The Governor of Hadhramaut, Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced today (Friday) the control of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance over the areas of Thamud and Aqbat Asim, securing the Nuhb and Al-Alib camps and the leadership of the First Region camp in Sayoun.



The governor confirmed the continued advance of the National Shield Forces and their ongoing efforts to cleanse the Al-Qatn district, emphasizing the necessity of citizens' solidarity and the protection of private and public properties and gains.



For their part, local residents confirmed to "Okaz" that the Sayoun district is currently witnessing large celebrations following the entry of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance into their city and securing them from the oppression of the Transitional Council elements.



The residents pointed out that the situation in Sayoun is safe and stable after the fleeing of the Transitional Council elements, especially with the presence of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance forces securing all institutions.



The head of the Hadhramaut Tribal Alliance and the first deputy governor of Hadhramaut, Omar bin Habreesh, announced that Saudi Arabia has played a sincere brotherly role with Hadhramaut and Yemen, expressing his welcome to all Hadhramis and rejecting revenge.



For his part, the deputy governor of Hadhramaut for the districts of the valley and desert, Amer Al-Amri, directed the general directors of the valley and desert districts to take all necessary measures to protect public and private properties, and to enhance public tranquility and community coexistence.



Al-Amri emphasized the importance of continuous and joint coordination between the general directors of the districts and the security directors of the districts, alongside cooperation with social and influential figures, to contribute to establishing the pillars of security and stability and preserving the social fabric.



The deputy governor stressed the necessity for everyone to bear their national and community responsibilities, and to work in a spirit of teamwork to confront any manifestations that may disrupt security or infringe upon properties, clarifying that maintaining public tranquility is a shared responsibility that requires the concerted efforts of official and community efforts.



Al-Amri called for promoting values of tolerance and coexistence, and adhering to the law, in a way that serves the public interest and maintains the security and stability of the valley and desert districts.