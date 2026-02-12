Asian stocks continued their gains for the fifth consecutive day, extending their outperformance over their American counterparts since the beginning of the year, amid investor enthusiasm driven by relatively cheaper valuations and resilient growth prospects in the region.



The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose by 0.7% to record a new all-time high, bringing its gains since the beginning of the year to about 13%, outpacing the S&P 500 by the widest margin since 2000.



In contrast, the American index achieved only about 1.4% gains during the same period.



Best Performance



The benchmark index in South Korea surged by 2.6%, solidifying its position as the best-performing market in the world this year, supported by gains in chip manufacturing companies.



The Nikkei index surpassed the 58,000-point level for the first time today, joining a wave of increases seen in government bonds and the yen, as markets absorb the implications of Prime Minister Sanai Takaiichi's historic election victory.



Record Level



With trading resuming after a holiday in Japan, the Nikkei 225 index recorded an intraday all-time high of 58,015.08 points before giving up some gains to close at 57,639.84 points.



The Nikkei has risen by nearly 15% so far in 2026. The broader Topix index increased by 0.7% to 3,882.16 points.



In the bond market, U.S. Treasury bonds fell slightly, with the yield on 10-year bonds rising to 4.18%, after traders reduced their bets on interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following the release of U.S. jobs data.