كشف رئيس نادي برشلونة السابق الإسباني جوان غاسبارت رأيه في واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد نجم نادي ريال مدريد فينيسيوس جونيور، والحل الأمثل لمكافحة العنصرية في ملاعب كرة القدم.
وكانت مباراة ريال مدريد ضد بنفيكا البرتغالي في دوري أبطال أوروبا، الثلاثاء الماضي، شهدت واقعة مثيرة للجدل، حيث اتهم فينيسيوس لاعب بنفيكا جيانلوكا بريستياني بتوجيه إهانة عنصرية عقب إحراز النجم البرازيلي هدف التقدم للميرنغي. وهدد لاعبو ريال مدريد بمغادرة أرض الملعب مع تصاعد التوتر، قبل أن يسمح الحكم باستئناف اللعب بعد توقف دام 11 دقيقة.
إهانة فينيسيوس مرفوضة
وقال غاسبارت في تصريحات خاصة إلى «عكاظ»: «فينيسيوس لاعب عظيم، وهو أفضل لاعبي كرة القدم في العالم حالياً، إنه يتمتع بشخصية رائعة، وأرفض توجيه أي إهانات له».
مواجهة العنصرية على أرض الملعب
وأضاف: «من السهل الحديث عن حلول لمكافحة العنصرية، لكن التطبيق صعب، في رأيي يجب التصدي لأي موقف عنصري وعدم التجاهل بداية من اللاعبين على أرض الملعب، مع الإصرار على هذا النهج».
تحقيق أوروبي
يذكر أن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (يويفا) أعلن فتح تحقيق في واقعة العنصرية المزعومة ضد فينيسيوس جونيور، كما قدم ريال مدريد أدلة تدعم موقف نجمه البرازيلي.
The former president of FC Barcelona, Joan Gaspart, expressed his opinion on the alleged racist incident against Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, and the best solution to combat racism in football stadiums.
Last Tuesday, the match between Real Madrid and Portuguese club Benfica witnessed a controversial incident, where Vinícius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of making a racist insult after the Brazilian star scored the opening goal for the Merengues. Real Madrid players threatened to leave the pitch as tensions escalated, before the referee allowed the game to resume after a stoppage of 11 minutes.
Vinícius's Insult is Unacceptable
Gaspart stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz": "Vinícius is a great player, and he is currently one of the best football players in the world. He has a wonderful personality, and I refuse to direct any insults towards him."
Confronting Racism on the Field
He added: "It's easy to talk about solutions to combat racism, but implementation is difficult. In my opinion, any racist incident should be confronted and not ignored, starting with the players on the field, with a commitment to this approach."
European Investigation
It is worth mentioning that UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) announced the opening of an investigation into the alleged racist incident against Vinícius Júnior, and Real Madrid provided evidence supporting the position of their Brazilian star.