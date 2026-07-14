The Egyptian Football Association announced today (Tuesday) the departure of the referees committee headed by Colombian Oscar Ruiz, ahead of the new season 2026-2027.

Statement from the Egyptian Federation

The Egyptian Federation stated in a statement: "The Board of Directors of the Football Association thanked the members of the referees committee and the technical committee for referees for their efforts during the past season."

It added: "The Board of Directors has also decided to assign the referees administration to temporarily manage the affairs of the referees committee until the committee is restructured during the next Board meeting before the end of July."

The Egyptian Football Association had appointed Ruiz as the head of the referees committee on February 21, 2025, based on a nomination from Italian Pierluigi Collina to the President of the Egyptian Federation, Hani Abu Rida.

3 Candidates to Succeed Ruiz

According to press reports, the Egyptian Football Association is moving towards appointing an Egyptian head for the referees committee, with Samir Osman, Yasser Abdel Raouf, and Essam Abdel Fattah leading the list of candidates.