أعلن الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم رحيل وليد الركراكي عن تدريب المنتخب الأول، قبل نحو ثلاثة أشهر فقط من انطلاق بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

وأوضح الاتحاد المغربي، عبر منصاته الرسمية، أنه انفصل رسمياً عن وليد الركراكي مساء (الخميس)، مع إقامة حفل تكريم له تقديراً لما قدمه مع المنتخب.

وكان الركراكي قد قاد المنتخب المغربي لاحتلال المركز الرابع في كأس العالم 2022، كأفضل إنجاز أفريقي وعربي في تاريخ البطولة، لكنه خسر نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف مطلع العام الجاري.

كما أعلن الاتحاد المغربي تعيين محمد وهبي مدرباً جديداً لمنتخب «أسود الأطلس»، مع الاستعانة بالبرتغالي جواو ساكرامنتو ضمن الطاقم الفني، الذي سبق له العمل مدرباً مساعداً في أندية باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي وروما الإيطالي وتوتنهام الإنجليزي.

وقاد وهبي منتخب المغرب تحت 20 عاماً للتتويج بلقب كأس العالم العام الماضي، عقب الفوز على الأرجنتين بنتيجة 2-0 في المباراة النهائية.