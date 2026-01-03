الساعة التاسعة صباحاً.. انطلاق الاختبارات المركزية في مدارس الرياض

The final exams for the first semester and the central exams for students of the General Administration of Education in the Riyadh region will start tomorrow, Sunday. All exams will be conducted during the school day, with the central exams scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM.

The administration has set the dates for the central exams as follows:

Sunday, 15th Rajab for the 3rd-grade mathematics exam, Monday, 16th Rajab for the 4th-grade Arabic language exam, and Tuesday, 17th Rajab for the 3rd-grade intermediate Arabic language exam, all to be held in schools across Riyadh.



In preparation for the students and to support them psychologically and educationally during the exam period, the official spokesperson for Education in Riyadh, Abdul Salam Al-Thumairi, stated that the administration has launched a communication campaign that includes several guidelines and targeted media materials, in addition to providing a guidance hotline to offer psychological, social, and educational consultations for students, which enhances their confidence and helps them pass the exams calmly and assuredly.He indicated that the instructions for the final exams stipulated that written exams should be conducted during the school day, and that the results for students (the first semester report) and grade sheets should be completed before the end of the workday on Thursday, 19th Rajab 1447 AH.Al-Thumairi emphasized the importance of the family's role at this stage, stressing the need to create a suitable environment for studying and to monitor the children during the exam period to contribute to achieving positive and stable results.