حقق فريق الزمالك فوزاً صعباً على ضيفه حرس الحدود بهدفين دون رد في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الجمعة على استاد القاهرة الدولي، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ18 من مسابقة الدوري المصري الممتاز.

صحوة بيضاء في الدقائق الأخيرة

انتظر الزمالك حتى الدقيقة 84 لافتتاح التسجيل، بعد كرة متقنة أرسلها المغربي محمود بنتايك داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها أحمد فتوح برأسية متقنة سكنت المرمى.

وواصل فتوح تألقه بصناعة الهدف الثاني لزميله ناصر منسي، الذي انفرد بحارس مرمى الحدود وسدد كرة سكنت الشباك.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع الزمالك رصيده إلى 34 نقطة، ليستعيد وصافة ترتيب الدوري المصري متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن سيراميكا كليوباترا المتصدر.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد حرس الحدود عند 14 نقطة في المركز الثامن عشر، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة التاسعة هذا الموسم.