اعتقلت السلطات التركية ثمانية أشخاص، بينهم رئيس نادي أيوب سبور مراد أوزكايا، في إطار تحقيق واسع يتعلق بالمراهنات على مباريات كرة القدم، بينما أعلن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم (TFF) إيقاف 1024 لاعباً عن النشاط مؤقتاً لحين انتهاء التحقيقات التأديبية. وتشمل القائمة 27 لاعباً من الدوري الممتاز، من بينهم عناصر من غلطة سراي وبشكتاش.


وأكَّدَ الاتحاد أنّهُ تواصل مع «فيفا» لطلب فترة انتقالات استثنائية لمدة 15 يوماً لتعويض النقص في صفوف الأندية. وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد اكتشاف أن مئات الحكام شاركوا في المراهنات، ما وصفه رئيس الاتحاد بأنه «أزمة أخلاقية خطيرة تهدد سمعة الكرة التركية».