Madison Square Garden in New York witnessed an unforgettable night of chaos and unexpected violence during UFC 322 last night (Saturday), as a violent altercation broke out between fighters and team members from the UFC world just minutes before the main card began.

The events started when former Bellator and Misfits MMA star Dillon Danis exchanged sharp words with members of Islam Makhachev's team, the former lightweight champion who is competing today for the middleweight title against Jack Della Maddalena.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent brawl, with Abubakar Nurmagomedov (cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the legendary UFC star) and Magomed "John Burke" Zenukov, along with several other unidentified individuals, joining in the exchange of punches and shoves.

The brawl lasted for over 5 minutes, forcing security authorities in the venue, supported by the New York police, to intervene immediately, as the involved parties were forcibly separated, and Danis was pulled away in a scene resembling a temporary arrest, being escorted out of the venue under heavy guard.

Members of Makhachev's team were moved to the background, with UFC's chief executive Hunter Campbell stepping in to calm the situation.

This brawl comes in the context of a long-standing rivalry between Danis and the Nurmagomedov team, rooted in years of media and personal skirmishes that have culminated in fights outside the cage.

In his statements after the event, Islam Makhachev said that Danis "got what he deserved," indicating that the brawl was a "natural result of the empty talk he always spews."

UFC President Dana White announced at the post-fight press conference a lifetime ban for Danis from attending any future UFC events, acknowledging his personal responsibility for not having expelled him earlier despite warnings. White added, "This should not have happened, but MMA always surprises us outside the cage as well."

Despite the chaos, the main fights proceeded as planned, with Makhachev winning the new middleweight title by unanimous decision (50-45) against Della Maddalena, while Valentina Shevchenko defended her women's flyweight title with a victory over Zhang Weili. However, the brawl stole the spotlight, with remarks from stars like Joe Rogan who described it as "the biggest chaos in the history of the venue."