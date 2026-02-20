The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Saleh bin Eid Al-Husseini, held an Iftar party yesterday (Thursday) on the occasion of Founding Day.



The Iftar was attended by the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Mahmoud Asmat, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Legal Affairs, and Political Communication, Counselor Hani Hanna, the Minister of State for Military Production, Dr. Salah Suleiman, the Deputy of Al-Azhar, Dr. Muhammad Al-Dawini, the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Nazih Iyad, Bishop Marcus, and heads of accredited diplomatic missions and members of the diplomatic corps.