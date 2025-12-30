أعلن المدرب أحمد عبدالرؤوف رحيله عن تدريب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الزمالك، بعد مرور شهرين فقط على توليه المهمة الفنية.

وكان عبدالرؤوف قد تولى تدريب الزمالك في الأول من نوفمبر الماضي، خلفاً للمدرب البلجيكي يانيك فيريرا، الذي تمت إقالته من منصبه.

ودخل المدرب المصري في خلاف مع إدارة النادي، بعد تصريحاته الإعلامية بشأن أزمة فسخ عقد اللاعب محمود بنتايج، إلى جانب استبعاده اللاعب أحمد حمدي من حساباته الفنية، وهو ما فاقم حدة التوتر داخل النادي.

رسالة وداع مؤثرة

وكتب عبدالرؤوف عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع «إنستغرام»: «جمهور نادي الزمالك العظيم، تقدمت اليوم باعتذار رسمي عن الاستمرار في مهمتي كمدير فني لنادي الزمالك. أغادر موقعي داخل النادي، لكن الزمالك سيظل حاضراً في قلبي وعقلي، كياناً كبيراً تشرفت بالعمل من أجله وخدمته».

وأضاف: «سيبقى حبي وتقديري لنادي الزمالك وجماهيره دون تغيير، وسأظل دائماً داعماً ومخلصاً لهذا الكيان العريق، في كل وقت وتحت أي ظرف، شكراً لكل مجموعة العمل التي تشرفت بالعمل معها، شكراً للاعبين والجهازين الطبي والإداري، ولن يكون للحديث بقية. شكراً لجمهور نادي الزمالك الوفي».