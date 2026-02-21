The Hamburg team drew with their host Mainz with a score of (1-1) today, in the 23rd round of the German football league.



With this result, Hamburg raised their tally to (26) points in 9th place, one point ahead of Union Berlin in 10th place and Augsburg in 11th place, awaiting the rest of the matches of the round. Mainz, on the other hand, increased their points to (22) in 13th place.