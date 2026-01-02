أعلنت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف "جدارات" طرح 1,795 وظيفة شاغرة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، تشمل القطاع الحكومي، وشبه الحكومي، والخاص، ما يمثل فرصة ذهبية للخريجين والمهنيين الراغبين في تعزيز مسيرتهم المهنية.

أولاً: الوظائف الحكومية والتعاقدية

يصل عدد الوظائف الحكومية والتعاقدية إلى 118 وظيفة، موزعة على وزارات ومؤسسات مختلفة، أبرزها:

  • وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية: مدير علاقات عامة للإشراف على الإعلام وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية مع وسائل الإعلام المحلية والإقليمية والدولية.
  • الخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية: مجموعة واسعة من التخصصات الطبية تشمل طب الأطفال، طب النساء والولادة، طب الأسرة والمجتمع، الباطنة، طب الطوارئ، وطب الجلدية في مدن الرياض، جدة، الطائف، أبها، وغيرها.
  • الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة: أخصائي تمريض وفني علاج طبيعي واستشاريون في مجالات القلب والتدخلات الباطنية، مما يفتح المجال للمتخصصين في القطاع الصحي.
  • وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات: خبراء شراكات وتطوير أعمال لإدارة الاتفاقيات الدولية وتعزيز التعاون المؤسسي.

ثانياً: الوظائف شبه الحكومية

طرح القطاع شبه الحكومي 21 وظيفة، تشمل مجالات إستراتيجية ومتخصصة مثل:

  • المركز السعودي للشراكات الإستراتيجية الدولية: مدير شراكات إستراتيجية وتطوير أعمال على المستوى الدولي.
  • المركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية: خبراء نظم مالية وعلوم البيانات لتعزيز أداء المؤسسات الحكومية.
  • المركز الوطني للأرصاد: أخصائي استشارات أعمال لتحليل البيانات الجوية وخطط الاستمطار.
  • المؤسسة العامة للري: مشرف صيانة الكهرباء لضمان كفاءة تشغيل محطات المياه.
  • الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني: مهندسو ميكانيكا لتصميم وتشغيل المعدات والمشاريع الصناعية.

ثالثاً: وظائف القطاع الخاص


يأتي القطاع الخاص في صدارة مقدمي الفرص الوظيفية مع 1,656 وظيفة شاغرة في مختلف المدن:

  • الرياض: 727 وظيفة تشمل مجالات الإدارة، المالية، التسويق، تكنولوجيا المعلومات، الموارد البشرية، والصحة.
  • مكة المكرمة: 427 وظيفة متنوعة بين المبيعات، الخدمات اللوجستية، الرعاية الصحية، والهندسة.
  • المنطقة الشرقية: 218 وظيفة في النفط والغاز، الطاقة، الخدمات الهندسية، والقطاع الطبي.

مدن أخرى مثل الباحة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، عسير، جازان، نجران، حائل توفر أيضًا فرصًا مهمة للمتخصصين المحليين.

ما أهمية هذه الفرص الوظيفية؟

  • تنوع القطاعات بين الحكومي وشبه الحكومي والخاص يتيح خيارات واسعة لجميع التخصصات.
  • معظم الوظائف تشمل المجالات الطبية، الهندسية، الإدارية، التقنية، والإعلامية، بما يضمن فرصًا للمبتدئين والمحترفين على حد سواء.
  • التوظيف يشمل معظم مدن المملكة، ما يمنحك فرصة العمل بالقرب من مكان إقامتك أو الانتقال إلى مدينة جديدة.

إذا كنت تبحث عن فرصة وظيفية مضمونة وذات مسار مهني واضح، تقدم الآن فهذا هو الوقت المثالي للتوظيف عبر منصة جدارات ومتابعة جميع الوظائف الجديدة فور إعلانها.