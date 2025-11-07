أعلن نادي جنوى الإيطالي أمس تعيين دانييلي دي روسي مديراً فنياً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للفرنسي باتريك فييرا.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إنه تم تعيين دي روسي مدرباً للفريق، وإن المدرب الجديد قد التقى بالفعل مع اللاعبين في الفريق وسيقود التدريب المسائي.

وأضاف البيان أنه سيتم تقديم دي روسي في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم (الجمعة) في تمام الساعة الثانية ظهراً بتوقيت إيطاليا.

ومن المقرر أن يقود دي روسي فريق جنوى حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي، مع خيار تمديد العقد لموسم إضافي في حال تحقيق النتائج المرجوة.

وكان جنوى قد أعلن مطلع الأسبوع الحالي إقالة باتريك فييرا، بعد فشله في قيادة الفريق لتحقيق أي انتصار في الدوري الإيطالي هذا الموسم، حيث تعادل الفريق في 3 مباريات وخسر في 6.

وقاد المدرب المؤقت، روبرتو مورجيتا، فريق جنوى إلى أول انتصار له في الكالتشيو هذا الموسم على حساب ساسولو، بهدفين مقابل هدف، ليرتفع رصيد الفريق إلى 6 نقاط في المركز الـ18.