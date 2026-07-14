أعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل لجنة الحكام برئاسة الكولومبي أوسكار رويز، قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد 2026-2027.
بيان الاتحاد المصري
وصّرح الاتحاد المصري في بيان: «وجّه مجلس إدارة اتحاد الكرة الشكر إلى أعضاء لجنة الحكام واللجنة الفنية للحكام، على ما بذلوه من جهود خلال الموسم المنقضي».
وأضاف: «كما قرر مجلس إدارة الاتحاد تكليف إدارة الحكام بتسيير أعمال لجنة الحكام بصفة مؤقتة، لحين إعادة تشكيل اللجنة، خلال اجتماع مجلس الإدارة القادم، قبل نهاية شهر يوليو».
وكان الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم قد عين رويز رئيساً للجنة الحكام في 21 فبراير 2025، بناء على ترشيح من الإيطالي بييرلويجي كولينا إلى رئيس الاتحاد المصري هاني أبو ريدة.
3 مرشحين لخلافة رويز
وبحسب تقارير صحفية، يتجه الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم إلى تعيين رئيس مصري للجنة الحكام، إذ يتصدر كل من سمير عثمان وياسر عبد الرؤوف وعصام عبد الفتاح قائمة المرشحين.
The Egyptian Football Association announced today (Tuesday) the departure of the referees committee headed by Colombian Oscar Ruiz, ahead of the new season 2026-2027.
Statement from the Egyptian Federation
The Egyptian Federation stated in a statement: "The Board of Directors of the Football Association thanked the members of the referees committee and the technical committee for referees for their efforts during the past season."
It added: "The Board of Directors has also decided to assign the referees administration to temporarily manage the affairs of the referees committee until the committee is restructured during the next Board meeting before the end of July."
The Egyptian Football Association had appointed Ruiz as the head of the referees committee on February 21, 2025, based on a nomination from Italian Pierluigi Collina to the President of the Egyptian Federation, Hani Abu Rida.
3 Candidates to Succeed Ruiz
According to press reports, the Egyptian Football Association is moving towards appointing an Egyptian head for the referees committee, with Samir Osman, Yasser Abdel Raouf, and Essam Abdel Fattah leading the list of candidates.