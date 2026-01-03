The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to the request of the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, which included holding a comprehensive conference in Riyadh that brings together various southern components to sit at the dialogue table and discuss fair solutions to the southern issue, reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the Yemeni government's efforts to find just solutions to the southern issue.

This position is based on the principle of comprehensive dialogue among all parties without exception or exclusion, with the aim of reaching a settlement that satisfies all southern components and reflects the will of the Yemeni people.

Today, southern Yemen is going through a delicate and sensitive phase that requires the highest levels of responsibility, clear communication with public opinion, and courageous decisions aimed primarily at protecting individuals, ensuring security, and preserving state institutions.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Kingdom has been keen to find a mechanism for resolution through dialogue, emphasizing that the southern issue is a just cause that cannot be overlooked in any political settlement, and that it concerns the southern people in all their components, and must be resolved through national consensus, fulfilling commitments, and building trust among all Yemenis.

It is important to emphasize that the Transitional Council represents one component of the southern components, and it does not have the right to monopolize representation or reduce the southern issue to a unilateral discourse. Any solution to the issue must be based on the comprehensive participation of all southern forces and components.

In this context, the constitutional declaration issued by Aidarus Al-Zoubaidi reveals his pursuit of personal interests, as he appointed himself president without legal basis, reflecting that the recent unilateral decisions were made to achieve personal gains, not to find real solutions to the southern issue. Al-Zoubaidi seeks to exploit the just cause to achieve his interests and exclude the legitimate demands of the people of Hadhramaut, which harms the issue and threatens the gains achieved by the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue (2014), the Riyadh Agreement (2019), and the power transfer decision (2022).

Various southern forces and components have firmly rejected any unilateral measures that affect the essence of the southern issue, stressing that the solution must be the result of institutional and comprehensive dialogue that ensures the participation of all southern forces and figures and reflects the popular will and national consensus.

The leadership of the Kingdom seeks to achieve peace, security, and stability in Yemen, pushing it towards a phase characterized by calm and development, and focusing efforts on fulfilling the aspirations of the Yemeni people for a better future of prosperity and economic integration.