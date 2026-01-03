تعكس استجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، المتضمّن عقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض، يجمع مختلف المكونات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار، وبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، حرص المملكة على دعم مساعي الحكومة اليمنية لإيجاد حلول عادلة للقضية الجنوبية.

ويستند هذا الموقف على مبدأ الحوار الشامل بين جميع الأطراف دون استثناء أو إقصاء، بهدف الوصول إلى تسوية تحقق رضا كل المكونات الجنوبية وتعكس إرادة الشعب اليمني.

ويمر الجنوب اليمني اليوم بمرحلة دقيقة وحساسة، تتطلب أعلى درجات المسؤولية، ووضوحاً صريحاً مع الرأي العام، واتخاذ قرارات شجاعة تهدف أولاً وأخيراً إلى حماية الإنسان، وصون الأمن، والحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة.

ومنذ بداية الأزمة، حرصت المملكة على إيجاد آلية للحل عبر الحوار، مؤكدة أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة لا يمكن تجاوزها في أي تسوية سياسية، وأنها تخص الشعب الجنوبي بكافة مكوناته، ويجب حلها من خلال التوافق الوطني، والوفاء بالالتزامات، وبناء الثقة بين أبناء اليمن جميعاً.

ويجدر التأكيد على أن المجلس الانتقالي يمثل مكونًا واحدًا من المكونات الجنوبية، ولا يحق له احتكار التمثيل أو اختزال القضية الجنوبية في خطاب أحادي، وأي حل للقضية يجب أن يقوم على المشاركة الشاملة لجميع القوى والمكونات الجنوبية.

وفي هذا السياق، كشف الإعلان الدستوري الصادر عن عيدروس الزبيدي عن سعيه لخدمة مصالحه الشخصية، إذ نصب نفسه رئيساً دون سند قانوني، مما يعكس أن القرارات الأحادية الأخيرة اتخذت بهدف تحقيق مكاسب شخصية، لا لإيجاد حلول حقيقية للقضية الجنوبية. ويسعى الزبيدي بذلك إلى استغلال القضية العادلة لتحقيق مصالحه، وإقصاء المطالب المشروعة لأبناء حضرموت، بما يضر بالقضية ويهدد المكاسب التي حققتها مخرجات الحوار الوطني الشامل (2014)، واتفاق الرياض (2019)، وقرار نقل السلطة (2022).

وأكدت مختلف القوى والمكونات الجنوبية رفضها القاطع لأي إجراءات أحادية تمس جوهر القضية الجنوبية، مشددة على أن الحل يجب أن يكون نتاج حوار مؤسسي وشامل، يضمن مشاركة كافة القوى والشخصيات الجنوبية ويعكس الإرادة الشعبية والتوافق الوطني.

وتسعى قيادة المملكة إلى تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، ودفعه نحو مرحلة تتسم بالهدوء والتنمية، وتركيز الجهود على تحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني نحو مستقبل أفضل من الازدهار والتكامل الاقتصادي.