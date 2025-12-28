حقق منتخب السودان انتصاره الأول في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 المقامة في المغرب، بعد تغلبه على غينيا الاستوائية بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.
وكان المنتخب السوداني قد خسر مباراته الأولى أمام الجزائر بثلاثية نظيفة، بينما هُزم منتخب غينيا الاستوائية أمام بوركينا فاسو بهدفين مقابل هدف.
«النيران الصديقة» تقلب الموازين
جاء هدف السودان الوحيد في الدقيقة 74، من ركلة حرة مباشرة على الجبهة اليمنى، نُفذت داخل منطقة الجزاء، حولها لاعب غينيا الاستوائية ساوول كوكو بالخطأ إلى مرماه.
نهاية العقدة
ويعد هذا الفوز الأول للسودان في المسابقة القارية منذ 13 عاماً، ليحيي آمال منتخب «صقور الجديان» في التأهل إلى دور الـ16 ويمنحه دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل اللقاء الأخير في دور المجموعات ضد بوركينا فاسو.
The Sudan national team achieved its first victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco, after defeating Equatorial Guinea with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Sunday), as part of the second round of the group stage.
The Sudanese team had lost its first match against Algeria with a clean score of three goals, while the Equatorial Guinea team was defeated by Burkina Faso with a score of two goals to one.
"Friendly Fire" Turns the Tables
The only goal for Sudan came in the 74th minute, from a direct free kick on the right flank, executed into the penalty area, which was accidentally redirected into his own net by Equatorial Guinea player Saul Coco.
End of the Drought
This victory marks Sudan's first in the continental competition in 13 years, reviving the hopes of the "Saqour Al-Jadiyan" team for qualification to the Round of 16 and providing a significant morale boost before the final match in the group stage against Burkina Faso.