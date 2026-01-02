في دفعة جديدة لتمكين الشباب والشابات ودعم التوطين، أعلنت الأكاديمية الوطنية للصناعات العسكرية فتح باب القبول والتسجيل في برنامج التدريب المبتدئ بالتوظيف لخريجي وخريجات الثانوية العامة، في خطوة تستهدف تأهيل كفاءات وطنية شابة للانضمام إلى أحد أكثر القطاعات الإستراتيجية نمواً في المملكة: قطاع الصناعات العسكرية.
البرنامج الذي يمتد 27 شهراً ويُقدَّم بالكامل باللغة الإنجليزية بواقع 30 ساعة تدريبية أسبوعياً، يركز على بناء المهارات العملية المطلوبة في الصناعات الدفاعية، مع مكافأة شهرية طوال فترة التدريب، وفرص توظيف مباشرة بعد التخرج في القطاع العسكري والصناعات المرتبطة به.
واشترطت الأكاديمية أن يكون المتقدم أو المتقدمة سعودي الجنسية، حاصلاً على شهادة الثانوية (علمي) بنسبة لا تقل عن 80%، وألا يتجاوز العمر 25 عاماً، مع اجتياز اختبارات القدرات واللغة الإنجليزية، والفحص الطبي والمسح الأمني.
ويستمر التقديم حتى الخميس 8 يناير 2026م عبر بوابة التسجيل المخصصة.
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع إتاحة الاستعلام عن نتائج القبول للوظائف العسكرية للرجال والنساء من رتبة رقيب حتى جندي عبر بوابة القبول الموحدة، مؤكدة أن النتائج تظهر بشكل تدريجي، داعية المتقدمين إلى إعادة الاستعلام في حال لم تظهر حالة الطلب.
كما يستمر التقديم في برنامج التجنيد الموحد 1447 لحملة الثانوية والدبلوم والبكالوريوس للالتحاق بالخدمة العسكرية في مختلف أفرع القوات المسلحة، حتى الاكتفاء بالعدد المطلوب.
وتتنوع الرتب المتاحة للجنسين بين:
جندي – جندي أول – عريف – وكيل رقيب – رقيب.
وتشمل الوظائف مختلف أفرع القوات المسلحة:
القوات البرية، الجوية، البحرية، الدفاع الجوي، قوة الصواريخ الاستراتيجية، الخدمات الطبية، وقيادة القوات المشتركة.
ويشمل التجنيد عشرات التخصصات النوعية للرجال والنساء، من أبرزها:
الهندسة بجميع فروعها، علوم الحاسب والبرمجة، أمن المعلومات، التمريض والتخصصات الطبية، المحاسبة والقانون، إدارة الأعمال، الموارد البشرية، اللوجستيات، التقنية، والتخصصات الصحية والفنية، إضافة إلى القبول لحملة الثانوية العامة بجميع مساراتها.
وأكدت الوزارة أن القبول يخضع لشروط دقيقة تتعلق بالعمر، واللياقة الطبية، وحسن السيرة والسلوك، واجتياز المقابلات والاختبارات، بما يضمن اختيار الكفاءات القادرة على خدمة الوطن بكفاءة واقتدار.
وفي رسالة واضحة للشباب والشابات، يمكن القول إن فرص اليوم ليست مجرد تدريب أو وظيفة، بل مسار مهني طويل في قطاعات سيادية تشكل مستقبل الأمن والصناعة في المملكة، وتفتح أبواب الاستقرار الوظيفي والمشاركة الفاعلة في رؤية السعودية 2030.