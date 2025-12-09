ودّع منتخب مصر بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر، بعد خسارته أمام نظيره الأردني بثلاثية نظيفة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة من دور المجموعات.
المنتخب الأردني دخل لقاء اليوم ضامناً التأهل إلى ربع النهائي بجانب صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بينما كان المنتخب المصري بحاجة إلى الفوز للعبور إلى الدور القادم.
تقدم أردني «مبكر»
افتتح محمد أبو حشيش التسجيل للنشامى في الدقيقة 19 إثر انفراد تام بالحارس محمد بسام، مستغلاً حالة الارتباك في الدفاع المصري.
وتضاعفت معاناة مصر بعدما أحرز محمد أبو زريق الهدف الثاني للأردن في الدقيقة 41 بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، لتتراجع حظوظ الفراعنة بشكل كبير قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.
وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، سجل علي علوان الهدف الثالث للأردن من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 90+2، وضعها بإتقان على يمين الحارس، ليحسم النشامى فوزاً كبيراً ومستحقاً.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع المنتخب الأردني رصيده إلى 9 نقاط محققاً العلامة الكاملة في صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بينما تجمد رصيد منتخب مصر عند نقطتين، لينتهي مشواره في البطولة دون أي فوز.
The Egyptian national team bid farewell to the 2025 Arab Cup held in Qatar after losing to their Jordanian counterpart with a clean three-goal defeat today (Tuesday) in the third and final round of the group stage.
The Jordanian team entered today's match already guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals alongside leading Group C, while the Egyptian team needed a win to advance to the next round.
Early Jordanian Lead
Mohammed Abu Hashish opened the scoring for the Jordanians in the 19th minute after a complete breakaway against goalkeeper Mohammed Bassam, taking advantage of the confusion in the Egyptian defense.
Egypt's suffering doubled when Mohammed Abu Zreik scored the second goal for Jordan in the 41st minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, significantly diminishing the Pharaohs' chances before the end of the first half.
In stoppage time, Ali Alwan scored the third goal for Jordan from a penalty in the 90+2 minute, placing it expertly to the right of the goalkeeper, securing a big and well-deserved victory for the Jordanians.
With this result, the Jordanian team raised their tally to 9 points, achieving a perfect score at the top of Group C, while Egypt's points remained at two, ending their journey in the tournament without any wins.