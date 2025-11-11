The Turkish authorities have arrested eight people, including the president of Eyüp Spor, Murat Özkaia, as part of a wide-ranging investigation related to betting on football matches. Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced the temporary suspension of 1,024 players from activity until the disciplinary investigations are completed. The list includes 27 players from the Premier League, including members from Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.



The federation confirmed that it has contacted FIFA to request an exceptional transfer period of 15 days to compensate for the shortage in the clubs. This step comes after it was discovered that hundreds of referees participated in the betting, which the federation president described as a "serious ethical crisis threatening the reputation of Turkish football."