أكد تقرير صحفي توصل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى اتفاق نهائي مع الأهلي المصري لضم المهاجم الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.
تفاصيل الصفقة
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، سينضم حمزة عبد الكريم إلى برشلونة على سبيل الإعارة حتى نهاية الموسم، من أجل تدعيم هجوم الفريق الرديف، مع وجود خيار شراء بقيمة 1.5 مليون يورو، إضافة إلى متغيرات.
مفاوضات طويلة وحسم أخير
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الصفقة جاءت بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات المكثفة بين الناديين، قبل أن يتوصل الطرفان إلى اتفاق نهائي، عقب رفع برشلونة قيمة عرضه الأولي.
موعد الوصول
ومن المتوقع أن يصل اللاعب إلى برشلونة الاثنين القادم الموافق 5 يناير، حيث يتبقى توقيع العقود والإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة.
احتياجات فنية دفعت للتعاقد
ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات عديدة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، وهو ما دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع إجراءات التعاقد مع اللاعب، ليكون أول لاعب مصري يرتدي قميص البلوغرانا.
تألق دولي
وكان حمزة عبد الكريم قد شارك مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في بطولة كأس العالم التي استضافتها قطر في نوفمبر الماضي، ونجح في تسجيل هدفين في شباك منتخبي هايتي وفنزويلا، ليلفت أنظار عدة أندية أوروبية قبل أن يحسم برشلونة الصفقة.
A press report confirmed that the Spanish club Barcelona has reached a final agreement with the Egyptian club Al Ahly to sign the young striker Hamza Abdel Karim during the winter transfer window.
Details of the Deal
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Hamza Abdel Karim will join Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, in order to strengthen the attack of the reserve team, with an option to buy for 1.5 million euros, in addition to variables.
Long Negotiations and Final Resolution
The newspaper indicated that the deal came after weeks of intensive negotiations between the two clubs, before both parties reached a final agreement, following Barcelona's increase of their initial offer.
Arrival Date
The player is expected to arrive in Barcelona next Monday, January 5, where the signing of contracts and the official announcement of the deal remain.
Technical Needs Prompting the Signing
Barcelona is suffering from numerous absences in the front line of the reserve team, which prompted the club's management to expedite the signing process for the player, making him the first Egyptian player to wear the Blaugrana jersey.
International Brilliance
Hamza Abdel Karim participated with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the World Cup held in Qatar last November, where he managed to score two goals against the teams of Haiti and Venezuela, catching the attention of several European clubs before Barcelona finalized the deal.