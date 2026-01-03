The Egyptian security forces acted quickly following reports and appeals on social media, successfully apprehending two brothers involved in an incident of assault on a girl outside a club after she left a wedding party in the Maadi area.

A security source explained that the incident began with a normal argument between the parties, stemming from a previous relationship between the girl and one of the suspects, which escalated into a verbal altercation and then physical confrontation.

The source indicated that the girl sustained a minor superficial injury to her neck, confirming that her condition is stable and there are no serious or life-threatening injuries resulting from the incident.

After intensifying investigations, the security forces were able to locate and apprehend the suspects, and the necessary legal procedures were taken, with them being referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

The girl's sister had raised the issue through a post on "Facebook," discussing her sister's assault and threats outside a club, which prompted a swift security intervention that resolved the situation and restored calm.