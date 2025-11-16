شهدت صالة ماديسون سكوير غاردن في نيويورك مساء أمس (السبت) ليلة لا تُنسى من الفوضى والعنف غير المتوقع خلال حدث UFC 322، إذ اندلعت مشادة عنيفة بين مقاتلين وأعضاء فرق من عالم الـUFC قبل بدء البطاقة الرئيسية بدقائق.

بدأت الأحداث عندما تبادل النجم السابق في Bellator و Misfits MMA ديلون دانيس كلمات حادة مع أعضاء فريق إسلام ماخاتشيف، البطل السابق في الوزن الخفيف الذي يتنافس اليوم على لقب الوزن المتوسط أمام جاك ديلا مادلينا.

مشادة كلامية إلى شجار جماعي

وسرعان ما تحولت المشادة الكلامية إلى شجار جماعي عنيف، إذ انضم أبو بكر نورماغوميدوف (ابن عم خبيب نورماغوميدوف، النجم الأسطوري في UFC) وماغوميد «جون بورك» زينوكوف، إلى جانب آخرين غير محددين، في تبادل اللكمات والدفعات.

واستمر الشجار لأكثر من 5 دقائق، ما أجبر السلطات الأمنية في الصالة، بدعم من شرطة نيويورك، على التدخل الفوري، إذ تم فصل المتورطين بالقوة، وسُحب دانيس بعيداً في مشهد يشبه اعتقالاً مؤقتاً، إذ أُخرج من الصالة تحت حراسة مشددة.

أما أعضاء فريق ماخاتشيف فتم إبعادهم إلى الخلفية، مع تدخل المدير التنفيذي الرئيسي في UFC هانتر كامبل لتهدئة الوضع.

عداوة طويلة الأمد

يأتي هذا الشجار في سياق عداوة طويلة الأمد بين دانيس وفريق نورماغوميدوف، تعود جذورها إلى سنوات سابقة من المناوشات الإعلامية والشخصية، التي بلغت ذروتها في معارك خارج القفص.

وفي تصريحاته بعد الحدث، قال إسلام ماخاتشيف إن دانيس «حصل على جزائه»، مشيراً إلى أن الشجار كان «نتيجة طبيعية للكلام الفارغ الذي ينثره دائماً».

حظر مدى الحياة لدانيس

أما رئيس UFC دانا وايت فقد أعلن في المؤتمر الصحفي بعد النزالات حظراً مدى الحياة لدانيس من حضور أي فعاليات UFC مستقبلاً، معترفاً بمسؤوليته الشخصية في عدم طرده مسبقاً رغم التحذيرات. وأضاف وايت: «هذا لم يكن يجب أن يحدث، لكن MMA دائماً ما يفاجئنا خارج القفص أيضاً».

ورغم الفوضى، سارت النزالات الرئيسية كما هو مخطط لها، إذ فاز ماخاتشيف باللقب الجديد في الوزن المتوسط بقرار إجماعي (50-45) أمام ديلا مادلينا، بينما دافعت فالنتينا شيفتشنكو عن لقبها في وزن الذبابة النسائي بفوز على تشانغ ويلي. ومع ذلك، سرق الشجار الأضواء، مع تصريحات من النجوم مثل جو روغان الذي وصفه بـ«أكبر فوضى في تاريخ الصالة».