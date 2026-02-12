واصلت الأسهم الآسيوية مكاسبها لليوم الخامس على التوالي، موسعة تفوقها على نظيرتها الأمريكية منذ بداية العام، في ظل إقبال المستثمرين على الشراء بدافع التقييمات الأرخص نسبيا وتماسك آفاق النمو في المنطقة.


وارتفع مؤشر MSCI Asia Pacific بنسبة وصلت إلى 0.7% ليسجل مستوى قياسيا جديدا، لترتفع مكاسبه منذ مطلع العام إلى نحو 13%، متقدما على مؤشر S&P 500 بأوسع فارق منذ عام 2000.


في المقابل، لم يحقق المؤشر الأمريكي سوى مكاسب بنحو 1.4% خلال الفترة نفسها.


أفضل أداء


وقفز المؤشر القياسي في كوريا الجنوبية بنسبة 2.6% ليعزز موقعه كأفضل سوق أداء في العالم هذا العام، بدعم مكاسب شركات صناعة الرقائق.


وتجاوز المؤشر نيكاي مستوى 58 ألف نقطة للمرة الأولى اليوم، ليلحق بموجة صعود تشهدها السندات الحكومية والين، في وقت تستوعب فيه الأسواق تداعيات الفوز التاريخي لرئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي في الانتخابات.


مستوى قياسي


ومع استئناف التداول بعد عطلة في اليابان، سجل المؤشر نيكاي 225 القياسي مستوى قياسيا خلال اليوم بلغ 58,015.08 نقطة قبل أن يتخلى عن بعض المكاسب ليغلق عند 57,639.84 نقطة.


وارتفع المؤشر نيكاي حتى الآن في عام 2026 بنسبة 15% تقريبا. وصعد المؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقا 0.7% إلى 3,882.16 نقطة.


وفي سوق السندات، تراجعت سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل طفيف، مع ارتفاع عائد السندات لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 4.18%، بعدما قلص المتعاملون رهاناتهم على خفض أسعار الفائدة من قِبل الفيدرالي هذا العام عقب صدور بيانات الوظائف الأمريكية.