تشهد سوق العمل السعودية خلال الأسبوع الحالي حراكًا لافتًا مع طرح فرص وظيفية نوعية برواتب مرتفعة تبدأ من 20 ألف ريال، تتركز بشكل أساسي في القطاعين الطبي والهندسي، عبر جهات مرموقة يتصدرها مستشفى الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الجامعي، إلى جانب شركات تجارية مساهمة وشركات مقاولات مساهمة مغلقة، وسط إقبال متزايد من الباحثين عن وظائف ذات مسارات مهنية متقدمة.

وأعلنت الجهات المعنية عبر منصة التوظيف الرسمية «جدارات» توفر وظائف طبية متخصصة في مستشفى الملك عبدالله الجامعي بالرياض، تشمل مسميات قيادية في التخصصات الدقيقة، حيث تتولى الكوادر الطبية مهمات تشخيص الحالات المعقدة، ووضع الخطط العلاجية الشاملة، والإشراف على تنفيذها وفق أعلى معايير الجودة والسلامة الطبية، مع متابعة تطور المرضى وتقييم النتائج السريرية بشكل دوري.

وفي الجانب الهندسي، كشفت شركات مقاولات مساهمة مغلقة حاجتها إلى مهندسين ذوي خبرة للعمل في مشاريع كبرى داخل العاصمة، تشمل مشاريع إنشائية وتطويرية، حيث تتركز المسؤوليات على الإشراف الفني، وإدارة مراحل التنفيذ، وضمان الالتزام بالجداول الزمنية والمعايير الهندسية المعتمدة، بما يدعم تسريع وتيرة الإنجاز ورفع كفاءة المشاريع.

كما طرحت شركات تجارية مساهمة وظائف هندسية وإدارية داعمة للمشاريع، برواتب تنافسية وحوافز مرتبطة بالأداء، مع إتاحة فرص للترقي الوظيفي وبناء مسارات مهنية طويلة الأمد داخل بيئات عمل احترافية.

وتعكس هذه الفرص توجه سوق العمل السعودي نحو استقطاب الكفاءات الوطنية في القطاعات الحيوية، وتمنح الباحثين عن وظائف مرتفعة الدخل فرصة للانضمام إلى مؤسسات رائدة، تجمع بين الاستقرار الوظيفي والتطور المهني، في وقت يشهد فيه السوق تنافسًا متصاعدًا على الكفاءات المتخصصة.