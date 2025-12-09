ودّع منتخب مصر بطولة كأس العرب 2025 المقامة في قطر، بعد خسارته أمام نظيره الأردني بثلاثية نظيفة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة من دور المجموعات.

المنتخب الأردني دخل لقاء اليوم ضامناً التأهل إلى ربع النهائي بجانب صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بينما كان المنتخب المصري بحاجة إلى الفوز للعبور إلى الدور القادم.

تقدم أردني «مبكر»

افتتح محمد أبو حشيش التسجيل للنشامى في الدقيقة 19 إثر انفراد تام بالحارس محمد بسام، مستغلاً حالة الارتباك في الدفاع المصري.

وتضاعفت معاناة مصر بعدما أحرز محمد أبو زريق الهدف الثاني للأردن في الدقيقة 41 بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، لتتراجع حظوظ الفراعنة بشكل كبير قبل نهاية الشوط الأول.

وفي الوقت بدل الضائع، سجل علي علوان الهدف الثالث للأردن من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 90+2، وضعها بإتقان على يمين الحارس، ليحسم النشامى فوزاً كبيراً ومستحقاً.

وبهذه النتيجة، رفع المنتخب الأردني رصيده إلى 9 نقاط محققاً العلامة الكاملة في صدارة المجموعة الثالثة، بينما تجمد رصيد منتخب مصر عند نقطتين، لينتهي مشواره في البطولة دون أي فوز.