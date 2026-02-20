أشعل الفنان رامز جلال أجواء أولى حلقات برنامج المقالب «رامز ليفل الوحش» بسلسلة من التعليقات الساخرة التي وجهها إلى الفنانة أسماء جلال، في ظهور اتسم بالطرافة والمواقف المحرجة على طريقته المعتادة.

استقبال ساخر

وخلال تقديمه لها، أطلق رامز عبارات ساخرة، مشيراً إلى أنها أصبحت محط أنظار الشباب في الفترة الأخيرة بسبب أدوارها الجريئة، ومعلقاً بأسلوبه الكوميدي على إطلالاتها وحضورها اللافت الذي يثير الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل.

سؤال مباشر

وفي فقرة اتسمت بالمباغتة، فاجأها بسؤال حول ارتباطها بفنان منفصل، لترد سريعاً بالنفي، وسط تفاعل داخل الاستديو.

مفاجأة السوشيال ميديا

كما سألها عن سبب إلغاء متابعتها للفنانة هنا الزاهد عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لتؤكد أنها لا تتذكر قيامها بذلك، ولا تعلم سبب إلغاء المتابعة، ما أضفى مزيداً من الإثارة على الحوار.

موسم مقالب

وشهدت الحلقة أجواء كوميدية ومواقف مفاجئة ضمن سلسلة المقالب التي اعتاد البرنامج تقديمها خلال موسم رمضان، مستضيفاً عدداً من نجوم الفن والرياضة، من بينهم غادة عبدالرازق، مصطفى غريب، غادة عادل، لقاء الخميسي، سماح أنور، حمو بيكا، دينا، ولاعب الكرة مروان عطية، إلى جانب عدد آخر من الضيوف.