يستهدف النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، تحقيق رقم قياسي جديد عندما يحل فريقه ضيفاً على نوتنغهام فورست، الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ27 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).

وبحسب الموقع الرسمي لنادي ليفربول، تفصل محمد صلاح تمريرة حاسمة واحدة فقط ليصبح أفضل صانع أهداف في تاريخ «الريدز» في الدوري الإنجليزي.

عرش جيرارد في خطر

ويتساوى محمد صلاح مع أسطورة ليفربول ستيفن جيرارد في صدارة قائمة أكثر اللاعبين صناعةً للأهداف في تاريخ مشاركات الفريق بالدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 92 تمريرة حاسمة لكل منهما، وبإمكان النجم المصري الانفراد بالرقم القياسي الأحد في حال صنع هدفاً أمام نوتنغهام.

لكن مهمته لن تكون سهلة أمام نوتنغهام، حيث لم يسجل صلاح أي هدف أو يصنع أي تمريرة حاسمة في مشاركاته على ملعب «سيتي غراوند» في البطولة (مرتين)، وهو أحد الملعبين فقط اللذين شارك فيهما أكثر من مرة في الدوري الإنجليزي مع ليفربول دون أن يساهم في تسجيل هدف.

أرقام صلاح

وشارك النجم المصري في 27 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 7 أهداف وقدم 8 تمريرات حاسمة.