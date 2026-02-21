احتفل العميد الدكتور محمد بن عبدالله منشاوي وأبناؤه بعقد قران ابنه الدكتور أحمد على ابنة عبدالله بن محمد بن جحلان (رحمه الله)، وذلك في إحدى قاعات المناسبات بمكة المكرمة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين قدموا التهاني والتبريكات، سائلين الله للعروسين التوفيق والسعادة.
Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Manshawi and his sons celebrated the marriage contract of his son Dr. Ahmed to the daughter of Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Jahlan (may God have mercy on him), in one of the event halls in Mecca, in the presence of a number of family and friends who offered their congratulations and best wishes, asking God for success and happiness for the newlyweds.