The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) a noticeable drop in temperatures with the formation of fog and active surface winds in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. Frost is not ruled out in parts of the highlands of the Tabuk region, while the opportunity remains for fog formation in parts of the Eastern region and parts of the highlands of the Jazan and Asir regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will affect parts of the regions of Medina, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h, and southeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 12 - 32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from one to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and light to moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northerly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 18 - 40 km/h, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the northern and central parts and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts and light in the southern part.