أقرت الجهات المختصة ضوابط بند الكفاءات المتميزة المخصص لأغراض التحفيز في الجهات العامة، إذ تضمن القرار إلغاء بند النفقات السرية المخصصة للتحفيز القائم لدى الجهات العامة، واستحداث بند الكفاءات المتميزة المخصص لأغراض التحفيز، مع نقل جميع المبالغ الموجودة في البند الملغى إلى البند الجديد، بما يضمن استمرار صرف المكافآت المخصصة لأغراض التحفيز دون أي تأثير على العمليات المالية.


وسيُخصص لكل جهة عامة مبلغ 3.5 مليون ريال ضمن ميزانيتها للموظفين المستحقين للمكافآت، على أن تُصرف المكافآت عبر النظام المركزي للحقوق المالية (صرف) وفق الأوامر السامية المنظمة لصرف الحقوق المالية للموظفين في الجهات المدنية والعسكرية والأمنية.


وتشمل الضوابط الموظفين المدنيين والعسكريين، بمن فيهم المعينون على بند الأجور، والمتعاقدون وفقاً لأحكام اللائحة التنفيذية للموارد البشرية في الخدمة المدنية، والمعارين للجهات العامة، بشرط أن يكون الموظف قد أمضى على الأقل 180 يوماً في العمل، وأن تكون نتيجة تقييم أدائه الأخيرة لا تقل عن «جيد» أو ما يعادلها، مع ضرورة استمرار علاقته بالجهة وقت صدور قرار اعتماد الصرف. كما استثنت الضوابط بعض الفئات مثل الموظف المبتعث أو المعار، والمغادرين خلال السنوات الثلاث السابقة.


ويجوز للجهة عند الحاجة إلى تغطية إضافية للبند تقديم طلب إلى اللجنة المختصة لدراسته، على أن يتم اتخاذ القرار خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 45 يوماً من تاريخ اكتمال الطلب، مع اعتماد صرف المكافآت من قبل اللجنة خلال 22 يوم عمل بعد اكتمال الإجراءات.


وأكدت التعديلات المختصة أن المكافآت المخصصة من البند ليست جزءاً من راتب الموظف أو مزاياه النظامية، ولا تؤثر على وقوعاته الوظيفية، وأن اللجنة المختصة لها حق تفسير الضوابط واقتراح تعديلها، مع اعتماد أي تعديل بالاتفاق بين وزير المالية ووزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية.


ويبدأ العمل بهذه الضوابط من اليوم الأول من الشهر التالي لتاريخ الموافقة عليها، دون أن تترتب أي أعباء إضافية على الميزانية العامة للدولة أو زيادة على أسقف الميزانيات حتى العام المالي 1452/1451هـ (2030م).