The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 969 cases of seizures of prohibited items, as part of the ongoing efforts by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to enhance security and protect the community from various types and forms of prohibited items.

The seized items included 69 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 448 prohibited materials.

The customs ports also thwarted 1,936 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 5 types of monetary amounts, and 12 types of weapons and their accessories.

ZATCA confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom, in order to ensure community security and protection, in cooperation and continuous coordination with all its partners from the relevant authorities.

At the same time, it called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by contacting it at the dedicated security reporting number (1910) or via email (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information provided is accurate.