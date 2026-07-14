أعلن الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل لجنة الحكام برئاسة الكولومبي أوسكار رويز، قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد 2026-2027.

بيان الاتحاد المصري

وصّرح الاتحاد المصري في بيان: «وجّه مجلس إدارة اتحاد الكرة الشكر إلى أعضاء لجنة الحكام واللجنة الفنية للحكام، على ما بذلوه من جهود خلال الموسم المنقضي».

وأضاف: «كما قرر مجلس إدارة الاتحاد تكليف إدارة الحكام بتسيير أعمال لجنة الحكام بصفة مؤقتة، لحين إعادة تشكيل اللجنة، خلال اجتماع مجلس الإدارة القادم، قبل نهاية شهر يوليو».

وكان الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم قد عين رويز رئيساً للجنة الحكام في 21 فبراير 2025، بناء على ترشيح من الإيطالي بييرلويجي كولينا إلى رئيس الاتحاد المصري هاني أبو ريدة.

3 مرشحين لخلافة رويز

وبحسب تقارير صحفية، يتجه الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم إلى تعيين رئيس مصري للجنة الحكام، إذ يتصدر كل من سمير عثمان وياسر عبد الرؤوف وعصام عبد الفتاح قائمة المرشحين.