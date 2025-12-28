حقق منتخب السودان انتصاره الأول في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد تغلبه على غينيا الاستوائية بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.

وكان المنتخب السوداني قد خسر مباراته الأولى أمام الجزائر بثلاثية نظيفة، بينما هُزم منتخب غينيا الاستوائية أمام بوركينا فاسو بهدفين مقابل هدف.

«النيران الصديقة» تقلب الموازين

جاء هدف السودان الوحيد في الدقيقة 74، من ركلة حرة مباشرة على الجبهة اليمنى، نُفذت داخل منطقة الجزاء، حولها لاعب غينيا الاستوائية ساوول كوكو بالخطأ إلى مرماه.

نهاية العقدة

ويعد هذا الفوز الأول للسودان في المسابقة القارية منذ 13 عاماً، ليحيي آمال منتخب «صقور الجديان» في التأهل إلى دور الـ16 ويمنحه دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل اللقاء الأخير في دور المجموعات ضد بوركينا فاسو.