واصلت الأسهم الآسيوية مكاسبها لليوم الخامس على التوالي، موسعة تفوقها على نظيرتها الأمريكية منذ بداية العام، في ظل إقبال المستثمرين على الشراء بدافع التقييمات الأرخص نسبيا وتماسك آفاق النمو في المنطقة.
وارتفع مؤشر MSCI Asia Pacific بنسبة وصلت إلى 0.7% ليسجل مستوى قياسيا جديدا، لترتفع مكاسبه منذ مطلع العام إلى نحو 13%، متقدما على مؤشر S&P 500 بأوسع فارق منذ عام 2000.
في المقابل، لم يحقق المؤشر الأمريكي سوى مكاسب بنحو 1.4% خلال الفترة نفسها.
أفضل أداء
وقفز المؤشر القياسي في كوريا الجنوبية بنسبة 2.6% ليعزز موقعه كأفضل سوق أداء في العالم هذا العام، بدعم مكاسب شركات صناعة الرقائق.
وتجاوز المؤشر نيكاي مستوى 58 ألف نقطة للمرة الأولى اليوم، ليلحق بموجة صعود تشهدها السندات الحكومية والين، في وقت تستوعب فيه الأسواق تداعيات الفوز التاريخي لرئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي في الانتخابات.
مستوى قياسي
ومع استئناف التداول بعد عطلة في اليابان، سجل المؤشر نيكاي 225 القياسي مستوى قياسيا خلال اليوم بلغ 58,015.08 نقطة قبل أن يتخلى عن بعض المكاسب ليغلق عند 57,639.84 نقطة.
وارتفع المؤشر نيكاي حتى الآن في عام 2026 بنسبة 15% تقريبا. وصعد المؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقا 0.7% إلى 3,882.16 نقطة.
وفي سوق السندات، تراجعت سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل طفيف، مع ارتفاع عائد السندات لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 4.18%، بعدما قلص المتعاملون رهاناتهم على خفض أسعار الفائدة من قِبل الفيدرالي هذا العام عقب صدور بيانات الوظائف الأمريكية.
Asian stocks continued their gains for the fifth consecutive day, extending their outperformance over their American counterparts since the beginning of the year, amid investor enthusiasm driven by relatively cheaper valuations and resilient growth prospects in the region.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose by 0.7% to record a new all-time high, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to about 13%, outpacing the S&P 500 by the widest margin since 2000.
In contrast, the American index achieved only about 1.4% gains during the same period.
Best Performance
The benchmark index in South Korea surged by 2.6%, solidifying its position as the best-performing market in the world this year, supported by gains in chip manufacturing companies.
The Nikkei index surpassed the 58,000-point level for the first time today, joining a wave of increases seen in government bonds and the yen, as markets absorb the implications of Prime Minister Sanai Takaiichi's historic election victory.
Record Level
With trading resuming after a holiday in Japan, the Nikkei 225 index recorded an intraday all-time high of 58,015.08 points before giving up some gains to close at 57,639.84 points.
The Nikkei has risen by nearly 15% so far in 2026. The broader Topix index increased by 0.7% to 3,882.16 points.
In the bond market, U.S. Treasury bonds fell slightly, with the yield on 10-year bonds rising to 4.18%, after traders reduced their bets on interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following the release of U.S. jobs data.