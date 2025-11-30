The Egyptian Al Ahly Club sent a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) today (Sunday), following the riots caused by the fans of the Moroccan Royal Army on Friday during the African Champions League competition.

The match between the Royal Army and Al Ahly was halted due to the Moroccan fans throwing water bottles onto the pitch, and one fan threw a sharp object towards Al Ahly star Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet".

Al Ahly's Suggestions Sent to CAF

1- Implementing all safety measures before each match, in light of security plans that ensure competitions are held in a sporting atmosphere, commensurate with the status of African football.

2- Taking serious steps towards implementing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in all Champions League matches, as it is the largest African competition; to achieve the maximum fairness among all teams.

3- Assigning all upcoming matches that have high sensitivity and large crowds to elite referees in Africa who are classified by FIFA.

4- The decisive application of CAF regulations and ensuring that all elements of the game comply to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among competitors.