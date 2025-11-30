أرسل النادي الأهلي المصري خطاباً إلى الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف)، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد أحداث الشغب التي صدرت من جماهير الجيش الملكي المغربي، يوم الجمعة الماضي، في مسابقة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

وكانت مباراة الجيش الملكي والأهلي توقفت بسبب إلقاء جماهير الفريق المغربي زجاجات مياه باتجاه أرضية الملعب، كما ألقى أحد المشجعين آلة حادة باتجاه نجم الأهلي، محمود حسن «تريزيجه».

اقتراحات الأهلي المرسلة إلى «كاف»

1- تطبيق إجراءات السلامة كافة قبل كل المباريات، في ضوء خطط تأمينية تضمن إقامة المنافسات في أجواء رياضية، وبما يتناسب مع مكانة الكرة الإفريقية.

2- اتخاذ خطوات جادة نحو تطبيق تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد «VAR» في جميع مباريات دوري الأبطال، بوصفها المسابقة الأفريقية الأكبر؛ لتحقيق الحد الأقصى من العدالة بين الفرق كافة.

3- إسناد جميع المباريات القادمة ذات الحساسية والجماهيرية الكبيرة إلى حكام النخبة في أفريقيا المصنفين لدى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا».

4- التطبيق الحاسم للوائح «كاف» والعمل على امتثال جميع عناصر اللعبة بما يحقق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص بين المتنافسين.