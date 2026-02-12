في مفاجأة أشعلت مواقع الطعام حول العالم، تصدّر مطعم أمريكي قائمة أفضل بيتزا في العالم لعام 2026، متفوقاً على موطن البيتزا التقليدية: إيطاليا، في تصنيف عالمي أعدته مجلة تايم أوت.
مطعم «ماما تو» في نيويورك خطف المركز الأول بفضل ابتكاره الفريد في بيتزا «كاشيو إي بيبيه»، التي تجمع بين قوام كريمي استثنائي من جبن الماسكاربوني المخفوق والموتزاريللا المعتقة، مع لمسات من جبن بيكورينو رومانو وفلفل أسود مطحون. هذا المزيج منحها تقييمات عالية من النقاد وعشاق البيتزا حول العالم، وجعلها رمزاً للإبداع الأمريكي في فن البيتزا الإيطالية التقليدية.
إيطاليا لم تبتعد كثيراً، فقد حلّ مطعم «180 غرامي بيتزا رومانا» في روما بالمركز الثاني ببيتزا «كابريتشوزا»، التي تتميز بتوازن المكونات بين الخرشوف، واللحم، والزيتون والمشروم، مع لمسات من البيض أحياناً. أما المركز الثالث فكان من نصيب لندن، حيث قدّم مطعم «شورت رود بيتزا» بيتزا «مارينارا» بعجين رقيق ومقرمش، مزيج من هريس الثوم، والتشيميتشوري الحار، وجبن البوراتا والأنشوجة الصقلية، محققاً توازناً بين النكهة الكلاسيكية والابتكار البريطاني.
ولم تقتصر القائمة على أوروبا وأمريكا، بل شهدت حضوراً لافتاً للمذاقات الآسيوية والأفريقية. فطوكيو جاءت بالمركز الخامس ببيتزا «أومامي» التي تمزج بين المطبخين الإيطالي والياباني باستخدام كريم المشروم وصلصة الصويا، في حين برزت جنوب أفريقيا ببيتزا مزيج الباباروني والعسل الحار من مطعم «ليتل كيتشنرز» في جوهانسبرج. وكيب تاون لم تخلف، حيث قدمت بيتزا «ذا كابيتونيان» مع إضافة الأفوكادو كعنصر أساسي، لتثبت أن الابتكار يتجاوز القارات.
أما ختام القائمة فكان لمطبخ أمريكا اللاتينية، حيث اختتم مطعم «ميركادو 20 دي نوفمبر» في أواكساكا المكسيكية أفضل 18 بيتزا عالمياً ببيتزا «تلايودا»، التي تجمع الفاصوليا المقلية، وجبن أواكساكا، والصبار والفلفل الأحمر، لتكون جسراً بين نكهات البيتزا العالمية والمذاق المكسيكي الأصيل.
وتعكس القائمة أن البيتزا لم تعد حكراً على إيطاليا، وأن الذائقة العالمية تبحث عن الابتكار والجرأة في المزج بين المكونات التقليدية والمحلية، لتثبت أن عالم البيتزا مفتوح على كل الأذواق، من نيويورك إلى أواكساكا مروراً بطوكيو وجوهانسبورج.
In a surprise that ignited food websites around the world, an American restaurant topped the list of the best pizza in the world for 2026, surpassing the home of traditional pizza: Italy, in a global ranking prepared by Time Out magazine.
The restaurant "Mama Too" in New York snatched the first place thanks to its unique creation of "Cacio e Pepe" pizza, which combines an exceptional creamy texture from whipped mascarpone cheese and aged mozzarella, with touches of Pecorino Romano cheese and ground black pepper. This blend earned it high ratings from critics and pizza lovers around the world, making it a symbol of American creativity in the art of traditional Italian pizza.
Italy didn't fall far behind, as "180 Grami Pizza Romana" in Rome took second place with its "Capricciosa" pizza, which features a balance of ingredients including artichokes, meat, olives, and mushrooms, with occasional touches of egg. The third place went to London, where "Short Road Pizza" presented "Marinara" pizza with a thin and crispy dough, a mix of garlic puree, spicy chimichurri, burrata cheese, and Sicilian anchovies, achieving a balance between classic flavor and British innovation.
The list was not limited to Europe and America, as it also showcased notable Asian and African flavors. Tokyo came in fifth place with "Umami" pizza, which blends Italian and Japanese cuisines using mushroom cream and soy sauce, while South Africa stood out with a pizza featuring a mix of pepperoni and spicy honey from "Little Kitcheners" in Johannesburg. Cape Town did not lag behind, offering "The Capetonian" pizza with avocado as a key ingredient, proving that innovation transcends continents.
Closing the list was Latin American cuisine, as "Mercado 20 de Noviembre" in Oaxaca, Mexico, concluded the top 18 pizzas globally with "Tlayuda," which combines fried beans, Oaxaca cheese, cactus, and red pepper, serving as a bridge between global pizza flavors and authentic Mexican taste.
The list reflects that pizza is no longer exclusive to Italy, and that global palates are seeking innovation and boldness in mixing traditional and local ingredients, proving that the world of pizza is open to all tastes, from New York to Oaxaca, passing through Tokyo and Johannesburg.