توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (السبت)، انخفاض ملموس في درجات الحرارة مع تكون الضباب ونشاط في الرياح السطحية على مناطق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، ولا يستبعد تكون الصقيع على أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة تبوك، في حين لاتزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكون الضباب على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وأجزاء من مرتفعات منطقتي جازان وعسير، وتؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، وحائل، والقصيم، والرياض.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 25 - 45 كم/ساعة, وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 32 كم/ساعة, تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وعلى مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما تكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 18 - 40 كم/ساعة, وشمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 28 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) a noticeable drop in temperatures with the formation of fog and active surface winds in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. Frost is not ruled out in parts of the highlands of the Tabuk region, while the opportunity remains for fog formation in parts of the Eastern region and parts of the highlands of the Jazan and Asir regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will affect parts of the regions of Medina, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, and Riyadh.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 25 - 45 km/h, and southeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 12 - 32 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from one to two and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is moderate to rough in the northern and central parts, and light to moderate in the southern part, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northerly to northwesterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 18 - 40 km/h, and northwesterly to westerly in the southern part at a speed of 10 - 28 km/h. The wave height ranges from one to two meters in the northern and central parts and from half a meter to one meter in the southern part, with the sea condition being moderate in the northern and central parts and light in the southern part.