The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's player, aims to achieve a new record when his team visits Nottingham Forest next Sunday in the 27th round of the Premier League.

According to the official website of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is just one assist away from becoming the best assist provider in the history of the "Reds" in the Premier League.

Gerrard's Throne at Risk

Mohamed Salah is tied with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the top of the list of players with the most assists in the club's history in the Premier League, each having 92 assists. The Egyptian star can take the record outright on Sunday if he provides an assist against Nottingham.

However, his task will not be easy against Nottingham, as Salah has not scored any goals or provided any assists in his appearances at the "City Ground" in the league (twice), which is one of only two stadiums where he has played more than once in the Premier League with Liverpool without contributing to a goal.

Salah's Numbers

The Egyptian star has participated in 27 matches for Liverpool in various competitions this season, during which he scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists.