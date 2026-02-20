أقام سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية مصر العربية صالح بن عيد الحصيني، أمس(الخميس)، حفل إفطار بمناسبة يوم التأسيس.


حضر حفل الإفطار وزير الكهرباء والطاقة المتجددة المصري المهندس محمود عصمت، ووزير الشؤون النيابية والقانونية والتواصل السياسي المستشار هاني حنا، ووزير الدولة للإنتاج الحربي الدكتور صلاح سليمان، ووكيل الأزهر الدكتور محمد الضويني، ومفتي الديار المصرية الدكتور نظير عياد، والأنبا مرقس، ورؤساء البعثات الدبلوماسية المعتمدة وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي.