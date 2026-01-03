تحركت أجهزة الأمن المصرية سريعًا بعد بلاغات واستغاثات عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لتنجح في ضبط شقيقين تورطا في واقعة اعتداء على فتاة أمام أحد الأندية، عقب مغادرتها حفلة زفاف في منطقة المعادي.

وأوضح مصدر أمني أن الواقعة بدأت بمشادة عادية بين الطرفين، على خلفية علاقة سابقة جمعت الفتاة بأحد المتهمين، وتبادل سابق للسباب، قبل أن تتطور الأجواء إلى مشادة كلامية ثم تشابك واعتداء.

وأشار المصدر إلى أن الفتاة أُصيبت بجرح سطحي بسيط في الرقبة، مؤكدًا أن حالتها مستقرة، ولا توجد إصابات خطيرة أو مهددة للحياة جراء الحادثة.

وبعد تكثيف التحريات، تمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من تحديد مكان المتهمين وضبطهما، حيث جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وإحالتهما إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات.

وكانت شقيقة الفتاة قد أثارت القضية عبر منشور على «فيسبوك»، تحدثت فيه عن تعرض شقيقتها للاعتداء والتهديد أمام أحد الأندية، ما عجّل بتدخل أمني سريع أنهى الواقعة وأعاد الهدوء.