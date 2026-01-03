أكدت قواعد ومعايير أسماء المرافق العامة أنه لا يجوز تسمية أي مرفق عام بأسماء ملوك المملكة أو أولياء العهد أو رؤساء الدول الشقيقة والصديقة إلا بعد موافقة المقام السامي. ونصت القواعد التي أقرها مجلس الوزراء أخيراً ونشرتها صحيفة أم القرى، الجمعة، على أن تتولى كل جهة حكومية تسمية المرافق الواقعة ضمن نطاق اختصاصها، مع إصدار الأحكام التنفيذية اللازمة التي تشمل الجوانب التنظيمية والفنية والإجرائية والتشغيلية، إضافة إلى إطار حوكمة واضح لعمليات التسمية.

وتعرّف القواعد المرافق العامة بأنها جميع الملكيات العامة، بما يشمل المرافق البلدية والتعليمية والثقافية والرياضية والدينية والصحية ومرافق النقل. وحظرت الأسماء المخالفة لأحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، ومنعت استخدام أسماء الله الحسنى باستثناء سبعة أسماء محددة (السلام، العدل، الأول، النور، الحق، الشهيد، الملك). وألزمت الجهات الحكومية بالتحقق من سلامة السجل الجنائي والأمني لصاحب الاسم المقترح، ومواءمة الاسم مع مكانته. وأجازت القواعد استخدام الأرقام أو الدمج بينها وبين الأسماء. ونصّت القواعد على إنشاء قاعدة بيانات شاملة لأسماء المرافق العامة لدى كل جهة حكومية، مع تحديثها دورياً وتزويد الهيئة العامة للمساحة والمعلومات الجيومكانية بها سنوياً.