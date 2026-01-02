In a new initiative to empower young men and women and support localization, the National Academy of Military Industries announced the opening of applications and registration for the employment-oriented training program for high school graduates, in a move aimed at qualifying young national talents to join one of the most strategically growing sectors in the Kingdom: the military industries sector.

The program, which lasts for 27 months and is offered entirely in English with 30 training hours per week, focuses on building the practical skills required in defense industries, with a monthly stipend throughout the training period, and direct employment opportunities after graduation in the military sector and related industries.

The academy requires that the applicant be a Saudi national, holding a high school diploma (scientific track) with a minimum grade of 80%, and not exceeding 25 years of age, along with passing the aptitude and English language tests, medical examination, and security screening.

Applications will remain open until Thursday, January 8, 2026, through the designated registration portal.

On another note, the Ministry of Defense announced the availability of inquiries regarding the acceptance results for military positions for men and women from the rank of sergeant to soldier through the unified acceptance portal, confirming that the results will appear gradually, urging applicants to recheck if their application status does not appear.

Applications for the Unified Recruitment Program 1447 for high school, diploma, and bachelor’s degree holders to join military service in various branches of the armed forces will continue until the required number is fulfilled.

The available ranks for both genders include:

Soldier – First Soldier – Corporal – Lance Corporal – Sergeant.

The positions cover various branches of the armed forces:

Ground Forces, Air Forces, Naval Forces, Air Defense, Strategic Missile Forces, Medical Services, and Joint Forces Command.

The recruitment includes dozens of specialized fields for men and women, among the most prominent are:

Engineering in all its branches, Computer Science and Programming, Information Security, Nursing and Medical Specialties, Accounting and Law, Business Administration, Human Resources, Logistics, Technology, and Health and Technical Specialties, in addition to acceptance for high school graduates in all tracks.

The ministry confirmed that acceptance is subject to precise conditions related to age, medical fitness, good conduct and behavior, and passing interviews and tests, ensuring the selection of qualified talents capable of serving the nation efficiently and effectively.

In a clear message to young men and women, it can be said that today's opportunities are not just training or a job, but a long career path in sovereign sectors that shape the future of security and industry in the Kingdom, opening doors to job stability and active participation in Saudi Vision 2030.