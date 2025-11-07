أعلن نادي جنوى الإيطالي أمس تعيين دانييلي دي روسي مديراً فنياً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للفرنسي باتريك فييرا.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إنه تم تعيين دي روسي مدرباً للفريق، وإن المدرب الجديد قد التقى بالفعل مع اللاعبين في الفريق وسيقود التدريب المسائي.
وأضاف البيان أنه سيتم تقديم دي روسي في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم (الجمعة) في تمام الساعة الثانية ظهراً بتوقيت إيطاليا.
ومن المقرر أن يقود دي روسي فريق جنوى حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي، مع خيار تمديد العقد لموسم إضافي في حال تحقيق النتائج المرجوة.
وكان جنوى قد أعلن مطلع الأسبوع الحالي إقالة باتريك فييرا، بعد فشله في قيادة الفريق لتحقيق أي انتصار في الدوري الإيطالي هذا الموسم، حيث تعادل الفريق في 3 مباريات وخسر في 6.
وقاد المدرب المؤقت، روبرتو مورجيتا، فريق جنوى إلى أول انتصار له في الكالتشيو هذا الموسم على حساب ساسولو، بهدفين مقابل هدف، ليرتفع رصيد الفريق إلى 6 نقاط في المركز الـ18.
Genoa's Italian club announced yesterday the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding the Frenchman Patrick Vieira.
The club stated in a statement on its website that De Rossi has been appointed as the team's coach, and that the new coach has already met with the players and will lead the evening training session.
The statement added that De Rossi will be introduced in a press conference today (Friday) at 2 PM Italian time.
De Rossi is set to lead Genoa until the end of the current season, with an option to extend the contract for an additional season if the desired results are achieved.
Genoa had announced earlier this week the dismissal of Patrick Vieira after he failed to lead the team to any victories in the Italian league this season, as the team drew in 3 matches and lost in 6.
The interim coach, Roberto Morgiotta, led Genoa to its first victory in the Serie A this season against Sassuolo, with a score of two goals to one, raising the team's points to 6 in 18th place.