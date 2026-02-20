Artist Ramiz Jalal ignited the atmosphere of the first episode of the prank show "Ramiz Level the Beast" with a series of sarcastic comments directed at the artist Asmaa Galal, in an appearance characterized by humor and embarrassing situations in his usual style.

Sarcastic Reception

During his introduction of her, Ramiz launched into sarcastic remarks, pointing out that she has become the center of attention for young people lately due to her bold roles, commenting in his comedic style on her appearances and striking presence that stirs controversy on social media.

Direct Question

In a segment marked by surprise, he shocked her with a question about her relationship with a separated artist, to which she quickly responded with a denial, amidst reactions in the studio.

Social Media Surprise

He also asked her why she unfollowed the artist Hena Al-Zahid on social media, to which she confirmed that she does not remember doing so and does not know the reason for the unfollow, adding more excitement to the conversation.

Prank Season

The episode featured comedic atmospheres and surprising situations as part of the series of pranks that the program is accustomed to presenting during the Ramadan season, hosting several stars from the arts and sports, including Ghada Abdel Razek, Mostafa Gharib, Ghada Adel, Leqa El Khamisi, Samah Anwar, Hamou Bika, Dina, and football player Marwan Attia, along with several other guests.