لم يكن اقتحامهم للمحل عشوائيًا. فقد وصلوا ليلًا بثقة رجال الأمن، وطرقوا الباب مدّعين أنهم في مهمة رسمية، لكن ما حدث بعد ذلك كشف واحدة من أخطر وقائع انتحال صفة الشرطة المصرية في بولاق الدكرور.

وأسدلت محكمة جنايات الجيزة الستار على القضية، وقضت بالسجن المشدد 3 سنوات على متهم إريتري الجنسية و8 آخرين، بعد إدانتهم بانتحال صفة ضباط شرطة، وتنفيذ سطو مسلح على محل عطارة، وخطف مالكه وعامل بالمحل تحت تهديد السلاح. وكشفت تحقيقات النيابة المصرية أن المتهمين اتفقوا مسبقًا على انتحال صفة مأموري الضبط القضائي، مستغلين هيبة «الشرطة» لتسهيل تنفيذ جرائم السرقة والخطف.

وبين المتهمين سائقون وعمال وصاحب كافيه وفرد شرطة سابق، أعدوا مخططهم بعناية، واختاروا توقيتًا ليليًا لضمان قلة المارة وسرعة السيطرة على الضحايا.

وبحسب التحقيقات، اقتحمت المجموعة محل العطارة المملوك لناصر إدريس، واعتدت عليه بالضرب حتى شلت مقاومته، قبل أن تستولي على مبالغ مالية ومنقولات من داخل المحل.

ولم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، إذ اعتدوا بالطريقة ذاتها على العامل، واستولوا على متعلقاتهما تحت تهديد السلاح.

وتصاعدت الجريمة إلى مستوى أخطر، بعدما أجبروا المجني عليهما على استقلال سيارة خاصة، واقتادوهما إلى مكان بعيد عن أعين المارة، في محاولة لإحكام السيطرة وإنهاء مخططهم دون مقاومة، قبل أن يطلقوا سراحهما ويفروا هاربين.

وأثبتت التحقيقات حيازة المتهمين سلاحًا ناريًا «فرد خرطوش» وعددًا من الطلقات، إضافة إلى أسلحة بيضاء، دون ترخيص قانوني.

لكن الدائرة برئاسة المستشار عادل سيد جبر وعضوية عدد من المستشارين، أصدرت حكمها بالسجن المشدد 3 سنوات للمتهمين التسعة، في القضية المقيدة برقم 6703 لسنة 2025 جنايات بولاق الدكرورـ التي تكشف كيف يمكن لصفة مزيفة أن تتحول إلى أداة ترهيب، وكيف انتهى مخطط «الضباط المزيفين» بحكم قضائي وضع حدًا لجرائمهم.