Their raid on the shop was not random. They arrived at night with the confidence of security personnel, knocking on the door claiming they were on an official mission, but what happened next revealed one of the most dangerous incidents of impersonating Egyptian police in Boulaq Dakrour.

The Giza Criminal Court has concluded the case, sentencing an Eritrean national and eight others to three years in prison after they were convicted of impersonating police officers, executing an armed robbery at a spice shop, and kidnapping its owner and an employee under the threat of a weapon. Investigations by the Egyptian prosecution revealed that the defendants had previously agreed to impersonate judicial officers, exploiting the authority of the "police" to facilitate the commission of theft and kidnapping crimes.

Among the defendants were drivers, workers, a café owner, and a former police officer, who carefully planned their scheme and chose a nighttime timing to ensure fewer passersby and quick control over the victims.

According to the investigations, the group stormed the spice shop owned by Nasser Idris, assaulting him until he was incapacitated, before seizing cash and belongings from inside the shop.

The situation did not stop there, as they assaulted the worker in the same manner and took their belongings under the threat of a weapon.

The crime escalated to a more dangerous level when they forced the victims to get into a private car, taking them to a location away from the eyes of passersby, in an attempt to secure control and complete their plan without resistance, before releasing them and fleeing.

Investigations proved that the defendants possessed a firearm ("shotgun") and a number of cartridges, in addition to white weapons, without legal authorization.

However, the panel, headed by Counselor Adel Said Jabir and including several other counselors, issued its ruling of three years in prison for the nine defendants in the case registered under number 6703 for the year 2025, Boulaq Dakrour Criminal Court, which reveals how a fake identity can turn into a tool of intimidation, and how the scheme of the "fake officers" ended with a judicial ruling that put an end to their crimes.