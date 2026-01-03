توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (السبت)، انخفاض ملموس في درجات الحرارة مع تكون الضباب ونشاط في الرياح السطحية على مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، ولا يستبعد تكون الصقيع على أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة تبوك، في حين لاتزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وأجزاء من مرتفعات منطقتي جازان وعسير، وتؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، وحائل، والقصيم، والرياض.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 25 - 45 كم/ساعة, وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 32 كم/ساعة, تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وعلى مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما تكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 18 - 40 كم/ساعة, وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.