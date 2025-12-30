Coach Ahmed Abdel-Raouf announced his departure from coaching the first football team of Zamalek Club, just two months after taking on the technical role.

Abdel-Raouf took over the coaching of Zamalek on November 1st, following the dismissal of Belgian coach Yannick Ferreira from his position.

The Egyptian coach entered into a dispute with the club's management after his media statements regarding the crisis of terminating the contract of player Mahmoud Bentaïg, in addition to excluding player Ahmed Hamdi from his technical plans, which exacerbated tensions within the club.

Touching Farewell Message

Abdel-Raouf wrote on his official account on Instagram: "To the great Zamalek Club fans, I officially submitted my resignation today from my position as head coach of Zamalek. I am leaving my position within the club, but Zamalek will always remain in my heart and mind, a great entity that I was honored to work for and serve."

He added: "My love and appreciation for Zamalek and its fans will remain unchanged, and I will always be a supporter and loyal to this prestigious entity, at all times and under any circumstances. Thank you to the entire team I was honored to work with, thank you to the players and the medical and administrative staff, and there will be no further comments. Thank you to the loyal Zamalek fans."