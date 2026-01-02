A press report confirmed that the Spanish club Barcelona has reached a final agreement with the Egyptian club Al Ahly to sign the young striker Hamza Abdel Karim during the winter transfer window.

Details of the Deal

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Hamza Abdel Karim will join Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, in order to strengthen the attack of the reserve team, with an option to buy for 1.5 million euros, in addition to variables.

Long Negotiations and Final Resolution

The newspaper indicated that the deal came after weeks of intensive negotiations between the two clubs, before both parties reached a final agreement, following Barcelona's increase of their initial offer.

Arrival Date

The player is expected to arrive in Barcelona next Monday, January 5, where the signing of contracts and the official announcement of the deal remain.

Technical Needs Prompting the Signing

Barcelona is suffering from numerous absences in the front line of the reserve team, which prompted the club's management to expedite the signing process for the player, making him the first Egyptian player to wear the Blaugrana jersey.

International Brilliance

Hamza Abdel Karim participated with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the World Cup held in Qatar last November, where he managed to score two goals against the teams of Haiti and Venezuela, catching the attention of several European clubs before Barcelona finalized the deal.