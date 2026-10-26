توافق ممثلو دول «حلف مكة» وإيران، خلال اجتماع رباعي استضافته العاصمة الإيرانية طهران،اليوم (الإثنين)، على مواصلة المشاورات والمناقشات الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك، خصوصاً في مجالي السلام والأمن الإقليميين، في خطوة تستهدف دعم المسار الدبلوماسي وخفض حدة التوترات في المنطقة.
وأكد البيان الختامي للاجتماع الرباعي اتفاق الأطراف الأربعة على استمرار الحوار والتشاور بشأن القضايا الإقليمية، بما يعزز فرص التوصل إلى تفاهمات تدعم الاستقرار وتحد من مخاطر التصعيد العسكري.
الأمن الإقليمي على طاولة المباحثات
وبحث الاجتماع عدداً من الملفات الإقليمية، في مقدمتها قضايا الأمن والاستقرار، والأنشطة الإسرائيلية في المنطقة، إلى جانب التطورات في فلسطين ولبنان، والجهود المبذولة لاحتواء الأزمات عبر الحوار والوسائل الدبلوماسية.
وشارك في الاجتماع ممثلو دول «اتفاقية مكة»، وهم وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، ورئيس الاستخبارات التركية إبراهيم قالن.
والتقى ممثلو الدول الثلاث خلال الزيارة الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي، وأمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي محسن رضائي.
السعودية: الحوار والدبلوماسية طريق إنهاء الأزمة
وكانت وزارة الخارجية السعودية أكدتفي وقت سابق ، أن زيارة الأمير خالد بن سلمان وممثلي دول «اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك» إلى طهران تأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة في ترسيخ الحوار وتعزيز السلام على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي، وفي إطار الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد بين أطراف الأزمة الراهنة، وتشجيع الحلول السياسية والدبلوماسية.
وشددت المملكة على أهمية البناء على نتائج الزيارة وتحويلها إلى خطوات عملية تسهم في تهدئة التوترات، وتفتح المجال أمام معالجة أسباب الأزمة عبر التفاوض، بعيداً عن الخيارات العسكرية وتداعياتها على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
دعوة للتجاوب مع الوساطة القطرية والباكستانية
ودعت السعودية أطراف الأزمة إلى التعاطي بإيجابية وجدية مع نتائج اجتماعات طهران، والجهود المستمرة التي تبذلها قطر وباكستان لدفع مسار الوساطة وتقريب وجهات النظر.
وأكدت أهمية فتح قنوات التفاوض وتغليب الحلول الدبلوماسية، بما يمنع تجدد المواجهات العسكرية، ويمهد للتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الأزمة الراهنة.
منع التصعيد وتعزيز الاستقرار
ويأتي الاجتماع الرباعي في طهران في ظل مساعٍ إقليمية لاحتواء التوترات ومنع اتساع نطاق المواجهات، مع التأكيد على أهمية استمرار التواصل بين الأطراف المعنية للوصول إلى تفاهمات تسهم في إرساء الأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين.
وتعكس نتائج الاجتماع استمرار المسار الدبلوماسي الذي تدعمه المملكة وشركاؤها، بهدف تهيئة الظروف أمام تسوية سياسية تحول دون عودة التصعيد، وتعزز فرص الاستقرار في المنطقة.
Representatives of the "Mecca Alliance" countries and Iran agreed during a quadripartite meeting hosted in the Iranian capital, Tehran, today (Monday), to continue consultations and discussions aimed at enhancing joint cooperation, particularly in the areas of regional peace and security, in a step aimed at supporting the diplomatic track and reducing tensions in the region.
The final statement of the quadripartite meeting confirmed the agreement of the four parties to continue dialogue and consultation on regional issues, which enhances the chances of reaching understandings that support stability and mitigate the risks of military escalation.
Regional Security on the Agenda
The meeting discussed a number of regional files, primarily issues of security and stability, Israeli activities in the region, as well as developments in Palestine and Lebanon, and efforts made to contain crises through dialogue and diplomatic means.
Representatives of the "Mecca Agreement" countries participated in the meeting, including Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin.
The representatives of the three countries met during the visit with Iranian President Masoud Bezhikian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.
Saudi Arabia: Dialogue and Diplomacy as the Path to End the Crisis
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously confirmed that the visit of Prince Khalid bin Salman and representatives of the "Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense" to Tehran is an extension of the Kingdom's role in establishing dialogue and promoting peace at both the regional and international levels, and within the framework of efforts aimed at reducing escalation among the parties to the current crisis and encouraging political and diplomatic solutions.
The Kingdom emphasized the importance of building on the results of the visit and transforming them into practical steps that contribute to calming tensions and open the door to addressing the root causes of the crisis through negotiation, away from military options and their implications for the region's security and stability.
Call for Responsiveness to Qatari and Pakistani Mediation
Saudi Arabia called on the parties to the crisis to engage positively and seriously with the outcomes of the Tehran meetings, and the ongoing efforts made by Qatar and Pakistan to advance the mediation process and bring viewpoints closer together.
It emphasized the importance of opening channels for negotiation and prioritizing diplomatic solutions, which would prevent the resurgence of military confrontations and pave the way for reaching an agreement that ends the current crisis.
Preventing Escalation and Enhancing Stability
The quadripartite meeting in Tehran comes amid regional efforts to contain tensions and prevent the expansion of confrontations, while emphasizing the importance of continued communication among the concerned parties to reach understandings that contribute to establishing regional and international security and peace.
The outcomes of the meeting reflect the continuation of the diplomatic track supported by the Kingdom and its partners, aimed at creating conditions for a political settlement that prevents a return to escalation and enhances the chances of stability in the region.