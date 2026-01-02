أعلن محافظ حضرموت قائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي اليوم (الجمعة)، سيطرة حلف قبائل حضرموت على مناطق ثمود وعقبة عصم وتأمين معسكري نحب والعليب وقيادة معسكر المنطقة الأولى في سيئون.


وأكد المحافظ استمرار تقدم قوات درع الوطن ومواصلتها تطهير مديرية القطن، مشدداً على ضرورة تكاتف المواطنين والحفاظ على الممتلكات الخاصة والعامة والمكتسبات.


بدورهم، أكد سكان محليون لــ«عكاظ» أن مديرية سيئون تشهد في الوقت الحالي احتفالات كبيرة بدخول حلف قبائل حضرموت إلى مدينتهم وتأمينهم من بطش عناصر المجلس الانتقالي.


وأشار السكان إلى أن الوضع في سيئون بعد فرار عناصر الانتقالي آمن ومستقر خصوصاً في ظل انتشار قوات حلف قبائل حضرموت وتأمينها لكافة المؤسسات.


وأعلن رئيس حلف قبائل حضرموت وكيل أول محافظة حضرموت عمر بن حبريش أن السعودية كان لها دور أخوي صادق مع حضرموت واليمن، معرباً عن ترحيبه بكل الحضارم، ونرفض الانتقام.


بدوره، وجّه وكيل محافظة حضرموت لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء، عامر العامري، مديري عموم مديريات الوادي والصحراء، باتخاذ كل ما يلزم من إجراءات للحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، وتعزيز السكينة العامة والتعايش المجتمعي.


وشدد العامري، على أهمية التنسيق المشترك والمستمر بين مديري عموم المديريات ومديري أمن المديريات، إلى جانب التعاون مع الشخصيات الاجتماعية والاعتبارية، بما يسهم في ترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار والحفاظ على النسيج الاجتماعي.


وأكد وكيل المحافظة ضرورة تحمّل الجميع مسؤولياتهم الوطنية والمجتمعية، والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد لمواجهة أي مظاهر من شأنها الإخلال بالأمن أو التعدي على الممتلكات، موضحاً أن المحافظة على السكينة العامة مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب تضافر الجهود الرسمية والمجتمعية.


ودعا العامري، إلى تعزيز قيم التسامح والتعايش، والاحتكام للقانون، بما يحقق المصلحة العامة ويحافظ على أمن واستقرار مديريات الوادي والصحراء.