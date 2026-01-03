The rules and standards for naming public facilities confirm that no public facility may be named after the kings of the kingdom, crown princes, or heads of friendly and brotherly states without the approval of the royal authority. The rules, which were recently approved by the Council of Ministers and published by Umm al-Qura newspaper on Friday, stipulate that each government entity is responsible for naming the facilities within its jurisdiction, along with issuing the necessary executive regulations that cover organizational, technical, procedural, and operational aspects, in addition to a clear governance framework for the naming processes.

The rules define public facilities as all public properties, including municipal, educational, cultural, sports, religious, health, and transportation facilities. Names that violate the provisions of Islamic law are prohibited, and the use of the names of Allah's attributes is restricted to seven specific names (Peace, Justice, The First, Light, Truth, Martyr, King). Government entities are required to verify the criminal and security record of the proposed name holder and ensure that the name aligns with their status. The rules permit the use of numbers or the combination of numbers with names. They also stipulate the creation of a comprehensive database of public facility names at each government entity, which must be updated periodically and provided to the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information annually.