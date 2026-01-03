سجلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 969 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، وذلك في إطار الجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) لتعزيز الجانب الأمني وحماية المجتمع من الممنوعات بمختلف أنواعها وأشكالها.

وشملت الأصناف المضبوطة 69 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 448 من المواد المحظورة.

وشهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1936 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 5 أصناف لمبالغ مالية، و12 صنفاً للأسلحة ومستلزماتها.

وأكدت «زاتكا» أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، وذلك بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ودعت في الوقت ذاته الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (1910@zatca.gov.sa)، أو الرقم الدولي (009661910)، حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.