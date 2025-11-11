اعتقلت السلطات التركية ثمانية أشخاص، بينهم رئيس نادي أيوب سبور مراد أوزكايا، في إطار تحقيق واسع يتعلق بالمراهنات على مباريات كرة القدم، بينما أعلن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم (TFF) إيقاف 1024 لاعباً عن النشاط مؤقتاً لحين انتهاء التحقيقات التأديبية. وتشمل القائمة 27 لاعباً من الدوري الممتاز، من بينهم عناصر من غلطة سراي وبشكتاش.
وأكَّدَ الاتحاد أنّهُ تواصل مع «فيفا» لطلب فترة انتقالات استثنائية لمدة 15 يوماً لتعويض النقص في صفوف الأندية. وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد اكتشاف أن مئات الحكام شاركوا في المراهنات، ما وصفه رئيس الاتحاد بأنه «أزمة أخلاقية خطيرة تهدد سمعة الكرة التركية».
The Turkish authorities have arrested eight people, including the president of Eyüp Spor, Murat Özkaia, as part of a wide-ranging investigation related to betting on football matches. Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced the temporary suspension of 1,024 players from activity until the disciplinary investigations are completed. The list includes 27 players from the Premier League, including members from Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.
The federation confirmed that it has contacted FIFA to request an exceptional transfer period of 15 days to compensate for the shortage in the clubs. This step comes after it was discovered that hundreds of referees participated in the betting, which the federation president described as a "serious ethical crisis threatening the reputation of Turkish football."