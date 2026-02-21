The former president of FC Barcelona, Joan Gaspart, expressed his opinion on the alleged racist incident against Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, and the best solution to combat racism in football stadiums.

Last Tuesday, the match between Real Madrid and Portuguese club Benfica witnessed a controversial incident, where Vinícius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of making a racist insult after the Brazilian star scored the opening goal for the Merengues. Real Madrid players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions escalated, before the referee allowed the game to resume after a stoppage of 11 minutes.

Vinícius's Insult is Unacceptable

Gaspart stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz": "Vinícius is a great player, and he is currently one of the best football players in the world. He has a wonderful personality, and I refuse to direct any insults towards him."

Confronting Racism on the Field

He added: "It's easy to talk about solutions to combat racism, but implementation is difficult. In my opinion, any racist incident should be confronted and not ignored, starting with the players on the field, with a commitment to this approach."

European Investigation

It is worth mentioning that UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) announced the opening of an investigation into the alleged racist incident against Vinícius Júnior, and Real Madrid provided evidence supporting the position of their Brazilian star.