The Zamalek team achieved a hard-fought victory over their guest Haras El Hodood with a score of two goals to none in the match that took place on Friday evening at the Cairo International Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the Egyptian Premier League.

White Awakening in the Final Minutes

Zamalek waited until the 84th minute to open the scoring, after a precise ball sent by Moroccan Mahmoud Bintayek into the penalty area, which was met by Ahmed Fattouh with a well-placed header that found the net.

Fattouh continued his brilliance by assisting the second goal for his teammate Nasser Mansi, who broke free from the Haras El Hodood goalkeeper and fired a shot that hit the back of the net.

Team Standings

With this result, Zamalek raised their points to 34, regaining the second place in the Egyptian league standings, trailing by one point behind the leader Ceramica Cleopatra.

On the other hand, Haras El Hodood's points remained at 14 in the eighteenth position, after suffering their ninth defeat this season.