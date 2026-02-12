Saudi Aramco announced that it will disclose its financial results for the year 2025 on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.



The company has approved a total cash dividend of 80.12 billion riyals (approximately 21.37 billion dollars) for its shareholders for the third quarter of 2025.



It clarified that the total profits include 79.30 billion riyals (21.15 billion dollars) as core profits, and 0.82 billion riyals (0.22 billion dollars) as performance-linked profits, with the latter calculated based on 70% of Aramco's free cash flow for 2024, after deducting core dividends and any other amounts including foreign investments.



First Export from "Jafurah"



On another note, Aramco sold oil from its "Jafurah" project, which is valued at 100 billion dollars, in the first announced export operation from this massive natural gas development project.



The Jafurah field is Aramco's first unconventional field, developed using hydraulic fracturing techniques, or fracking, that were developed in shale gas fields in the United States.



This field, which the CEO Amin Nasser refers to as the company's "crown jewel," is expected to produce vast amounts of natural gas when it reaches its full production capacity, anticipated in 2030. It also contains abundant quantities of liquid fuel, which will enhance the company's revenues, according to Nasser's statements.



The oil sold by Aramco is condensate, a light oil liquid typically found in gas reservoirs, according to what "Bloomberg" reported from traders familiar with the purchases.