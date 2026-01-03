The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, confirmed that Saudi Arabia has made remarkable strides in cutting the roots of terrorism in all its forms, pointing out that Islamic nations have reached a level of maturity regarding the events around them, and they have developed immunity against exploitation in the name of religion and the trade of religiosity.



Al Sheikh said during his meeting with the President of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amer Shakir Al-Janabi, in Jeddah recently: "Those who betray the fundamental principles of religion by spreading discord and promoting extremist and exaggerated ideas are committing practices that Islam completely rejects. Islam is pure and clear, free from extremism and excess."



No Excess, No Extremism, No Tyranny in Religion



He added: "Today, in light of modern technology and the availability of the Holy Quran and its widespread presence among people, along with the role of schools, nations have reached a level of maturity that prevents them from being exploited by individuals, groups, or persons in the name of religion. Religion is clear; there is no excess, no extremism, no tyranny, no injustice, and no innovation." He pointed out that those who impose strictness on themselves in religion will be overwhelmed, for religion is ease.



He referred in his speech to what Saudi Arabia has done, under the guidance of the leadership and the follow-up of the rulers, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in serious efforts to spread the pure and clear religion as represented in the Holy Quran and the Sunnah, and the understanding of the righteous predecessors, which has contributed to combating the merchants of religion who exploit people unjustly, indicating that these practices will come to an end.



Nations Have a High Level of Awareness



Al Sheikh reiterated his confirmation that nations have reached a high level of awareness and do not compromise their beliefs, their wealth, or their lives, nor do they follow those who care only for the worldly life and the accumulation of wealth or the use of religion for political purposes. Islam is clear and explicit in its call for pure monotheism and the unity of Muslims and combating everything that harms Islam and Muslims, both collectively and individually.



The Kingdom Represents the Arab and Islamic Depth



For his part, the President of the Sunni Endowment in the Republic of Iraq, Amer Shakir Al-Janabi, praised the Sunni stance, affirming that the Kingdom today represents the Arab and Islamic depth and what it offers in terms of significant facilities for pilgrims and Umrah performers, commending the Kingdom's efforts in development.



He pointed out that this development is not limited to the field of Hajj and Umrah alone, but is evident in various fields, as we see clear fingerprints of the government, expressing his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their efforts in serving Islam and Muslims.



Al-Janabi added that Saudi Arabia represents the Arab and Islamic depth for all Arab and Islamic countries, noting that the Kingdom is witnessing significant development in various fields, especially in matters of Hajj and Umrah.