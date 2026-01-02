The relevant authorities have approved the regulations for the distinguished competencies item designated for incentive purposes in public entities. The decision includes the cancellation of the confidential expenses item allocated for existing incentives in public entities and the establishment of the distinguished competencies item for incentive purposes, with all amounts in the canceled item being transferred to the new item, ensuring the continued disbursement of bonuses designated for incentive purposes without any impact on financial operations.



Each public entity will be allocated an amount of 3.5 million riyals within its budget for employees eligible for bonuses, with bonuses to be disbursed through the central financial rights system (Sarf) in accordance with the royal orders regulating the disbursement of financial rights for employees in civil, military, and security entities.



The regulations include both civilian and military employees, including those appointed on wage items and contractors in accordance with the provisions of the executive regulations for human resources in the civil service, as well as those seconded to public entities, provided that the employee has spent at least 180 days in service and that their last performance evaluation is no less than "Good" or its equivalent, with the requirement that their relationship with the entity continues at the time the disbursement approval decision is issued. The regulations also exempt certain categories, such as employees on scholarships or seconded, and those who have left within the past three years.



The entity may, when necessary, submit a request to the relevant committee for additional coverage of the item, with a decision to be made within a period not exceeding 45 days from the date of completion of the request, and with the approval of bonus disbursement by the committee within 22 working days after the completion of the procedures.



The relevant amendments confirmed that the bonuses allocated from the item are not part of the employee's salary or statutory benefits, and do not affect their job occurrences, and that the relevant committee has the right to interpret the regulations and propose amendments, with any amendment being approved by agreement between the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.



These regulations will take effect from the first day of the month following the date of their approval, without imposing any additional burdens on the state’s general budget or increasing budget ceilings until the fiscal year 1452/1451 AH (2030 AD).