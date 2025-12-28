The Sudan national team achieved its first victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco, after defeating Equatorial Guinea with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Sunday), as part of the second round of the group stage.

The Sudanese team had lost its first match against Algeria with a clean score of three goals, while the Equatorial Guinea team was defeated by Burkina Faso with a score of two goals to one.

"Friendly Fire" Turns the Tables

The only goal for Sudan came in the 74th minute, from a direct free kick on the right flank, executed into the penalty area, which was accidentally redirected into his own net by Equatorial Guinea player Saul Coco.

End of the Drought

This victory marks Sudan's first in the continental competition in 13 years, reviving the hopes of the "Saqour Al-Jadiyan" team for qualification to the Round of 16 and providing a significant morale boost before the final match in the group stage against Burkina Faso.