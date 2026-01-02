The National Unified Employment Platform "Jadarat" has announced the availability of 1,795 job vacancies in various regions of the Kingdom, covering the government, semi-government, and private sectors, representing a golden opportunity for graduates and professionals looking to enhance their career paths.

First: Government and Contractual Jobs

The number of government and contractual jobs reaches 118, distributed across various ministries and institutions, the most notable of which are:

Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services: Public Relations Manager to oversee media and build strategic partnerships with local, regional, and international media.

Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior: A wide range of medical specialties including pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, family and community medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and dermatology in cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Abha, and others.

The General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces: Nursing specialists, physical therapy technicians, and consultants in cardiology and internal interventions, opening opportunities for specialists in the health sector.

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology: Partnership and business development experts to manage international agreements and enhance institutional cooperation.

Second: Semi-Governmental Jobs

The semi-government sector has offered 21 jobs, covering strategic and specialized fields such as:

The Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships: Strategic Partnerships and Business Development Manager at the international level.

The National Center for Government Resource Systems: Financial systems and data science experts to enhance the performance of government institutions.

The National Meteorology Center: Business consulting specialists to analyze meteorological data and rainwater harvesting plans.

The General Authority for Irrigation: Electrical maintenance supervisor to ensure the efficient operation of water stations.

The Health Affairs at the National Guard: Mechanical engineers for designing and operating industrial equipment and projects.

Third: Private Sector Jobs



The private sector leads in providing job opportunities with 1,656 vacancies across various cities:

Riyadh: 727 jobs covering fields such as management, finance, marketing, information technology, human resources, and health.

Mecca: 427 diverse jobs in sales, logistics, healthcare, and engineering.

Eastern Province: 218 jobs in oil and gas, energy, engineering services, and the medical sector.

Other cities such as Al-Baha, Medina, Tabuk, Asir, Jazan, Najran, and Hail also offer significant opportunities for local specialists.

What is the importance of these job opportunities?

The diversity of sectors between government, semi-government, and private provides wide options for all specialties.

Most jobs include medical, engineering, administrative, technical, and media fields, ensuring opportunities for both beginners and professionals alike.

Employment covers most cities in the Kingdom, giving you the chance to work close to your residence or relocate to a new city.

If you are looking for a guaranteed job opportunity with a clear career path, apply now as this is the perfect time for employment through the Jadarat platform and to follow all new job announcements as they are made.