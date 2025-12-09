The Egyptian national team bid farewell to the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar after losing to their Jordanian counterpart with a clean three-goal defeat today (Tuesday) in the third and final round of the group stage.

The Jordanian team entered today's match already guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals alongside leading Group C, while the Egyptian team needed a win to advance to the next round.

Early Jordanian Lead

Mohammed Abu Hashish opened the scoring for the Jordanians in the 19th minute after a complete breakaway against goalkeeper Mohammed Bassam, taking advantage of the confusion in the Egyptian defense.

Egypt's suffering doubled when Mohammed Abu Zreik scored the second goal for Jordan in the 41st minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, significantly diminishing the Pharaohs' chances before the end of the first half.

In stoppage time, Ali Alwan scored the third goal for Jordan from a penalty in the 90+2 minute, placing it expertly to the right of the goalkeeper, securing a big and well-deserved victory for the Jordanians.

With this result, the Jordanian team raised their tally to 9 points, achieving a perfect score at the top of Group C, while Egypt's points remained at two, ending their journey in the tournament without any wins.