الساعة التاسعة صباحاً.. انطلاق الاختبارات المركزية في مدارس الرياض

تنطلق غدًا الأحد الاختبارات النهائية للفصل الدراسي الأول، والاختبارات المركزية لطلبة الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض، على أن تُجرى جميعها ضمن اليوم الدراسي، مع اعتماد وقت الاختبارات المركزية عند الساعة التاسعة صباحًا.
وحددت الإدارة مواعيد الاختبارات المركزية على النحو التالي:
الأحد 15 رجب لاختبار مادة الرياضيات للصف الثالث الابتدائي، والاثنين 16 رجب لاختبار اللغة العربية للصف الرابع الابتدائي، والثلاثاء 17 رجب لاختبار اللغة العربية للصف الثالث المتوسط، وذلك في جميع مدارس تعليم الرياض.
وفي إطار تهيئة الطلبة ودعمهم نفسيًا وتربويًا خلال فترة الاختبارات، أوضح المتحدث الرسمي لتعليم الرياض عبدالسلام الثميري، أن الإدارة أطلقت حملة اتصالية توعوية شملت عددًا من الإرشادات والمواد الإعلامية الهادفة، إلى جانب تخصيص هاتف إرشادي، لتقديم الاستشارات النفسية والاجتماعية والتربوية للطلاب والطالبات، بما يعزز ثقتهم ويساعدهم على اجتياز الاختبارات بهدوء واطمئنان.
وبيّن أن تعليمات الاختبارات النهائية نصّت على تنفيذ الاختبارات التحريرية ضمن اليوم الدراسي، واستكمال استخراج نتائج الطلاب والطالبات (إشعار الفصل الدراسي الأول) وكشوف الدرجات قبل نهاية دوام يوم الخميس 19 رجب 1447هـ.
وأكد الثميري أهمية دور الأسرة في هذه المرحلة، مشددًا على ضرورة تهيئة الأجواء المناسبة للاستذكار، ومتابعة الأبناء خلال فترة الاختبارات بما يسهم في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية ومستقرة.