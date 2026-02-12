في مفاجأة أشعلت مواقع الطعام حول العالم، تصدّر مطعم أمريكي قائمة أفضل بيتزا في العالم لعام 2026، متفوقاً على موطن البيتزا التقليدية: إيطاليا، في تصنيف عالمي أعدته مجلة تايم أوت.

مطعم «ماما تو» في نيويورك خطف المركز الأول بفضل ابتكاره الفريد في بيتزا «كاشيو إي بيبيه»، التي تجمع بين قوام كريمي استثنائي من جبن الماسكاربوني المخفوق والموتزاريللا المعتقة، مع لمسات من جبن بيكورينو رومانو وفلفل أسود مطحون. هذا المزيج منحها تقييمات عالية من النقاد وعشاق البيتزا حول العالم، وجعلها رمزاً للإبداع الأمريكي في فن البيتزا الإيطالية التقليدية.

إيطاليا لم تبتعد كثيراً، فقد حلّ مطعم «180 غرامي بيتزا رومانا» في روما بالمركز الثاني ببيتزا «كابريتشوزا»، التي تتميز بتوازن المكونات بين الخرشوف، واللحم، والزيتون والمشروم، مع لمسات من البيض أحياناً. أما المركز الثالث فكان من نصيب لندن، حيث قدّم مطعم «شورت رود بيتزا» بيتزا «مارينارا» بعجين رقيق ومقرمش، مزيج من هريس الثوم، والتشيميتشوري الحار، وجبن البوراتا والأنشوجة الصقلية، محققاً توازناً بين النكهة الكلاسيكية والابتكار البريطاني.

ولم تقتصر القائمة على أوروبا وأمريكا، بل شهدت حضوراً لافتاً للمذاقات الآسيوية والأفريقية. فطوكيو جاءت بالمركز الخامس ببيتزا «أومامي» التي تمزج بين المطبخين الإيطالي والياباني باستخدام كريم المشروم وصلصة الصويا، في حين برزت جنوب أفريقيا ببيتزا مزيج الباباروني والعسل الحار من مطعم «ليتل كيتشنرز» في جوهانسبرج. وكيب تاون لم تخلف، حيث قدمت بيتزا «ذا كابيتونيان» مع إضافة الأفوكادو كعنصر أساسي، لتثبت أن الابتكار يتجاوز القارات.

أما ختام القائمة فكان لمطبخ أمريكا اللاتينية، حيث اختتم مطعم «ميركادو 20 دي نوفمبر» في أواكساكا المكسيكية أفضل 18 بيتزا عالمياً ببيتزا «تلايودا»، التي تجمع الفاصوليا المقلية، وجبن أواكساكا، والصبار والفلفل الأحمر، لتكون جسراً بين نكهات البيتزا العالمية والمذاق المكسيكي الأصيل.

وتعكس القائمة أن البيتزا لم تعد حكراً على إيطاليا، وأن الذائقة العالمية تبحث عن الابتكار والجرأة في المزج بين المكونات التقليدية والمحلية، لتثبت أن عالم البيتزا مفتوح على كل الأذواق، من نيويورك إلى أواكساكا مروراً بطوكيو وجوهانسبورج.