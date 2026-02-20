يستهدف النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، تحقيق رقم قياسي جديد عندما يحل فريقه ضيفاً على نوتنغهام فورست، الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).
وبحسب الموقع الرسمي لنادي ليفربول، تفصل محمد صلاح تمريرة حاسمة واحدة فقط ليصبح أفضل صانع أهداف في تاريخ «الريدز» في الدوري الإنجليزي.
عرش جيرارد في خطر
ويتساوى محمد صلاح مع أسطورة ليفربول ستيفن جيرارد في صدارة قائمة أكثر اللاعبين صناعةً للأهداف في تاريخ مشاركات الفريق بالدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 92 تمريرة حاسمة لكل منهما، وبإمكان النجم المصري الانفراد بالرقم القياسي الأحد في حال صنع هدفاً أمام نوتنغهام.
لكن مهمته لن تكون سهلة أمام نوتنغهام، حيث لم يسجل صلاح أي هدف أو يصنع أي تمريرة حاسمة في مشاركاته على ملعب «سيتي غراوند» في البطولة (مرتين)، وهو أحد الملعبين فقط اللذين شارك فيهما أكثر من مرة في الدوري الإنجليزي مع ليفربول دون أن يساهم في تسجيل هدف.
أرقام صلاح
وشارك النجم المصري في 27 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 7 أهداف وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's player, aims to achieve a new record when his team visits Nottingham Forest next Sunday in the 27th round of the Premier League.
According to the official website of Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is just one assist away from becoming the best assist provider in the history of the "Reds" in the Premier League.
Gerrard's Throne at Risk
Mohamed Salah is tied with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the top of the list of players with the most assists in the club's history in the Premier League, each having 92 assists. The Egyptian star can take the record outright on Sunday if he provides an assist against Nottingham.
However, his task will not be easy against Nottingham, as Salah has not scored any goals or provided any assists in his appearances at the "City Ground" in the league (twice), which is one of only two stadiums where he has played more than once in the Premier League with Liverpool without contributing to a goal.
Salah's Numbers
The Egyptian star has participated in 27 matches for Liverpool in various competitions this season, during which he scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists.