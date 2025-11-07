Genoa's Italian club announced yesterday the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding the Frenchman Patrick Vieira.

The club stated in a statement on its website that De Rossi has been appointed as the team's coach, and that the new coach has already met with the players and will lead the evening training session.

The statement added that De Rossi will be introduced in a press conference today (Friday) at 2 PM Italian time.

De Rossi is set to lead Genoa until the end of the current season, with an option to extend the contract for an additional season if the desired results are achieved.

Genoa had announced earlier this week the dismissal of Patrick Vieira after he failed to lead the team to any victories in the Italian league this season, as the team drew in 3 matches and lost in 6.

The interim coach, Roberto Morgiotta, led Genoa to its first victory in the Serie A this season against Sassuolo, with a score of two goals to one, raising the team's points to 6 in 18th place.