أعلنت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف "جدارات" طرح 1,795 وظيفة شاغرة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، تشمل القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص، ما يمثل فرصة ذهبية للخريجين والمهنيين الراغبين في تعزيز مسيرتهم المهنية.
أولاً: الوظائف الحكومية والتعاقدية
يصل عدد الوظائف الحكومية والتعاقدية إلى 118 وظيفة، موزعة على وزارات ومؤسسات مختلفة، أبرزها:
- وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية: مدير علاقات عامة للإشراف على الإعلام وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية مع وسائل الإعلام المحلية والإقليمية والدولية.
- الخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية: مجموعة واسعة من التخصصات الطبية تشمل طب الأطفال، طب النساء والولادة، طب الأسرة والمجتمع، الباطنة، طب الطوارئ، وطب الجلدية في مدن الرياض، جدة، الطائف، أبها، وغيرها.
- الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة: أخصائي تمريض وفني علاج طبيعي واستشاريون في مجالات القلب والتدخلات الباطنية، مما يفتح المجال للمتخصصين في القطاع الصحي.
- وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات: خبراء شراكات وتطوير أعمال لإدارة الاتفاقيات الدولية وتعزيز التعاون المؤسسي.
ثانياً: الوظائف شبه الحكومية
طرح القطاع شبه الحكومي 21 وظيفة، تشمل مجالات إستراتيجية ومتخصصة مثل:
- المركز السعودي للشراكات الإستراتيجية الدولية: مدير شراكات إستراتيجية وتطوير أعمال على المستوى الدولي.
- المركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية: خبراء نظم مالية وعلوم البيانات لتعزيز أداء المؤسسات الحكومية.
- المركز الوطني للأرصاد: أخصائي استشارات أعمال لتحليل البيانات الجوية وخطط الاستمطار.
- المؤسسة العامة للري: مشرف صيانة الكهرباء لضمان كفاءة تشغيل محطات المياه.
- الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني: مهندسو ميكانيكا لتصميم وتشغيل المعدات والمشاريع الصناعية.
ثالثاً: وظائف القطاع الخاص
يأتي القطاع الخاص في صدارة مقدمي الفرص الوظيفية مع 1,656 وظيفة شاغرة في مختلف المدن:
- الرياض: 727 وظيفة تشمل مجالات الإدارة، المالية، التسويق، تكنولوجيا المعلومات، الموارد البشرية، والصحة.
- مكة المكرمة: 427 وظيفة متنوعة بين المبيعات، الخدمات اللوجستية، الرعاية الصحية، والهندسة.
- المنطقة الشرقية: 218 وظيفة في النفط والغاز، الطاقة، الخدمات الهندسية، والقطاع الطبي.
مدن أخرى مثل الباحة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، عسير، جازان، نجران، حائل توفر أيضًا فرصًا مهمة للمتخصصين المحليين.
ما أهمية هذه الفرص الوظيفية؟
- تنوع القطاعات بين الحكومي وشبه الحكومي والخاص يتيح خيارات واسعة لجميع التخصصات.
- معظم الوظائف تشمل المجالات الطبية، الهندسية، الإدارية، التقنية، والإعلامية، بما يضمن فرصًا للمبتدئين والمحترفين على حد سواء.
- التوظيف يشمل معظم مدن المملكة، ما يمنحك فرصة العمل بالقرب من مكان إقامتك أو الانتقال إلى مدينة جديدة.
إذا كنت تبحث عن فرصة وظيفية مضمونة وذات مسار مهني واضح، تقدم الآن فهذا هو الوقت المثالي للتوظيف عبر منصة جدارات ومتابعة جميع الوظائف الجديدة فور إعلانها.
The National Unified Employment Platform "Jadarat" has announced the availability of 1,795 job vacancies in various regions of the Kingdom, covering the government, semi-government, and private sectors, representing a golden opportunity for graduates and professionals looking to enhance their career paths.
First: Government and Contractual Jobs
The number of government and contractual jobs reaches 118, distributed across various ministries and institutions, the most notable of which are:
- Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services: Public Relations Manager to oversee media and build strategic partnerships with local, regional, and international media.
- Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior: A wide range of medical specialties including pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, family and community medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and dermatology in cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Abha, and others.
- The General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces: Nursing specialists, physical therapy technicians, and consultants in cardiology and internal interventions, opening opportunities for specialists in the health sector.
- Ministry of Communications and Information Technology: Partnership and business development experts to manage international agreements and enhance institutional cooperation.
Second: Semi-Governmental Jobs
The semi-government sector has offered 21 jobs, covering strategic and specialized fields such as:
- The Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships: Strategic Partnerships and Business Development Manager at the international level.
- The National Center for Government Resource Systems: Financial systems and data science experts to enhance the performance of government institutions.
- The National Meteorology Center: Business consulting specialists to analyze meteorological data and rainwater harvesting plans.
- The General Authority for Irrigation: Electrical maintenance supervisor to ensure the efficient operation of water stations.
- The Health Affairs at the National Guard: Mechanical engineers for designing and operating industrial equipment and projects.
Third: Private Sector Jobs
The private sector leads in providing job opportunities with 1,656 vacancies across various cities:
- Riyadh: 727 jobs covering fields such as management, finance, marketing, information technology, human resources, and health.
- Mecca: 427 diverse jobs in sales, logistics, healthcare, and engineering.
- Eastern Province: 218 jobs in oil and gas, energy, engineering services, and the medical sector.
Other cities such as Al-Baha, Medina, Tabuk, Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Hail also offer significant opportunities for local specialists.
What is the importance of these job opportunities?
- The diversity of sectors between government, semi-government, and private provides wide options for all specialties.
- Most jobs include medical, engineering, administrative, technical, and media fields, ensuring opportunities for both beginners and professionals alike.
- Employment covers most cities in the Kingdom, giving you the chance to work close to your residence or relocate to a new city.
If you are looking for a guaranteed job opportunity with a clear career path, apply now as this is the perfect time for employment through the Jadarat platform and to follow all new job announcements as they are made.