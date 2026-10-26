Representatives of the "Mecca Alliance" countries and Iran agreed during a quadripartite meeting hosted in the Iranian capital, Tehran, today (Monday), to continue consultations and discussions aimed at enhancing joint cooperation, particularly in the areas of regional peace and security, in a step aimed at supporting the diplomatic track and reducing tensions in the region.

The final statement of the quadripartite meeting confirmed the agreement of the four parties to continue dialogue and consultation on regional issues, which enhances the chances of reaching understandings that support stability and mitigate the risks of military escalation.

Regional Security on the Agenda

The meeting discussed a number of regional files, primarily issues of security and stability, Israeli activities in the region, as well as developments in Palestine and Lebanon, and efforts made to contain crises through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Representatives of the "Mecca Agreement" countries participated in the meeting, including Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin.

The representatives of the three countries met during the visit with Iranian President Masoud Bezhikian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

Saudi Arabia: Dialogue and Diplomacy as the Path to End the Crisis

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously confirmed that the visit of Prince Khalid bin Salman and representatives of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" to Tehran is an extension of the Kingdom's role in establishing dialogue and promoting peace at both the regional and international levels, and within the framework of efforts aimed at reducing escalation among the parties to the current crisis and encouraging political and diplomatic solutions.

The Kingdom emphasized the importance of building on the results of the visit and transforming them into practical steps that contribute to calming tensions and open the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through negotiation, away from military options and their implications for the region's security and stability.

Call for Responsiveness to Qatari and Pakistani Mediation

Saudi Arabia called on the parties to the crisis to engage positively and seriously with the outcomes of the Tehran meetings, and the ongoing efforts made by Qatar and Pakistan to advance the mediation process and bring viewpoints closer together.

It emphasized the importance of opening channels for negotiation and prioritizing diplomatic solutions, which would prevent the resurgence of military confrontations and pave the way for reaching an agreement that ends the current crisis.

Preventing Escalation and Enhancing Stability

The quadripartite meeting in Tehran comes amid regional efforts to contain tensions and prevent the expansion of confrontations, while emphasizing the importance of continued communication among the concerned parties to reach understandings that contribute to establishing regional and international security and peace.

The outcomes of the meeting reflect the continuation of the diplomatic track supported by the Kingdom and its partners, aimed at creating conditions for a political settlement that prevents a return to escalation and enhances the chances of stability in the region.