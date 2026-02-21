كشف رئيس نادي برشلونة السابق الإسباني جوان غاسبارت رأيه في واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد نجم نادي ريال مدريد فينيسيوس جونيور، والحل الأمثل لمكافحة العنصرية في ملاعب كرة القدم.

وكانت مباراة ريال مدريد ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي في دوري أبطال أوروبا، الثلاثاء الماضي، شهدت واقعة مثيرة للجدل، حيث اتهم فينيسيوس لاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إهانة عنصرية عقب إحراز النجم البرازيلي هدف التقدم للميرنغي. وهدد لاعبو ريال مدريد بمغادرة أرض الملعب مع تصاعد التوتر، قبل أن يسمح الحكم باستئناف اللعب بعد توقف دام 11 دقيقة.

إهانة فينيسيوس مرفوضة

وقال غاسبارت في تصريحات خاصة إلى «عكاظ»: «فينيسيوس لاعب عظيم، وهو أفضل لاعبي كرة القدم في العالم حالياً، إنه يتمتع بشخصية رائعة، وأرفض توجيه أي إهانات له».

مواجهة العنصرية على أرض الملعب

وأضاف: «من السهل الحديث عن حلول لمكافحة العنصرية، لكن التطبيق صعب، في رأيي يجب التصدي لأي موقف عنصري وعدم التجاهل بداية من اللاعبين على أرض الملعب، مع الإصرار على هذا النهج».

تحقيق أوروبي

يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) أعلن فتح تحقيق في واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد فينيسيوس جونيور، كما قدم ريال مدريد أدلة تدعم موقف نجمه البرازيلي.