أكد تقرير صحفي توصل نادي برشلونة الإسباني إلى اتفاق نهائي مع الأهلي المصري لضم المهاجم الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.

تفاصيل الصفقة

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، سينضم حمزة عبد الكريم إلى برشلونة على سبيل الإعارة حتى نهاية الموسم، من أجل تدعيم هجوم الفريق الرديف، مع وجود خيار شراء بقيمة 1.5 مليون يورو، إضافة إلى متغيرات.

مفاوضات طويلة وحسم أخير

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن الصفقة جاءت بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات المكثفة بين الناديين، قبل أن يتوصل الطرفان إلى اتفاق نهائي، عقب رفع برشلونة قيمة عرضه الأولي.

موعد الوصول

ومن المتوقع أن يصل اللاعب إلى برشلونة الاثنين القادم الموافق 5 يناير، حيث يتبقى توقيع العقود والإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة.

احتياجات فنية دفعت للتعاقد

ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات عديدة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، وهو ما دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع إجراءات التعاقد مع اللاعب، ليكون أول لاعب مصري يرتدي قميص البلوغرانا.

تألق دولي

وكان حمزة عبد الكريم قد شارك مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في بطولة كأس العالم التي استضافتها قطر في نوفمبر الماضي، ونجح في تسجيل هدفين في شباك منتخبي هايتي وفنزويلا، ليلفت أنظار عدة أندية أوروبية قبل أن يحسم برشلونة الصفقة.