احتفل العميد الدكتور محمد بن عبدالله منشاوي وأبناؤه بعقد قران ابنه الدكتور أحمد على ابنة عبدالله بن محمد بن جحلان (رحمه الله)، وذلك في إحدى قاعات المناسبات بمكة المكرمة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة.