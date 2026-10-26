توافق ممثلو دول «حلف مكة» وإيران، خلال اجتماع رباعي استضافته العاصمة الإيرانية طهران،اليوم (الإثنين)، على مواصلة المشاورات والمناقشات الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك، خصوصاً في مجالي السلام والأمن الإقليميين، في خطوة تستهدف دعم المسار الدبلوماسي وخفض حدة التوترات في المنطقة.

وأكد البيان الختامي للاجتماع الرباعي اتفاق الأطراف الأربعة على استمرار الحوار والتشاور بشأن القضايا الإقليمية، بما يعزز فرص التوصل إلى تفاهمات تدعم الاستقرار وتحد من مخاطر التصعيد العسكري.

الأمن الإقليمي على طاولة المباحثات

وبحث الاجتماع عدداً من الملفات الإقليمية، في مقدمتها قضايا الأمن والاستقرار، والأنشطة الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، إلى جانب التطورات في فلسطين ولبنان، والجهود المبذولة لاحتواء الأزمات عبر الحوار والوسائل الدبلوماسية.

وشارك في الاجتماع ممثلو دول «اتفاقية مكة»، وهم وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الاستخبارات التركية إبراهيم قالن.

والتقى ممثلو الدول الثلاث خلال الزيارة الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وأمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي.

السعودية: الحوار والدبلوماسية طريق إنهاء الأزمة

وكانت وزارة الخارجية السعودية أكدتفي وقت سابق ، أن زيارة الأمير خالد بن سلمان وممثلي دول «اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك» إلى طهران تأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة في ترسيخ الحوار وتعزيز السلام على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، وفي إطار الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الراهنة، وتشجيع الحلول السياسية والدبلوماسية.

وشددت المملكة على أهمية البناء على نتائج الزيارة وتحويلها إلى خطوات عملية تسهم في تهدئة التوترات، وتفتح المجال أمام معالجة أسباب الأزمة عبر التفاوض، بعيداً عن الخيارات العسكرية وتداعياتها على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

دعوة للتجاوب مع الوساطة القطرية والباكستانية

ودعت السعودية أطراف الأزمة إلى التعاطي بإيجابية وجدية مع نتائج اجتماعات طهران، والجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها قطر وباكستان لدفع مسار الوساطة وتقريب وجهات النظر.

وأكدت أهمية فتح قنوات التفاوض وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية، بما يمنع تجدد المواجهات العسكرية، ويمهد للتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الأزمة الراهنة.

منع التصعيد وتعزيز الاستقرار

ويأتي الاجتماع الرباعي في طهران في ظل مساعٍ إقليمية لاحتواء التوترات ومنع اتساع نطاق المواجهات، مع التأكيد على أهمية استمرار التواصل بين الأطراف المعنية للوصول إلى تفاهمات تسهم في إرساء الأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين.

وتعكس نتائج الاجتماع استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي الذي تدعمه المملكة وشركاؤها، بهدف تهيئة الظروف أمام تسوية سياسية تحول دون عودة التصعيد، وتعزز فرص الاستقرار في المنطقة.