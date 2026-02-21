تعادل فريق هامبورغ مع مضيفه ماينز بنتيجة (1-1) اليوم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(23) من الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم.
وبهذه النتيجة رفع هامبورغ رصيده إلى (26) نقطة في المركز الـ(9)، بفارق نقطة عن يونيون برلين صاحب المركز العاشر، وأوغسبورغ صاحب المركز الحادي عشر، في انتظار باقي مباريات الجولة، كما رفع فريق ماينز رصيده إلى (22) نقطة في المركز الـ(13).
The Hamburg team drew with their host Mainz with a score of (1-1) today, in the 23rd round of the German football league.
With this result, Hamburg raised their tally to (26) points in 9th place, one point ahead of Union Berlin in 10th place and Augsburg in 11th place, awaiting the rest of the matches of the round. Mainz, on the other hand, increased their points to (22) in 13th place.