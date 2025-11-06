أعلن النجم الإماراتي عمر عبد الرحمن «عموري»، لاعب الهلال السابق، اعتزاله كرة القدم بعد مسيرة حافلة بالجوائز الفردية والألقاب الجماعية.

وكتب عموري عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «اليوم أُعلن بكل حب وامتنان اعتزالي كرة القدم، بعد رحلة جميلة استمرت لسنوات مليئة بالتحديات والإنجازات، مسيرة صنعتها بالجهد ودعم الأوفياء».

وأضاف: «أتوجه بخالص الشكر والعرفان إلى الشيخ هزاع بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس نادي العين، على ثقته ودعمه الكبير طوال مسيرتي، كما أشكر محمد بن ثعلوب الدرعي، وناصر بن ثعلوب الدرعي، وسعادة محمد خلفان الرميثي على دعمهم وتشجيعهم المستمر».

وتابع النجم الإماراتي: «أشكر نادي العين والأمة العيناوية الوفية على الدعم الذي تلقيته طوال السنوات التي قضيتها في هذا الصرح الكبير، والتي كانت مليئة بالبطولات والإنجازات، وكانت السبب في بروز عمر في الساحة الرياضية».

رسالة إلى الهلال وجماهيره

وواصل: «كما أشكر نادي الهلال وجماهيره على الفترة القصيرة التي قضيتها معهم، كنت أتمنى أن أترك بصمة أكبر في هذا النادي، ولكن قدر الله وما شاء فعل، والحمد لله على كل حال».

وختم: «أعتز بكل لحظة قضيتها مع الأندية التي مثلتها: الجزيرة، شباب الأهلي، والوصل، فلكل نادٍ مكانة خاصة في قلبي وبصمة في مسيرتي، شكراً من القلب للجماهير الوفية التي كانت دائماً السند والدافع الأكبر لي، حبكم وتشجيعكم كانا سرّ الاستمرار والعطاء، اليوم، أغلق هذا الفصل الجميل من حياتي، وأبدأ رحلة جديدة، شكراً لكل من كان جزءاً من هذه المسيرة».