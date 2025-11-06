The Emirati star Omar Abdulrahman "Omar," former player of Al Hilal, announced his retirement from football after a career filled with individual awards and collective titles.

Omar wrote on his Instagram account: "Today I announce with love and gratitude my retirement from football, after a beautiful journey that lasted for years filled with challenges and achievements, a career that I built with effort and the support of loyal ones."

He added: "I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Ain Club, for his trust and great support throughout my career, and I also thank Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Dhaheri, Nasser bin Thaloub Al Dhaheri, and His Excellency Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi for their continuous support and encouragement."

The Emirati star continued: "I thank Al Ain Club and the loyal Al Ain community for the support I received throughout the years I spent in this great institution, which was filled with championships and achievements, and was the reason for Omar's emergence in the sports arena."

Message to Al Hilal and its fans

He continued: "I also thank Al Hilal Club and its fans for the short time I spent with them. I wished to leave a bigger mark in this club, but what God has decreed has happened, and thank God for everything."

He concluded: "I cherish every moment I spent with the clubs I represented: Al Jazira, Shabab Al Ahli, and Al Wasl, as each club holds a special place in my heart and a mark in my journey. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the loyal fans who were always my support and greatest motivation. Your love and encouragement were the secret to my continuity and giving. Today, I close this beautiful chapter of my life and begin a new journey. Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey."