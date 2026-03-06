أعلن الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم رحيل وليد الركراكي عن تدريب المنتخب الأول، قبل نحو ثلاثة أشهر فقط من انطلاق بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
وأوضح الاتحاد المغربي، عبر منصاته الرسمية، أنه انفصل رسمياً عن وليد الركراكي مساء (الخميس)، مع إقامة حفل تكريم له تقديراً لما قدمه مع المنتخب.
وكان الركراكي قد قاد المنتخب المغربي لاحتلال المركز الرابع في كأس العالم 2022، كأفضل إنجاز أفريقي وعربي في تاريخ البطولة، لكنه خسر نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية أمام السنغال بهدف نظيف مطلع العام الجاري.
كما أعلن الاتحاد المغربي تعيين محمد وهبي مدرباً جديداً لمنتخب «أسود الأطلس»، مع الاستعانة بالبرتغالي جواو ساكرامنتو ضمن الطاقم الفني، الذي سبق له العمل مدرباً مساعداً في أندية باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي وروما الإيطالي وتوتنهام الإنجليزي.
وقاد وهبي منتخب المغرب تحت 20 عاماً للتتويج بلقب كأس العالم العام الماضي، عقب الفوز على الأرجنتين بنتيجة 2-0 في المباراة النهائية.
The Moroccan Football Federation announced the departure of Walid Regragui from coaching the national team, just about three months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.
The Moroccan federation clarified, through its official platforms, that it officially parted ways with Walid Regragui on Thursday evening, holding a tribute ceremony for him in appreciation of his contributions to the national team.
Regragui had led the Moroccan national team to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 World Cup, the best achievement for both Africa and the Arab world in the tournament's history, but he lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal by a narrow margin earlier this year.
The Moroccan federation also announced the appointment of Mohamed Wahbi as the new coach of the "Atlas Lions," with the assistance of Portuguese João Sacramento as part of the coaching staff, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Wahbi led the Moroccan U-20 team to win the World Cup title last year, after defeating Argentina 2-0 in the final match.