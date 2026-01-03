أعلنت اللجنة التحضيرية للمجلس الموحد للمحافظات الشرقية اليمنية اليوم (السبت) مباركتها للانتصارات التي تحققت في محافظة حضرموت، مؤكدة أن البطولات التي سطرتها قوات درع الوطن في سبيل ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار ونجاحها في تطهير وادي حضرموت تمثل إنجازاً كبيراً وخطوة لتأمين كامل المحافظة.


وطالبت اللجنة بسرعة استكمال تطهير ما تبقى من محافظة حضرموت والتوجه إلى محافظتي شبوة وسقطرى وتمكين أبنائها من إدارة شؤونهم بعيداً عن أي تدخلات خارجية.


ورحبت اللجنة بدعوة المملكة العربية السعودية لعقد مؤتمر سلام شامل حول القضية الجنوبية، مؤكدة على أهمية أن يحظى هذا المؤتمر بتمثيل وازن لإقليم المحافظات الشرقية (حضرموت، شبوة، المهرة، سقطرى)، بما يتناسب مع ثقله الجغرافي والتاريخي ومكانته الجيوسياسية في خارطة اليمن والمنطقة.


وأشارت اللجنة إلى أن هذا المؤتمر يمثل امتداداً طبيعياً لجهود إحلال السلام التي تقودها السعودية في اليمن منذ توقيع المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية في عام 2012، ومخرجات مؤتمر الحوار الوطني الشامل 2014، وقرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة، مبينة أن المملكة العربية السعودية كانت ولا تزال الراعي الأمين على مسار الحل السلمي بالتنسيق والتعاون مع الحكومة اليمنية.


وجددت اللجنة التأكيد على ثقتها الكبيرة بالمملكة ورعايتها الكريمة لتطلعات أبناء المحافظات الشرقية الأربع، ودعمها الكامل لحقهم في إدارة إقليمهم واستثمار ثرواتهم وحماية مكتسباتهم السياسية والاقتصادية، في إطار دولة اتحادية عادلة، وفقاً لمخرجات الحوار الوطني والمرجعيات الثلاث المتوافق عليها.


وكان مجلس حضرموت الوطني قد أعلن عودة المكلا إلى أبنائها واستقرار الأوضاع الأمنية فيها، موضحاً أن خيار الدولة والنظام هو الضامن بعد سقوط مشاريع الفوضى والعبث.


وأعلن المجلس في بيان له أن المكلا، عاصمة محافظة حضرموت، استعادت دورها ومكانتها كمدينة آمنة ومستقرة تُدار بإرادة أبنائها وتُحمى برجالها، عقب إجراءات حازمة أعادت الاعتبار للأمن وهيبة الدولة، وقطعت الطريق أمام أي محاولات لزعزعة الاستقرار أو اختطاف القرار.