كشفت شركة أرامكو السعودية، أنها ستعلن النتائج المالية للعام 2025 يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 10 مارس 2026.


وكانت الشركة أقرت توزيع أرباح نقدية إجمالية بقيمة 80.12 مليار ريال (ما يعادل نحو 21.37 مليار دولار) على مساهميها عن الربع الثالث من عام 2025.


وأوضحت أن إجمالي الأرباح يتضمن 79.30 مليار ريال (21.15 مليار دولار) كأرباح أساسية، و0.82 مليار ريال (0.22 مليار دولار) كأرباح مرتبطة بالأداء، حيث تم احتساب الأخيرة بناءً على 70% من التدفقات النقدية الحرة لمجموعة أرامكو لعام 2024، بعد خصم توزيعات الأرباح الأساسية وأي مبالغ أخرى بما في ذلك الاستثمارات الخارجية.


أول تصدير من «الجافورة»


من جهة أخرى، باعت شركة أرامكو نفطاً من مشروعها «الجافورة»، الذي تبلغ قيمته 100 مليار دولار، في أول عملية تصدير معلنة من هذا المشروع الضخم لتطوير الغاز الطبيعي.


ويعد حقل الجافورة أول حقل غير تقليدي لشركة أرامكو، وقد طور باستخدام تقنيات التكسير الهيدروليكي، أو التكسير، التي طورت في حقول الغاز الصخري بالولايات المتحدة.


وينتج هذا الحقل، الذي يطلق عليه الرئيس التنفيذي أمين ناصر لقب «جوهرة تاج» الشركة، كميات هائلة من الغاز الطبيعي عند بلوغه طاقته الإنتاجية الكاملة، والمتوقع في عام 2030. كما يحتوي على كميات وفيرة من الوقود السائل، ما سيعزز عائدات الشركة، وفقاً لما صرح به ناصر.


والنفط الذي باعته أرامكو هو مكثفات، وهو سائل نفطي خفيف يوجد عادةً في مكامن الغاز، بحسب ما نقلته «بلومبيرغ» عن تجار مطلعين على عمليات الشراء.