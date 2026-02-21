تعادل فريق هامبورغ مع مضيفه ماينز بنتيجة (1-1) اليوم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(23) من الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع هامبورغ رصيده إلى (26) نقطة في المركز الـ(9)، بفارق نقطة عن يونيون برلين صاحب المركز العاشر، وأوغسبورغ صاحب المركز الحادي عشر، في انتظار باقي مباريات الجولة، كما رفع فريق ماينز رصيده إلى (22) نقطة في المركز الـ(13).