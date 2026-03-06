The Moroccan Football Federation announced the departure of Walid Regragui from coaching the national team, just about three months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

The Moroccan federation clarified, through its official platforms, that it officially parted ways with Walid Regragui on Thursday evening, holding a tribute ceremony for him in appreciation of his contributions to the national team.

Regragui had led the Moroccan national team to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 World Cup, the best achievement for both Africa and the Arab world in the tournament's history, but he lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal by a narrow margin earlier this year.

The Moroccan federation also announced the appointment of Mohamed Wahbi as the new coach of the "Atlas Lions," with the assistance of Portuguese João Sacramento as part of the coaching staff, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wahbi led the Moroccan U-20 team to win the World Cup title last year, after defeating Argentina 2-0 in the final match.