in a sporting atmosphere, commensurate with the status of African football.
2- Taking serious steps towards implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in all Champions League matches, as it is the largest African competition; to achieve the maximum fairness among all teams.
3- Assigning all upcoming matches that have high sensitivity and large crowds to elite referees in Africa who are classified by FIFA.
4- The decisive application of CAF regulations and ensuring that all elements of the game comply to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among competitors.