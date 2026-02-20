أشعل الفنان رامز جلال أجواء أولى حلقات برنامج المقالب «رامز ليفل الوحش» بسلسلة من التعليقات الساخرة التي وجهها إلى الفنانة أسماء جلال، في ظهور اتسم بالطرافة والمواقف المحرجة على طريقته المعتادة.
استقبال ساخر
وخلال تقديمه لها، أطلق رامز عبارات ساخرة، مشيراً إلى أنها أصبحت محط أنظار الشباب في الفترة الأخيرة بسبب أدوارها الجريئة، ومعلقاً بأسلوبه الكوميدي على إطلالاتها وحضورها اللافت الذي يثير الجدل عبر مواقع التواصل.
سؤال مباشر
وفي فقرة اتسمت بالمباغتة، فاجأها بسؤال حول ارتباطها بفنان منفصل، لترد سريعاً بالنفي، وسط تفاعل داخل الاستديو.
مفاجأة السوشيال ميديا
كما سألها عن سبب إلغاء متابعتها للفنانة هنا الزاهد عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لتؤكد أنها لا تتذكر قيامها بذلك، ولا تعلم سبب إلغاء المتابعة، ما أضفى مزيداً من الإثارة على الحوار.
موسم مقالب
وشهدت الحلقة أجواء كوميدية ومواقف مفاجئة ضمن سلسلة المقالب التي اعتاد البرنامج تقديمها خلال موسم رمضان، مستضيفاً عدداً من نجوم الفن والرياضة، من بينهم غادة عبدالرازق، مصطفى غريب، غادة عادل، لقاء الخميسي، سماح أنور، حمو بيكا، دينا، ولاعب الكرة مروان عطية، إلى جانب عدد آخر من الضيوف.
Artist Ramiz Jalal ignited the atmosphere of the first episode of the prank show "Ramiz Level the Beast" with a series of sarcastic comments directed at the artist Asmaa Galal, in an appearance characterized by humor and embarrassing situations in his usual style.
Sarcastic Reception
During his introduction of her, Ramiz launched into sarcastic remarks, pointing out that she has become the center of attention for young people lately due to her bold roles, commenting in his comedic style on her appearances and striking presence that stirs controversy on social media.
Direct Question
In a segment marked by surprise, he shocked her with a question about her relationship with a separated artist, to which she quickly responded with a denial, amidst reactions in the studio.
Social Media Surprise
He also asked her why she unfollowed the artist Hena Al-Zahid on social media, to which she confirmed that she does not remember doing so and does not know the reason for the unfollow, adding more excitement to the conversation.
Prank Season
The episode featured comedic atmospheres and surprising situations as part of the series of pranks that the program is accustomed to presenting during the Ramadan season, hosting several stars from the arts and sports, including Ghada Abdel Razek, Mostafa Gharib, Ghada Adel, Leqa El Khamisi, Samah Anwar, Hamou Bika, Dina, and football player Marwan Attia, along with several other guests.