The preparatory committee for the unified council of the eastern Yemeni governorates announced today (Saturday) its support for the victories achieved in Hadhramaut Governorate, confirming that the heroics demonstrated by the National Shield Forces in establishing security and stability and their success in cleansing the Wadi Hadhramaut represent a significant achievement and a step towards securing the entire governorate.



The committee called for the swift completion of the cleansing of what remains in Hadhramaut Governorate and for moving towards the governorates of Shabwa and Socotra, enabling their residents to manage their affairs away from any external interventions.



The committee welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's invitation to hold a comprehensive peace conference regarding the southern issue, emphasizing the importance of this conference having a substantial representation for the eastern governorate region (Hadhramaut, Shabwa, Al-Mahra, Socotra), in line with its geographical and historical weight and its geopolitical status on the map of Yemen and the region.



The committee pointed out that this conference represents a natural extension of the peace efforts led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen since the signing of the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism in 2012, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference in 2014, and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, indicating that Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be the trustworthy sponsor of the peaceful solution in coordination and cooperation with the Yemeni government.



The committee reiterated its strong confidence in the Kingdom and its generous sponsorship of the aspirations of the four eastern governorates' residents, and its full support for their right to manage their region, invest their resources, and protect their political and economic gains, within the framework of a just federal state, according to the outcomes of the national dialogue and the three agreed-upon references.



The Hadhramaut National Council had announced the return of Mukalla to its residents and the stabilization of security conditions there, clarifying that the choice of state and system is the guarantor after the collapse of chaos and disorder projects.



The council stated in a statement that Mukalla, the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate, has regained its role and status as a safe and stable city managed by the will of its residents and protected by its men, following decisive measures that restored security and the authority of the state, cutting off any attempts to undermine stability or hijack decision-making.